Weddings
Riley and Floyd exchange vows in December ceremony
Rebecca Ann Riley and Stuart Price Floyd were married on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Wellford Baptist Church in Wellford, South Carolina. The Rev. Tim...
Dowell-Smith exchange vows in Statesville
Andrea Danielle Dowell of Yadkinville and Preston Clayton Smith of Browns Summit were united in holy matrimony at half after five o’clock in the...
Marshall and Spicer unite in evening ceremony
Cody Allen Spicer of Hamptonville and Hannah Lindi Marshall of Yadkinville exchanged vows in a 5 p.m. ceremony on July 29 at Fall Creek Baptist Church...
Norman-Goodman exchange vows at Campbell University
Kerry Branon-Mock Norman and Amanda Elizabeth Goodman were married on April 8 in Butler Chapel on the campus of Campbell University, Buies Creek. At t...
Minihan-Anthony exchange vows
Erin Jean Minihan and Eric Justin Anthony, both of Simponsville, South Carolina, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Loom at Cotton Mill P...
Matthews-Herman unite in marriage
Rebecca Alice Matthews and Jacob Marcus Herman were married on Oct. 22 at Summerfield Farms in Summerfield. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Ju...
Linens-Sharpe exchange vows in Cary
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Jay Linens of Cary announce the marriage of their daughter, Cara Ann Linens, to Justin Lee Wesley Sharpe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Timot...
Harrison, Burns wed
Kitsey E. Burns of East Bend and Morgan A. Harrison of Elkin were united in marriage on Aug. 29 at 7:29 p.m. at RagApple Lassie Vineyard in Boonville....