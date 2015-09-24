Riley and Floyd exchange vows in December ceremony

Rebecca Ann Riley and Stuart Price Floyd were married on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Wellford Baptist Church in Wellford, South Carolina. The Rev. Tim...

February 14th, 2018 |

Dowell-Smith exchange vows in Statesville

Andrea Danielle Dowell of Yadkinville and Preston Clayton Smith of Browns Summit were united in holy matrimony at half after five o’clock in the...

October 5th, 2017 |

Marshall and Spicer unite in evening ceremony

Cody Allen Spicer of Hamptonville and Hannah Lindi Marshall of Yadkinville exchanged vows in a 5 p.m. ceremony on July 29 at Fall Creek Baptist Church...

August 16th, 2017 |

Norman-Goodman exchange vows at Campbell University

Kerry Branon-Mock Norman and Amanda Elizabeth Goodman were married on April 8 in Butler Chapel on the campus of Campbell University, Buies Creek. At t...

May 18th, 2017 |

Minihan-Anthony exchange vows

Erin Jean Minihan and Eric Justin Anthony, both of Simponsville, South Carolina, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Loom at Cotton Mill P...

December 8th, 2016 |

Matthews-Herman unite in marriage

Rebecca Alice Matthews and Jacob Marcus Herman were married on Oct. 22 at Summerfield Farms in Summerfield. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Ju...

November 17th, 2016 |

Linens-Sharpe exchange vows in Cary

Mr. and Mrs. Brian Jay Linens of Cary announce the marriage of their daughter, Cara Ann Linens, to Justin Lee Wesley Sharpe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Timot...

November 10th, 2016 updated: November 10th, 2016. |

Harrison, Burns wed

Kitsey E. Burns of East Bend and Morgan A. Harrison of Elkin were united in marriage on Aug. 29 at 7:29 p.m. at RagApple Lassie Vineyard in Boonville....

September 24th, 2015 |