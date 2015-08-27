Gangstagrass: A bluegrass/hip-hop experience coming to the Willingham Theater

Bluegrass and hip-hop may sound like an odd combination, but don’t tell that to Producer Rench, who birthed the fusion in 2006, with Gangstagras...

March 7th, 2018 |

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem announces auditions for ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’

WINSTON-SALEM — The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” o...

February 28th, 2018 |

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem announces transition plans

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is moving quickly in response to the recent news that the Arts Council Theatre and offices at 610 Coliseum Drive w...

February 17th, 2018 |

‘The Scarlett O’Hara Complex’ presented by Bleu Moon Productions

NORTH WILKESBORO — The stage comedy, “The Scarlett O’Hara Complex,” will return by popular demand on Feb. 15. Bleu Moon Produc...

February 14th, 2018 |

Foothills Arts Council to present exhibition of 12 regional female artists

ELKIN — From March 15 through April 28, the Foothills Arts Council will present an extensive group exhibition featuring artists Orna Bentor, Ton...

February 12th, 2018 |

The Martha Bassett Show comes to the newly renovated Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin

ELKIN — It’s official, The Martha Basset Show is finally here. The Martha Bassett Show will be coming to Elkin for its first 10 show seaso...

February 9th, 2018 |

Will Durst performs his hit set ‘Boomeraging’ at the Willingham Theater

Racking up terrific reviews amid sold out houses, “BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG” is a tribute to the history, growth, joys, achievements a...

November 8th, 2017 |

‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ returns to the Willingham Theater

Ever seen Hamlet done in a minute? How about backwards? Well, audiences are in luck. Back by popular demand, the Willingham’s Spotlight Theater ...

November 2nd, 2017 updated: November 2nd, 2017. |

Dance, photography highlight clean water

The Yadkin River has been a source of life for the people in its valley for hundreds of years, and celebrating that life force comes in many forms. Wh...

October 12th, 2017 |

Outdoor drama features moonshine, Junior Johnson

WILKESBORO — Bleu Moon Productions will present “Moonshine & Thunder – The Junior Johnson Story,” beginning Sept. 14 for t...

August 30th, 2017 |

Blue Ridge Craft Trails project plans listening sessions

People committed to Western North Carolina’s rich craft heritage can help create a new craft trail across the mountains. The Blue Ridge National...

July 26th, 2017 |

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ opens Friday at Willingham Theatre

Yadkin Arts Council’s Willingham Theater proudly presents the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel,...

April 19th, 2017 |

Registration open for Kidshop Theatre

Explore. Engage. Express. Enjoy! This summer Kidshop Theatre will take a whacky journey with Alice in the play “Through the Looking Glass.”...

March 28th, 2017 |

Twin City Stage returns to its roots

WINSTON-SALEM — Twin City Stage is returning to its roots.Twin City Stage announced that will change its name and brand back to The Little Theat...

March 8th, 2017 |

‘Guys and Dolls’ Valentine’s Gala

Guests enjoy an early Valentine’s celebration at a gala on Saturday prior to a performance of “Guys and Dolls” at the Yadkin Cultura...

February 14th, 2017 |

‘Guys and Dolls’ Gala on Saturday

Local performers in the Yadkin Arts Council production of “Guys and Dolls” will play to a sold out house on Feb. 10, 17 and 18, but ticket...

February 6th, 2017 |

‘Shakespeare’ coming to Willingham Theater

The Yadkin Arts Council is continuing to add unique performances to its lineup, including more plays featuring local actors. Last weekend the arts cou...

October 27th, 2016 updated: October 27th, 2016. |

Starmount student awarded Morrison Scholarship

ELKIN — A senior from Starmount High School was the latest recipient of the Morrison Scholarship prize at this year’s 27th annual Clifford...

September 21st, 2016 |

The Walker Center presents Kellie Pickler on Sept. 16

WILKESBORO — Kellie Pickler kicks off the 2016-2017 Walker Center Season on Sept. 16, singing her hits, including “Red High Heels,” ...

September 3rd, 2016 |

Arts council seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants

WINSTON-SALEM — The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants whic...

August 17th, 2016 |

Last chance to catch ‘Mary Poppins’

Foothills Theatre will stage two final performances of “Mary Poppins” this weekend in Dixon Auditorium at Elkin High School. Performances ...

July 28th, 2016 |

Event to honor former arts center director

Former co-director of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, the late Stephen G. Lyons, will be honored Saturday with a special extravaganza event. Attendee...

June 21st, 2016 |

A supercalifragilisticexpialidocious summer

ELKIN — It’s going be a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious summer with Foothills Theatre’s production of “Mary Poppins” ...

June 3rd, 2016 |

Foothills Arts Council news and upcoming events

ELKIN — The Annual Meeting of the Foothills Arts Council will be at 7 p.m. on June 20. All members and the community is invited to attend. New b...

May 18th, 2016 |

Olds College offers master weavers course in Yadkinville

The Yadkin Valley Fiber Room, which opened last fall, already is making quite a name for itself. The Fiber Room, an offshoot of the Yadkin Arts Counci...

May 12th, 2016 |

Foothills to stage production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

ELKIN — Foothills Arts Council Art in the Garden will present Tennessee Williams’ classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” April 22, 23...

April 19th, 2016 |

Clash of the Teen Musicians seeking contestants

The Foothills Arts Council announced an exciting new competition created to not only showcase its new bandshell in the back garden, the Eagle Scout pr...

April 15th, 2016 |

Yadkin Arts Council holds auditions for ‘Shrek: The Musical’

Auditions for the Yadkin Arts Council’s youth production of “Shrek: The Musical” will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and...

April 6th, 2016 |

Sold out show for The Steel Wheels at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville

Virginia-based band The Steel Wheels will be performing a sold-out show at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center on April 2.“We are very excited to ha...

March 29th, 2016 |

MerleFest adds John Oates to lineup, Donna the Buffalo to host Midnight Jam

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World and slated for April 28-May 1, announced that John Oates, a legend of American music, will be ...

March 25th, 2016 |

Elkin Roots Music Fest set for May 14

Plan to join other traditional music fans at the Elkin Roots Music Fest on May 14 at the Elkin Municipal Park. This is the fourth annual free event pl...

March 22nd, 2016 |

Local artist shares love of art

From Hungary, to New Jersey and now to East Bend, a local artist is putting her talents to work in the community and beyond. Viktoria Majestic said sh...

January 21st, 2016 |

‘Over the River’ production opens next month by Foothills Theatre in Elkin

Foothills Theatre’s first production of the 2016 season will take place late next month and the actors already are hard at work rehearsing.̶...

January 17th, 2016 |

‘Do it for Gladys’

ELKIN — This fall artists from around the area are invited by the Foothills Arts Council to participate in a unique showcase honoring a local fo...

August 27th, 2015 |