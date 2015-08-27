Arts
Gangstagrass: A bluegrass/hip-hop experience coming to the Willingham Theater
Bluegrass and hip-hop may sound like an odd combination, but don’t tell that to Producer Rench, who birthed the fusion in 2006, with Gangstagras...
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem announces auditions for ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’
WINSTON-SALEM — The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” o...
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem announces transition plans
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is moving quickly in response to the recent news that the Arts Council Theatre and offices at 610 Coliseum Drive w...
‘The Scarlett O’Hara Complex’ presented by Bleu Moon Productions
NORTH WILKESBORO — The stage comedy, “The Scarlett O’Hara Complex,” will return by popular demand on Feb. 15. Bleu Moon Produc...
Foothills Arts Council to present exhibition of 12 regional female artists
ELKIN — From March 15 through April 28, the Foothills Arts Council will present an extensive group exhibition featuring artists Orna Bentor, Ton...
The Martha Bassett Show comes to the newly renovated Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin
ELKIN — It’s official, The Martha Basset Show is finally here. The Martha Bassett Show will be coming to Elkin for its first 10 show seaso...
Will Durst performs his hit set ‘Boomeraging’ at the Willingham Theater
Racking up terrific reviews amid sold out houses, “BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG” is a tribute to the history, growth, joys, achievements a...
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ returns to the Willingham Theater
Ever seen Hamlet done in a minute? How about backwards? Well, audiences are in luck. Back by popular demand, the Willingham’s Spotlight Theater ...
Dance, photography highlight clean water
The Yadkin River has been a source of life for the people in its valley for hundreds of years, and celebrating that life force comes in many forms. Wh...
Outdoor drama features moonshine, Junior Johnson
WILKESBORO — Bleu Moon Productions will present “Moonshine & Thunder – The Junior Johnson Story,” beginning Sept. 14 for t...
Blue Ridge Craft Trails project plans listening sessions
People committed to Western North Carolina’s rich craft heritage can help create a new craft trail across the mountains. The Blue Ridge National...
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ opens Friday at Willingham Theatre
Yadkin Arts Council’s Willingham Theater proudly presents the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel,...
Registration open for Kidshop Theatre
Explore. Engage. Express. Enjoy! This summer Kidshop Theatre will take a whacky journey with Alice in the play “Through the Looking Glass.”...
Twin City Stage returns to its roots
WINSTON-SALEM — Twin City Stage is returning to its roots.Twin City Stage announced that will change its name and brand back to The Little Theat...
‘Guys and Dolls’ Valentine’s Gala
Guests enjoy an early Valentine’s celebration at a gala on Saturday prior to a performance of “Guys and Dolls” at the Yadkin Cultura...
‘Guys and Dolls’ Gala on Saturday
Local performers in the Yadkin Arts Council production of “Guys and Dolls” will play to a sold out house on Feb. 10, 17 and 18, but ticket...
‘Shakespeare’ coming to Willingham Theater
The Yadkin Arts Council is continuing to add unique performances to its lineup, including more plays featuring local actors. Last weekend the arts cou...
Starmount student awarded Morrison Scholarship
ELKIN — A senior from Starmount High School was the latest recipient of the Morrison Scholarship prize at this year’s 27th annual Clifford...
The Walker Center presents Kellie Pickler on Sept. 16
WILKESBORO — Kellie Pickler kicks off the 2016-2017 Walker Center Season on Sept. 16, singing her hits, including “Red High Heels,” ...
Arts council seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants
WINSTON-SALEM — The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants whic...
Last chance to catch ‘Mary Poppins’
Foothills Theatre will stage two final performances of “Mary Poppins” this weekend in Dixon Auditorium at Elkin High School. Performances ...
Event to honor former arts center director
Former co-director of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, the late Stephen G. Lyons, will be honored Saturday with a special extravaganza event. Attendee...
A supercalifragilisticexpialidocious summer
ELKIN — It’s going be a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious summer with Foothills Theatre’s production of “Mary Poppins” ...
Foothills Arts Council news and upcoming events
ELKIN — The Annual Meeting of the Foothills Arts Council will be at 7 p.m. on June 20. All members and the community is invited to attend. New b...
Olds College offers master weavers course in Yadkinville
The Yadkin Valley Fiber Room, which opened last fall, already is making quite a name for itself. The Fiber Room, an offshoot of the Yadkin Arts Counci...
Foothills to stage production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’
ELKIN — Foothills Arts Council Art in the Garden will present Tennessee Williams’ classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” April 22, 23...
Clash of the Teen Musicians seeking contestants
The Foothills Arts Council announced an exciting new competition created to not only showcase its new bandshell in the back garden, the Eagle Scout pr...
Yadkin Arts Council holds auditions for ‘Shrek: The Musical’
Auditions for the Yadkin Arts Council’s youth production of “Shrek: The Musical” will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and...
Sold out show for The Steel Wheels at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville
Virginia-based band The Steel Wheels will be performing a sold-out show at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center on April 2.“We are very excited to ha...
MerleFest adds John Oates to lineup, Donna the Buffalo to host Midnight Jam
WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World and slated for April 28-May 1, announced that John Oates, a legend of American music, will be ...
Elkin Roots Music Fest set for May 14
Plan to join other traditional music fans at the Elkin Roots Music Fest on May 14 at the Elkin Municipal Park. This is the fourth annual free event pl...
Local artist shares love of art
From Hungary, to New Jersey and now to East Bend, a local artist is putting her talents to work in the community and beyond. Viktoria Majestic said sh...
‘Over the River’ production opens next month by Foothills Theatre in Elkin
Foothills Theatre’s first production of the 2016 season will take place late next month and the actors already are hard at work rehearsing.̶...
‘Do it for Gladys’
ELKIN — This fall artists from around the area are invited by the Foothills Arts Council to participate in a unique showcase honoring a local fo...