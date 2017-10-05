Community
Calendar
Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.Now-March 31• Registration for the Yadkin Valley S...
Calendar
Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.March 1• 7 p.m., Yadkin County GOP County Conventi...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Learn winter gardening tips in Surry workshop Feb. 26
DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a winter gardening workshop on Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Libraries kick off 2018 photo contest
The Northwestern Regional Library has announced its upcoming annual traveling photography contest to be held on April 10 at the Charles H. Stone Memor...
State Highway Patrol launches intern program reaching high school students statewide
RALEIGH — In an effort to increase positive relationships among youth across North Carolina, the State Highway Patrol is announcing a new high s...
Grants available for nonprofit organizations serving the Elkin area
Nonprofit organizations serving the tri-counties area are eligible for funding from the Elkin Funds of The Winston-Salem Foundation.Now in its 32nd ye...
‘Don’t be a Litterbug’ art contest winner announced from Forbush Middle School
The Yadkin County Beautification Committee sponsors an annual art contest for Yadkin County students in grades seven and eight. This year’s cont...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Hayes graduates basic training
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul D. Hayes Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland...
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has free assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help indivi...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
NORAD is ready to track Santa’s flight
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 62nd anniversary of tracking Santa’s yule...
Yadkinville High School Class of 1962 meets
Yadkinville High School, class of 1962, met for their 55th reunion on Nov. 4 at the Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Those attending are, front ro...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Healthy habits, healthy families with WIC
More families than ever are finding it hard to put healthy food on their dinner tables. For young children, a lack of good nutrition can put them at r...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Garcia completes Air Force basic training
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Victor M. Garcia Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San A...
Holiday leftover safety and recipes
After a delicious holiday meal, continue the feeling with a variety of post-holiday meals. If we handle food safely to avoid food borne illnesses, our...
Project Linus seeks volunteers, donations
Recently launched, Project Linus of Yadkin County provides new handmade blankets to children in the community who are sick, homeless, bereaved, abused...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Boonville High School Class of 1966 reunites
The Boonville High School Class of 1966 celebrated its 51st reunion at the Depot Restaurant in Dobson on Sept. 16. Those attending were Bobbie Hobson ...
2017 Windsor family reunion
The annual Windsor Reunion was held Sept. 10 at the Historic Old School House at Windsor’s Cross Roads in Yadkin County. About 60 people attende...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Northwestern Regional Library’s NWRL Cares/Amnesty Week at NWRL branch libraries
The Northwestern Regional Library is giving back to its local communities this week, Nov. 13-18. Just in time for the holidays, bring in canned or non...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
License Plate Agency receives special recognition
The Yadkin County License Plate Agency was presented a letter of excellent performance for the year of 2017. This award is reflective of the excellent...
Photo exhibit on display at Boonville Library
The 2017 “Transformation” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Boonville Public Library d...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Free SBC seminars announced for November
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in November at various locations in S...
Starmount Class of 1972 reunites
The Starmount High School Class of 1972 recently held its 45th reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.A graduating class of 162, the class has 16 members d...
Surry Paralegal Club hosts American Red Cross blood drive
DOBSON — When tragedy strikes the nation, one of the most frequently recommended ways to contribute to recovery is to donate blood. In fact, abo...
West Yadkin High School Class of 1967 reunites
On Oct. 7, the 1967 graduating class of West Yadkin High School celebrated their 50th class reunion at Longtown Pentecostal Holiness fellowship hall i...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Yadkinville native has been appointed to Attorney General’s Council on Collegiate Opioid Misuse
RALEIGH — Yadkinville native Kerry Aguilera has been appointed to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Council on Collegiate Opioid Misuse. To ki...
Yadkin County native announces his retirement as WSSU CFO
WINSTON-SALEM — Dr. Randy W. Mills, vice chancellor for finance and administration/chief financial officer at Winston-Salem State University, ha...
Yadkin County library news
We are in need of VITA volunteers. This is a tax preparation service for people with incomes under $54,000. If you are good with numbers and enjoy wor...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Surry CC honoring veterans with luncheon on Nov. 2
DOBSON — In honor of Veterans Day, Surry Community College will host its annual Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand ...
Surry Community hosts Grand Wine Tasting featuring Melva Houston on Nov. 8
DOBSON — As part of Surry Community College’s sixth annual Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium, the college invites the community...
Surry Spooktacular features haunted trail, hayride on Oct. 24
DOBSON — Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium at 630...
Tie-dye project teaches Surry students writing skills
DOBSON — To most people tie-dyeing a T-shirt seems like an art project, but for students in Dr. Kathleen Fowler’s eight-week, English 111:...
Farmers ahead, share the road
YADKINVILLE — With harvest time upon us, you will start seeing more large and slow moving farm equipment on the highways and roads around Yadkin...
Richmond Hill gets donation before final open house
Historic Richmond Hill Law School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, East Bend, is the recipient of six 1840 maple/hickory dining ta...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...
Donation benefits Courtney gym
Courtney Elementary School had its first Parent Teacher Association of this year on Sept. 14. The Piedmont District Ruritans came to present the schoo...
Calendar
Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...