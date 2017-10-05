Calendar

Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.Now-March 31• Registration for the Yadkin Valley S...

March 8th, 2018 |

Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.March 1• 7 p.m., Yadkin County GOP County Conventi...

March 1st, 2018 |

Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be ...

February 22nd, 2018 |

February 15th, 2018 |

Learn winter gardening tips in Surry workshop Feb. 26

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a winter gardening workshop on Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot...

February 11th, 2018 |

February 8th, 2018 |

February 1st, 2018 |

Libraries kick off 2018 photo contest

The Northwestern Regional Library has announced its upcoming annual traveling photography contest to be held on April 10 at the Charles H. Stone Memor...

January 30th, 2018 |

State Highway Patrol launches intern program reaching high school students statewide

RALEIGH — In an effort to increase positive relationships among youth across North Carolina, the State Highway Patrol is announcing a new high s...

January 28th, 2018 |

Grants available for nonprofit organizations serving the Elkin area

Nonprofit organizations serving the tri-counties area are eligible for funding from the Elkin Funds of The Winston-Salem Foundation.Now in its 32nd ye...

January 27th, 2018 |

‘Don’t be a Litterbug’ art contest winner announced from Forbush Middle School

The Yadkin County Beautification Committee sponsors an annual art contest for Yadkin County students in grades seven and eight. This year’s cont...

January 26th, 2018 |

January 25th, 2018 |

Hayes graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul D. Hayes Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland...

January 16th, 2018 |

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has free assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help indivi...

January 15th, 2018 |

December 21st, 2017 |

NORAD is ready to track Santa’s flight

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 62nd anniversary of tracking Santa’s yule...

December 15th, 2017 |

Yadkinville High School Class of 1962 meets

Yadkinville High School, class of 1962, met for their 55th reunion on Nov. 4 at the Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Those attending are, front ro...

December 14th, 2017 |

December 14th, 2017 |

Healthy habits, healthy families with WIC

More families than ever are finding it hard to put healthy food on their dinner tables. For young children, a lack of good nutrition can put them at r...

December 7th, 2017 |

December 7th, 2017 |

Garcia completes Air Force basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Victor M. Garcia Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San A...

December 6th, 2017 |

Holiday leftover safety and recipes

After a delicious holiday meal, continue the feeling with a variety of post-holiday meals. If we handle food safely to avoid food borne illnesses, our...

November 29th, 2017 |

Project Linus seeks volunteers, donations

Recently launched, Project Linus of Yadkin County provides new handmade blankets to children in the community who are sick, homeless, bereaved, abused...

November 24th, 2017 |

November 23rd, 2017 |

Boonville High School Class of 1966 reunites

The Boonville High School Class of 1966 celebrated its 51st reunion at the Depot Restaurant in Dobson on Sept. 16. Those attending were Bobbie Hobson ...

November 22nd, 2017 |

2017 Windsor family reunion

The annual Windsor Reunion was held Sept. 10 at the Historic Old School House at Windsor’s Cross Roads in Yadkin County. About 60 people attende...

November 16th, 2017 |

November 16th, 2017 |

Northwestern Regional Library’s NWRL Cares/Amnesty Week at NWRL branch libraries

The Northwestern Regional Library is giving back to its local communities this week, Nov. 13-18. Just in time for the holidays, bring in canned or non...

November 14th, 2017 |

November 9th, 2017 |

License Plate Agency receives special recognition

The Yadkin County License Plate Agency was presented a letter of excellent performance for the year of 2017. This award is reflective of the excellent...

November 8th, 2017 |

Photo exhibit on display at Boonville Library

The 2017 “Transformation” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Boonville Public Library d...

November 2nd, 2017 |

November 2nd, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for November

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in November at various locations in S...

October 31st, 2017 |

Starmount Class of 1972 reunites

The Starmount High School Class of 1972 recently held its 45th reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.A graduating class of 162, the class has 16 members d...

October 31st, 2017 |

Surry Paralegal Club hosts American Red Cross blood drive

DOBSON — When tragedy strikes the nation, one of the most frequently recommended ways to contribute to recovery is to donate blood. In fact, abo...

October 28th, 2017 |

West Yadkin High School Class of 1967 reunites

On Oct. 7, the 1967 graduating class of West Yadkin High School celebrated their 50th class reunion at Longtown Pentecostal Holiness fellowship hall i...

October 26th, 2017 |

October 26th, 2017 |

Yadkinville native has been appointed to Attorney General’s Council on Collegiate Opioid Misuse

RALEIGH — Yadkinville native Kerry Aguilera has been appointed to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Council on Collegiate Opioid Misuse. To ki...

October 25th, 2017 |

Yadkin County native announces his retirement as WSSU CFO

WINSTON-SALEM — Dr. Randy W. Mills, vice chancellor for finance and administration/chief financial officer at Winston-Salem State University, ha...

October 25th, 2017 |

Yadkin County library news

We are in need of VITA volunteers. This is a tax preparation service for people with incomes under $54,000. If you are good with numbers and enjoy wor...

October 19th, 2017 |

October 19th, 2017 |

Surry CC honoring veterans with luncheon on Nov. 2

DOBSON — In honor of Veterans Day, Surry Community College will host its annual Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand ...

October 18th, 2017 |

Surry Community hosts Grand Wine Tasting featuring Melva Houston on Nov. 8

DOBSON — As part of Surry Community College’s sixth annual Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium, the college invites the community...

October 17th, 2017 |

Surry Spooktacular features haunted trail, hayride on Oct. 24

DOBSON — Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium at 630...

October 17th, 2017 |

Tie-dye project teaches Surry students writing skills

DOBSON — To most people tie-dyeing a T-shirt seems like an art project, but for students in Dr. Kathleen Fowler’s eight-week, English 111:...

October 17th, 2017 |

Farmers ahead, share the road

YADKINVILLE — With harvest time upon us, you will start seeing more large and slow moving farm equipment on the highways and roads around Yadkin...

October 12th, 2017 |

Richmond Hill gets donation before final open house

Historic Richmond Hill Law School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, East Bend, is the recipient of six 1840 maple/hickory dining ta...

October 12th, 2017 |

October 12th, 2017 |

Donation benefits Courtney gym

Courtney Elementary School had its first Parent Teacher Association of this year on Sept. 14. The Piedmont District Ruritans came to present the schoo...

October 5th, 2017 |

October 5th, 2017 |