Mason jar mania

Growing up in Yadkin County we had Mason jars all over the place. These jars were generally used for the purpose of storing home-canned items such as ...

February 15th, 2018 |

Time for some holiday baking

One of the best things about the holiday season is all the good food. Even more special is making that food with loved ones. Most people have very spe...

December 14th, 2017 |

Holiday recipes

Judy’s Lemon Cookies• 1 box Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme cake mix,• 1 regular-sized tub of Cool Whip,• 1 egg• Powdered sug...

December 14th, 2017 |

Turkey safety for the holidays

The holiday season is upon us and our thoughts turn toward the great feast ahead. Very often the star of the feast is the humble turkey, sitting prett...

November 16th, 2017 |

Pot pie versus chicken pie

Several years ago I wrote a column about a local delicacy we call chicken stew. It is chicken stew season here in Yadkin County, a very favorite time ...

November 16th, 2017 |

June is Dairy Month

In 1937, some grocer organizations decided to sponsor National Milk Month to create a way to hand out extra milk when dairy production was at a surplu...

June 22nd, 2017 |

Dining adventures on vacation

Sweet summertime is finally here and I will soon be dipping my toes in the Atlantic Ocean. My husband thinks my idea of going on vacation is boring, s...

June 8th, 2017 |

We all scream for ice cream!

Warmer temperatures are here so bring on the cool treats. Ice cream is the perfect food to pair with a lovely sunny spring or summer day. Luckily for ...

May 25th, 2017 |

The perils of homemade pasta

My husband Morgan was given the pasta maker attachment for our Kitchen Aid mixer as a birthday gift. Morgan teases me about how he always seems to get...

March 30th, 2017 |

Happy Mardi Gras!

This Tuesday, known as Fat Tuesday, was the culmination of Mardi Gras, a unique holiday full of floats, parades and fun that is celebrated in New Orle...

March 2nd, 2017 |

Snow day baking

It really looked a lot like winter this weekend. I confess I have mixed emotions about this. I much prefer warmer temperatures, sunny skies and green ...

January 12th, 2017 |

The case of the missing pea salad

A few weeks ago as I was preparing Thanksgiving dinner, I kept thinking that I was forgetting something. I wasn’t actually forgetting anything, ...

December 15th, 2016 |

Mastering biscuit making

One of my culinary life goals is to master biscuit making. Thus far in life this skill seems to have alluded me. I have a tendency to mess with the do...

November 17th, 2016 |

Feel better fall soups

This fall has been an extremely busy one for me. My husband and I have been in rehearsals these last few weeks for a community theater production. I w...

October 27th, 2016 |

Welcome to pumpkin season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for those who love all things pumpkin. As soon as September arrives, folks seem to be ready to eat and ...

September 29th, 2016 updated: September 29th, 2016. |

Having your cake and eating it too

I’ve always disliked the phrase “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.” I mean really, what is the point of cake if you can...

September 1st, 2016 |

Food: a language of love

A few years ago this book called “The Five Love Languages” came out. I never read it though I remember a lot of people talking about it. I...

August 18th, 2016 |

The BBQ ribs take a trip

As I may have mentioned before, my husband and I love to cook on the grill. More accurately I should say Morgan enjoys cooking on the grill and I enjo...

July 14th, 2016 |

101 ways to prepare zucchini

The headline of this week’s Kitsey’s Kitchen might be a bit misleading. I’m not giving you 101 recipes using zucchini. I’m hop...

June 30th, 2016 |

The internet can’t replace a cookbook

I talked a bit about my love of cookbooks in last week’s column and I thought I would expound on that topic this week. In this technology-driven...

May 26th, 2016 |

A favorite springtime treat

If I say “lettuce and onions” that likely means the start of a salad, or maybe toppings for a burger to most people. For Yadkin County fol...

May 12th, 2016 |

The grocery store blues

Over the last few weeks Morgan and I have been extremely busy as we were in rehearsals with our theater group in Elkin for a production of Tennessee W...

May 5th, 2016 |

Grilling season is here!

I got my husband a grill for Christmas. Put that down in the “smartest wife ever” category. Not only was my husband thrilled over this gif...

April 28th, 2016 |

The weirdest foods we love (or hate)

A co-worker and I were talking this week about these reality TV shows where people are out in the wilderness and have to eat bugs to survive. I’...

April 14th, 2016 |

Ambrosia, pea salad and a PSA

I’ll start this week’s installment of Kitsey’s Kitchen with a public service announcement. If you ever feel like you have something ...

March 31st, 2016 |

Getting garden ready

Spring has sprung and I couldn’t be happier. These warmer temperatures we’ve been experiencing have delighted me. I’m ready to be ab...

March 17th, 2016 |

Beans for breakfast?

I have been obsessed for a while now with a BBC series on Netflix called Midsomer Murders. The show is set in a fictional county in the English countr...

March 10th, 2016 |

Tapas and The Pig adventure

Two years ago I celebrated with my best friend for her 40th birthday in Durham. I had not spent much time in this city prior to that weekend, but I qu...

March 3rd, 2016 |

Biscuits and gravy warms the heart

Over the weekend, my husband treated me to a wonderful gourmet steak dinner for Valentine’s Day. It was delicious. On Monday morning, following ...

February 18th, 2016 |

Sweet treats for Valentine’s Day

Last weekend was all about bacon and machismo and sports. This weekend it’s time to bring on the sweet treats, hearts and roses. While some may ...

February 11th, 2016 |

How to be the hero of your Super Bowl party

There’s a pretty big football game coming up this weekend. You may have heard of it. In fact, here in North Carolina, you’re probably exci...

February 4th, 2016 |

My Korean cooking adventure

I heard a really interesting segment on NPR not long ago about kimchi. I know next to nothing about Korean cuisine, but I do know the word kimchi. My ...

January 28th, 2016 |

A tale of two beef recipes

I’ve got two recipes for you this week. One takes a little time to prepare, while the other is quick and easy. Morgan and I love to cook so we o...

January 21st, 2016 |

A quick and easy Sunday supper

You may remember a news article from our paper back in August about a group of ladies from the Starmount High School Class of 1970 who put together a ...

January 14th, 2016 |

Favorite cookbooks and holiday eating tips

Isn’t there a saying about we all end up turning into our mothers at some point in time? If not, there should be. I remind myself more of Mamma ...

December 24th, 2015 |

I’m dreaming of a warm and sunny Christmas

Oh, the weather outside is lovely. And I hope it stays this way until summer. I’ve been hearing a lot of people say they can’t get in to t...

December 17th, 2015 |

The great Christmas tree adventure

Black Friday shopping is just not a holiday tradition I can get in to. The only reason at all that I ever get up before dawn is if I’m headed to...

December 10th, 2015 |

Happy chili season

I may have mentioned that I love soup. A friend reminded me this week that in addition to being soup season, it’s also chili season. I personall...

November 5th, 2015 |

Kitsey’s Kitchen: Cuban-inspired dishes from Key West

A month ago my husband and I were enjoying our honeymoon in Key West. Though we are settling in to married life now, I think both of us are still pini...

October 15th, 2015 |

Fall is here, break out the pumpkins

Fall is finally here and to be honest, I have mixed emotions about this. My recent honeymoon in Key West has left me longing for warm days, floating i...

October 1st, 2015 |

Splendid shopping experiences

Grocery shopping is typically viewed as a chore and not a pleasant experience, but there a few places to do some food shopping that are most delightfu...

August 27th, 2015 |

How does your fall garden grow?

The last two weekends my dad and I have been hard at work getting our garden ready for the fall. We had a wonderful crop of tomatoes this summer as we...

August 20th, 2015 |

Mimosas are a girl’s best friend

I’m not really a morning person so I’m a huge fan of the meal known as brunch. You don’t have to be up early to eat it, in fact anyt...

August 13th, 2015 |

The great chicken salad debate

What could be simpler to make for a picnic or potluck than chicken salad? Or is it really that simple? A quick look in your favorite church cookbook a...

July 30th, 2015 |

In a real pickle

Who doesn’t like a pickle? Ok, well, I’m sure there are some who don’t, but that’s OK, more for us! Summertime is in full swin...

July 23rd, 2015 |