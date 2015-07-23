Food
Mason jar mania
Growing up in Yadkin County we had Mason jars all over the place. These jars were generally used for the purpose of storing home-canned items such as ...
Time for some holiday baking
One of the best things about the holiday season is all the good food. Even more special is making that food with loved ones. Most people have very spe...
Holiday recipes
Judy’s Lemon Cookies• 1 box Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme cake mix,• 1 regular-sized tub of Cool Whip,• 1 egg• Powdered sug...
Turkey safety for the holidays
The holiday season is upon us and our thoughts turn toward the great feast ahead. Very often the star of the feast is the humble turkey, sitting prett...
Pot pie versus chicken pie
Several years ago I wrote a column about a local delicacy we call chicken stew. It is chicken stew season here in Yadkin County, a very favorite time ...
June is Dairy Month
In 1937, some grocer organizations decided to sponsor National Milk Month to create a way to hand out extra milk when dairy production was at a surplu...
Dining adventures on vacation
Sweet summertime is finally here and I will soon be dipping my toes in the Atlantic Ocean. My husband thinks my idea of going on vacation is boring, s...
We all scream for ice cream!
Warmer temperatures are here so bring on the cool treats. Ice cream is the perfect food to pair with a lovely sunny spring or summer day. Luckily for ...
The perils of homemade pasta
My husband Morgan was given the pasta maker attachment for our Kitchen Aid mixer as a birthday gift. Morgan teases me about how he always seems to get...
Happy Mardi Gras!
This Tuesday, known as Fat Tuesday, was the culmination of Mardi Gras, a unique holiday full of floats, parades and fun that is celebrated in New Orle...
Snow day baking
It really looked a lot like winter this weekend. I confess I have mixed emotions about this. I much prefer warmer temperatures, sunny skies and green ...
The case of the missing pea salad
A few weeks ago as I was preparing Thanksgiving dinner, I kept thinking that I was forgetting something. I wasn’t actually forgetting anything, ...
Mastering biscuit making
One of my culinary life goals is to master biscuit making. Thus far in life this skill seems to have alluded me. I have a tendency to mess with the do...
Feel better fall soups
This fall has been an extremely busy one for me. My husband and I have been in rehearsals these last few weeks for a community theater production. I w...
Welcome to pumpkin season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for those who love all things pumpkin. As soon as September arrives, folks seem to be ready to eat and ...
Having your cake and eating it too
I’ve always disliked the phrase “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.” I mean really, what is the point of cake if you can...
Food: a language of love
A few years ago this book called “The Five Love Languages” came out. I never read it though I remember a lot of people talking about it. I...
The BBQ ribs take a trip
As I may have mentioned before, my husband and I love to cook on the grill. More accurately I should say Morgan enjoys cooking on the grill and I enjo...
101 ways to prepare zucchini
The headline of this week’s Kitsey’s Kitchen might be a bit misleading. I’m not giving you 101 recipes using zucchini. I’m hop...
The internet can’t replace a cookbook
I talked a bit about my love of cookbooks in last week’s column and I thought I would expound on that topic this week. In this technology-driven...
A favorite springtime treat
If I say “lettuce and onions” that likely means the start of a salad, or maybe toppings for a burger to most people. For Yadkin County fol...
The grocery store blues
Over the last few weeks Morgan and I have been extremely busy as we were in rehearsals with our theater group in Elkin for a production of Tennessee W...
Grilling season is here!
I got my husband a grill for Christmas. Put that down in the “smartest wife ever” category. Not only was my husband thrilled over this gif...
The weirdest foods we love (or hate)
A co-worker and I were talking this week about these reality TV shows where people are out in the wilderness and have to eat bugs to survive. I’...
Ambrosia, pea salad and a PSA
I’ll start this week’s installment of Kitsey’s Kitchen with a public service announcement. If you ever feel like you have something ...
Getting garden ready
Spring has sprung and I couldn’t be happier. These warmer temperatures we’ve been experiencing have delighted me. I’m ready to be ab...
Beans for breakfast?
I have been obsessed for a while now with a BBC series on Netflix called Midsomer Murders. The show is set in a fictional county in the English countr...
Tapas and The Pig adventure
Two years ago I celebrated with my best friend for her 40th birthday in Durham. I had not spent much time in this city prior to that weekend, but I qu...
Biscuits and gravy warms the heart
Over the weekend, my husband treated me to a wonderful gourmet steak dinner for Valentine’s Day. It was delicious. On Monday morning, following ...
Sweet treats for Valentine’s Day
Last weekend was all about bacon and machismo and sports. This weekend it’s time to bring on the sweet treats, hearts and roses. While some may ...
How to be the hero of your Super Bowl party
There’s a pretty big football game coming up this weekend. You may have heard of it. In fact, here in North Carolina, you’re probably exci...
My Korean cooking adventure
I heard a really interesting segment on NPR not long ago about kimchi. I know next to nothing about Korean cuisine, but I do know the word kimchi. My ...
A tale of two beef recipes
I’ve got two recipes for you this week. One takes a little time to prepare, while the other is quick and easy. Morgan and I love to cook so we o...
A quick and easy Sunday supper
You may remember a news article from our paper back in August about a group of ladies from the Starmount High School Class of 1970 who put together a ...
Favorite cookbooks and holiday eating tips
Isn’t there a saying about we all end up turning into our mothers at some point in time? If not, there should be. I remind myself more of Mamma ...
I’m dreaming of a warm and sunny Christmas
Oh, the weather outside is lovely. And I hope it stays this way until summer. I’ve been hearing a lot of people say they can’t get in to t...
The great Christmas tree adventure
Black Friday shopping is just not a holiday tradition I can get in to. The only reason at all that I ever get up before dawn is if I’m headed to...
Happy chili season
I may have mentioned that I love soup. A friend reminded me this week that in addition to being soup season, it’s also chili season. I personall...
Kitsey’s Kitchen: Cuban-inspired dishes from Key West
A month ago my husband and I were enjoying our honeymoon in Key West. Though we are settling in to married life now, I think both of us are still pini...
Fall is here, break out the pumpkins
Fall is finally here and to be honest, I have mixed emotions about this. My recent honeymoon in Key West has left me longing for warm days, floating i...
Splendid shopping experiences
Grocery shopping is typically viewed as a chore and not a pleasant experience, but there a few places to do some food shopping that are most delightfu...
How does your fall garden grow?
The last two weekends my dad and I have been hard at work getting our garden ready for the fall. We had a wonderful crop of tomatoes this summer as we...
Mimosas are a girl’s best friend
I’m not really a morning person so I’m a huge fan of the meal known as brunch. You don’t have to be up early to eat it, in fact anyt...
The great chicken salad debate
What could be simpler to make for a picnic or potluck than chicken salad? Or is it really that simple? A quick look in your favorite church cookbook a...
In a real pickle
Who doesn’t like a pickle? Ok, well, I’m sure there are some who don’t, but that’s OK, more for us! Summertime is in full swin...