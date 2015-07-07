Gardening
The Absentee Gardeners
I’m eating my houseplants. Or rather I should say I’m growing plants indoors that I can eat. Herbs, greens, and some vegetables can be suc...
Finding a satisfactory method of identifying the plants in the garden is difficult. I used to arrogantly think I would remember which plant was which ...
“Your garden’s so pretty! How do you do that?” my neighbor gushed. She: stylishly walking her dog; me: wet and muddy squatting down ...
Last October I wrote an article called, “I Hate My Garden” — and I did. I was tired to all its tiresome demands, its unquenchable th...
Three words, Rose Rosette Disease, strike terror in the hearts of any rose aficionado. The deadliest disease affecting rose, Rose Rosette Disease, fir...
There are two gardening feats that defeat me: I cannot grow echinacea and I’ve had horrible experiences trying to turn seeds into usable plants....
Gardener catches opossum
Everette Harthoz, master gardener, improved chances for a better harvest in the Community Garden when he caged an opossum last week. He showed his cat...
August Yard of the Month awarded
The Yadkinville Appearance Committee has awarded the August 2015 “Yard of the Month” in memory of Martha Dinkins. The appearance committee...
July Yard of the Month
The home of Frankie and J.W. Cheek was selected as the July Yard of the Month by the Yadkinville Appearance Committee. The committee will be selecting...
Tomato tasting July 18 at Yadkin Farmers Market
