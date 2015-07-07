The Absentee Gardeners

I’m eating my houseplants. Or rather I should say I’m growing plants indoors that I can eat. Herbs, greens, and some vegetables can be suc...

March 8th, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

Finding a satisfactory method of identifying the plants in the garden is difficult. I used to arrogantly think I would remember which plant was which ...

March 1st, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

“Your garden’s so pretty! How do you do that?” my neighbor gushed. She: stylishly walking her dog; me: wet and muddy squatting down ...

February 22nd, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

Last October I wrote an article called, “I Hate My Garden” — and I did. I was tired to all its tiresome demands, its unquenchable th...

February 1st, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

Three words, Rose Rosette Disease, strike terror in the hearts of any rose aficionado. The deadliest disease affecting rose, Rose Rosette Disease, fir...

January 18th, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

There are two gardening feats that defeat me: I cannot grow echinacea and I’ve had horrible experiences trying to turn seeds into usable plants....

December 14th, 2017 |

Gardener catches opossum

Everette Harthoz, master gardener, improved chances for a better harvest in the Community Garden when he caged an opossum last week. He showed his cat...

August 13th, 2015 |

August Yard of the Month awarded

The Yadkinville Appearance Committee has awarded the August 2015 “Yard of the Month” in memory of Martha Dinkins. The appearance committee...

August 12th, 2015 |

July Yard of the Month

The home of Frankie and J.W. Cheek was selected as the July Yard of the Month by the Yadkinville Appearance Committee. The committee will be selecting...

July 23rd, 2015 |

Tomato tasting July 18 at Yadkin Farmers Market

July 7th, 2015 |