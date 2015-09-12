Should you have an ‘unplugged’ wedding ceremony?

These days most of us never stray too far from our smart phones, and it’s not just millennials who are attached to their devices. There’s ...

February 28th, 2018 |

What Christmas Means to Me

Forbush Elementary SchoolKayla MatthewsThird GradeChristmas means to me.Christmas is a focus on Jesus’ birthday. Have time with family and frien...

December 22nd, 2016 |

What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary School Samantha ShoreThird GradeChristmas is a lovely holiday. Children sing carols, decorate trees and open presents. So you m...

December 22nd, 2016 |

What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary SchoolDebby GunnellExceptional Children’s teacherCool presents are fun to open;Holiday cheer!Reindeer are training for Ch...

December 22nd, 2016 |

What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary SchoolDebby WyantThird GradeIsabella Vargas: Christmas means being with my family to celebrate and to put up the Christmas tree...

December 22nd, 2016 |

What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary SchoolShannon BuelinThird GradeBy: Jaken CantrellChristmas means a lot to me because it brings peace and joy. Every year on Chr...

December 22nd, 2016 |

Play areas, trails featured at West Jefferson Park

West Jefferson Park, formally known as Bowie-Seagraves Municipal Park, has plenty to offer for children and adults alike.The park has up-to-date tenni...

November 30th, 2016 |

Crouse Park a place of bluegrass, old-time tunes

If people hear those old time tunes anywhere near Sparta’s Main Street, there’s a good chance they’re invited to a performance of th...

November 29th, 2016 |

Sam Brown Park provides opportunity for activities

Home of the Sparta Lions Club, Sam Brown Park sits above Alleghany High School just past the entrance to Davis Field.The park offers plenty of recreat...

November 28th, 2016 |

Carroll park offers plenty of activities

Located just off Interstate 77’s Exit 14 in Hillsville, Virginia, the Carroll County Recreation Park offers plenty of activities for young and o...

November 27th, 2016 |

Veterans Memorial Park in Sparta in planning stages

Veterans Memorial Park is a proposed park in Sparta between Veterans Memorial Highway (Sparta Parkway) and Duncan Street.The 7.5-acre park plans for a...

November 26th, 2016 |

Germanton Park offers handicap-accessible playground

Drive southwest of Walnut Cove, onto North Carolina Highway 65 and a person will pass a beautifully landscaped park, full of playground equipment, a v...

November 25th, 2016 |

Walnut Cove Lions Park hosts young players

Play ball! Lions Park in Walnut Cove is known for its competitive Little League softball and baseball programs. Owned by Stokes County, the park is ma...

November 25th, 2016 |

Bethlehem comes to life at Elkin Valley village

Each year, for more than 50 years, the Elkin Valley Baptist Church congregation has been sharing the story of Jesus’ birth through a live nativi...

November 23rd, 2016 |

Light Up Night to kick off season in Elkin

Downtown Elkin will be filled with holiday spirit and crowds as it hosts the annual Light Up Night festivities Dec. 2, beginning at 5 p.m.“This ...

November 23rd, 2016 |

Doughton Park largest rec along Blue Ridge Parkway

Doughton Park near Laurel Springs offers more than just great scenery for park goers.The park is the largest recreation area that the National Park Se...

November 21st, 2016 |

New River Trail State Park offers outdoor paradise in Virginia

Spanning four counties and the City of Galax, the New River Trail State Park is a 57-mile linear park that affords an abundance of activities for outd...

October 30th, 2016 |

Though Mabry Mill is touted as one of the most photographed structures on the Blue Ridge Parkway, what doesn’t appear in images also contributes...

October 29th, 2016 |

The Birthplace of the Blue Ridge Parkway

Often referred to as the Birthplace of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Cumberland Knob offers hiking, picnicking and out-of-this-world views near the Virginia...

October 29th, 2016 |

Riverside, Westwood parks are ever-evolving

Some cities’ parks have hiking trails and playing fields, while others specialize in playgrounds or picnic facilities. But Mount Airy’s tw...

October 27th, 2016 |

Yadkin Memorial Park a ‘jewel’

This November will mark the two-year anniversary of the opening of the Yadkin Memorial Park in Hamptonville. Yadkin County officials have said the par...

October 22nd, 2016 |

Moratock Park – tubing to history

Pack a lunch and plan on staying at Moratock Park in historic Danbury for a long and relaxing afternoon.Moratock offers a shelter, benches, and plenty...

October 19th, 2016 |

Ashe County Park — from fishing to discs to skateboards and more

If someone is looking for where it’s happening in the High Country, the person might have to look no farther than Ashe County Park.Situated alon...

September 24th, 2016 |

King Parks offer opportunities for community

The city of King oversees two popular parks, Recreation Acres and King Central Park.“Our parks are a place for our community to gather, enjoy ev...

September 23rd, 2016 |

Elkin Municipal Park … where history and recreation meet

The Elkin Municipal Park serves as more than a place to get some exercise or for relaxing, it is a gathering spot for the community, bringing friends ...

September 15th, 2016 |

Exciting new vendors & displays

Green Mountain Maple offering Vermont Maple SyrupMystical Sunshine — Caribbean Food TruckEnFuego Wood Fired PizzaShelter BoxThe Bustling Boutiqu...

September 14th, 2016 |

Entertainment Schedule

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Smitty and the JumpStarters — Main Stage12:20 to 12:40 p.m. — Foothills Cloggers — Plaza Stage12:45 to...

September 14th, 2016 |

Welcome to the 40th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival

WELCOME!On behalf of the Yadkin Arts Council, we are pleased to present the 40th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. We pride ourselves in being th...

September 14th, 2016 |

Music center showcases music of the mountains

Relative to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the National Park Service, the Blue Ridge Music Center is a newcomer in history. The outdoor amphitheater may h...

September 2nd, 2016 |

Camping a popular activity at Kerr Scott

What was then known as the Wilkesboro Dam and Reservoir was completed by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in August of 1962 after years of studies on h...

September 2nd, 2016 |

Trees talk at Rendezvous Mountain Educational State Forest

For those looking for a park that’s a little off the beaten path, Wilkes County’s Rendezvous Mountain Educational State Forest might be ti...

August 25th, 2016 |

Stone Mountain to celebrate 47th Old Fashion Day

Stone Mountain State Park has been a popular destination for Elkin residents and tourists for the past few decades. The massive granite dome has watch...

August 24th, 2016 |

River House brings travelers to Yadkin County

EAST BEND — Off the beaten path beside of the Yadkin River in East Bend sits a 1955 mid-century home conveniently known as the River House.In 20...

July 20th, 2016 |

Things to doFishing• Lake Hampton at Yadkin Memorial Park, 1142 Crystal Lane, Yadkinville, offers fishing opportunities from non-gas-powered boa...

April 29th, 2016 |

Fall fun at the corn maze

In the fall of the year, what better way to celebrate the season with the family than visiting a corn maze. The Alpha and Omega Corn Maze, located at ...

April 28th, 2016 |

Amish families make Windsor’s Crossroads their home

In the southwest corner of Yadkin County, those passing through might find a little less vehicle traffic and a better chance of seeing bicycles, horse...

April 28th, 2016 |

New Agriculture and Education building to open June 1

A ribbon cutting for the new Agriculture and Education Building, which will be a part of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College as well as sever...

April 28th, 2016 |

Robotics teams on the rise

The Yadkin robotics teams at area elementary and middle schools are racking up high praise from area leaders as well as awards locally and statewide.&...

April 28th, 2016 |

Pullers association brings pull back to Yadkin County

After the East Bend Pulling decided to call it quits, four individuals saw an opportunity to make their own pulling association. If you’ve ever ...

April 27th, 2016 |

Fighting breast cancer three days at a time

JONESVILLE — A Jonesville woman recently participated in her seventh Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure event and already has signed up again for...

October 14th, 2015 updated: October 14th, 2015. |

Football rivals come together as one

EAST BEND — Friday night pitted the Starmount Rams and Forbush Falcons against one another in the Unifi Bowl, but perhaps the biggest play of th...

September 12th, 2015 |