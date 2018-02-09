Suspect charged with murder in weekend stabbing in East Bend

EAST BEND — A suspect has been charged with murder following a domestic situation during which two individuals were stabbed Saturday in East Ben...

March 11th, 2018 |

Jonesville native Aaron Cave files to run for NC House

On Feb. 26, Democratic candidate Aaron Cave filed to challenge two-time incumbent Lee Zachary for a seat in the NC House of Representatives, 73rd Hous...

March 10th, 2018 |

New building on Yadkin SCC campus to open in July

The G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center, the newest addition to the Yadkin County campus of Surry Community College, is slated for completio...

March 10th, 2018 |

Local insurance agent honored at company event

Jeremy Willard, a Forsyth County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named as the #1 Honor Agent for 2017, by Steven D....

March 9th, 2018 |

Willingham Theater presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

The Willingham Theater presents the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel, “Peter and the Starcatche...

March 8th, 2018 |

Boonville students to perform in ‘Peter Pan’

BOONVILLE — The classic tale of Peter Pan will be brought to life on stage by students at Boonville Elementary School this month. Boonville Elem...

March 8th, 2018 |

Rotary club donates books, reads to children

Each year, in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, members of the Yadkinville Rotary Club visit the Yadkin County Public Library to read to area ...

March 7th, 2018 |

Local man to appear on HISTORY channel show

HUNTSVILLE — On Thursday at 10 p.m., local Michael Vance will appear on the HISTORY channel show, “Truck Night in America.” Vance wi...

March 7th, 2018 |

Residents weigh in on proposed redesign of U.S. 601 in Yadkinville

Area residents had the chance to weigh in on a proposed redesign of U.S. 601 last Thursday. NCDOT held a public meeting at Yadkinville Elementary Scho...

March 6th, 2018 |

Breast cancer educational event scheduled for March 28

BOONVILLE — A Pink4Lunch event is scheduled for March 28 at the Boonville Public Library regarding the importance of early detection of breast c...

March 6th, 2018 |

Boonville police chief rescinds retirement decision

BOONVILLE — After announcing his retirement, Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester has agreed to remain in his post. The town of Boonville recent...

March 6th, 2018 |

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Boonville

BOONVILLE — An unknown suspect or suspects entered multiple vehicles in Boonville last week. Police Chief Farron Jester said that primarily unlo...

March 6th, 2018 |

Democratic 5th Congressional District candidates share opinions on the issues facing voters, the community

One candidate for the Fifth Congressional District said she wants to see the minimum wage increased to $15 an hour, while the other Democratic candida...

March 6th, 2018 |

March 1st, 2018 |

Competition strong at second annual Winter Early College Cup Competition

Early colleges in northwestern North Carolina began competing in athletic and academic competitions last year to earn the Early College Cup for their ...

March 1st, 2018 |

YCM Empty Bowls event scheduled for March 6

Yadkin Christian Ministries will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yadkinville United Methodist Ch...

March 1st, 2018 |

February 28th, 2018 |

Rucker’s Ramblings

Cattle producers meetingThere will be a County Cattle Producers meeting for both Davie and Yadkin producers March 6 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be h...

February 28th, 2018 |

Adams files for Fifth District Congressional seat

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. (D.D.) Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, made the official announcement of her c...

February 28th, 2018 |

Boonville police chief announces retirement

BOONVILLE — Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester has announced his retirement. Jester has worked in law enforcement in Yadkin County for 30 year...

February 27th, 2018 |

Redesign of U.S. 601 proposed

A public meeting will take place Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Yadkinville Elementary School regarding a proposed project to construct medians and seve...

February 27th, 2018 |

Winery owner requests approval of Brunch Bill

Neil Shore, owner of Sanders Ridge Winery, spoke during the public comments portion of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 19 req...

February 27th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up

Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...

February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |

Love is no trivial pursuit

In the age of the internet, there are a multitude of ways to find love. Dating sites abound from ones for specific age groups to certain religious bel...

February 26th, 2018 |

Local farmers lobby Washington for farm labor changes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In 2011, North Carolina Farmers asked for 6,500 seasonal farm employees, only seven Americans showed up and finished the jobs...

February 24th, 2018 |

Hall to kick off veterans information platform project

RALEIGH — Larry Hall, secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), along with other veteran service stakeholders he...

February 23rd, 2018 |

Felony drug charges for two Yadkinville teens

Two Yadkinville teens are facing felony drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies completed an investigation regarding the distribution of marijuana...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Life is sweet at Yadkinville Elementary

This month students at Yadkinville Elementary School are learning all about the state vegetable — the sweet potato.“It’s National Sw...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Construction begins on new Courtney gym

COURTNEY — County school officials and students gathered on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new gymnasium at Courtney Elementary...

February 22nd, 2018 |

February 22nd, 2018 |

Edwards named to University of Findlay dean’s list

FINDLAY, Ohio — Taylor Edwards, of East Bend, was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievemen...

February 21st, 2018 |

Lock-down drills a common safety precaution at Yadkin schools

In light of yet another school shooting, local law enforcement is doing what it can to protect children in the area.“One of our most important d...

February 21st, 2018 |

Foothills Theatre presents ‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ this weekend

ELKIN — Foothills Theatre will host its annual dessert theater production Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.This year’s pr...

February 21st, 2018 updated: February 23rd, 2018. |

Daoud to run for newly-drawn Senate District 34

EAST BEND — Former NCGOP Sixth District chairman, small business owner in Yadkin County (Huff Funeral Home), and former Lottery Commissioner A.J...

February 21st, 2018 |

Collision causes vehicle to overturn

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Beroth Drive and South Stat...

February 20th, 2018 |

Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-77 South near Jonesville

JONESVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire in the southbound lane of I-77 near the 79-mile marker just south of the Center Road overpass is causing tra...

February 19th, 2018 updated: February 19th, 2018. |

Yadkin County United Fund to begin funding process for 2019

Yadkin County United Fund Executive Director Tom Kilby has announced that the Yadkin United Fund will begin the funding process for 2019 partnering ag...

February 17th, 2018 |

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping

The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...

February 16th, 2018 |

Trivette named to Greensboro College Dean’s List

GREENSBORO — Paris DeeAnn Trivette, of Yadkinville, is among 225 students to be named to the dean’s list at Greensboro College for the fal...

February 16th, 2018 |

February 15th, 2018 |

BREAKING NEWS: Crews on scene of Yadkinville wreck

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Beroth Dr. and S. State Str...

February 14th, 2018 updated: February 15th, 2018. |

Retreat series for women planned at Soul Compass Center

A three-part retreat series for women, entitled Embrace, will be hosted beginning this month at Soul Compass Center, by Jennifer Bracey and daughter C...

February 14th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period open — Three incumbents, newcomer running for three school board seats in Yadkin County

Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days avai...

February 14th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

Vickie Sawyer announces candidacy for NC Senate

MOORESVILLE — Vickie Sawyer has officially announced her candidacy for the 34th District of the North Carolina Senate.“I have been a resid...

February 14th, 2018 |

Sanders Ridge invites couples to experience a mock wedding

The holiday season is a popular time for “popping the question” so many newly engaged couples are now in the process of planning for their...

February 13th, 2018 |

Appalachian State University announces fall 2017 honors and degrees awarded

BOONE — Appalachian State University has released the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2017 semester as well as the list o...

February 13th, 2018 |

Governor launches ‘Hometown Strong’ to support North Carolina’s rural communities

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced Hometown Strong, a new initiative to partner with local governments to support local economies,...

February 11th, 2018 |

Boonville Elementary School recognized at the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature School Awards

BOONVILLE — At its annual meeting on Dec. 8, 2017, the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium honored Signature Schools that have demonstrated sign...

February 10th, 2018 |

Explore N.C. geology in new Surry CC course

DOBSON — Surry Community College will offer a new, two-part personal enrichment course focused on the geology of North Carolina starting in Febr...

February 10th, 2018 |

Schools celebrate Career and Technical Education Month

This month, Yadkin County Schools is celebrating Career and Technical Education. Career and Technical Education (CTE), is a program that supports stud...

February 9th, 2018 |