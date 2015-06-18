Rucker’s Ramblings

Cattle producers meetingThere will be a County Cattle Producers meeting for both Davie and Yadkin producers March 6 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be h...

February 28th, 2018 |

Local farmers lobby Washington for farm labor changes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In 2011, North Carolina Farmers asked for 6,500 seasonal farm employees, only seven Americans showed up and finished the jobs...

February 24th, 2018 |

Kevin Matthews elected to state Soybean Board

RALEIGH — Kevin Matthews of East Bend was elected to a three-year term on the board of directors of the North Carolina Soybean Producers Associa...

January 26th, 2018 |

Surry CC offering GAP training for produce farmers

DOBSON — Surry Community College offers many agricultural courses and workshops throughout the year; Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Training ...

December 23rd, 2017 |

Surry CC offering viticulture workshop in January

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a viticulture pruning workshop on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.The class will provide participants ...

December 20th, 2017 |

NC Christmas trees: grown by hand, protected by science

I’ll start with a disclosure, we are real Christmas tree people. I understand the arguments for fake trees, but I don’t want a hunk of pla...

November 30th, 2017 |

USDA announces enrollment period for safety net coverage in 2018

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that starting Nov. 1, farmers and ranchers with base acres in the Agricultu...

November 2nd, 2017 |

N.C. State Fair livestock winners announced

RALEIGH — Winners in the opening weekend of the N.C. State Fair livestock competitions have been announced.Local winners include Grand champion ...

October 24th, 2017 |

Youth show livestock in annual event

As summer comes to a close, the weather starts to cool down children return to school so begins the season of harvest, fairs and livestock shows. Many...

September 14th, 2017 updated: September 14th, 2017. |

Youth livestock clinic held

The Yadkin-Davie Livestock Association and 4-H recently sponsored a sheep and goat educational clinic for local youth in Yadkin and Davie counties.Twe...

August 23rd, 2017 |

Van Hemric named 2017 North Carolina Farmer of the Year

HAMPTONVILLE — Van Hemric of Hamptonville started farming on a modest scale in 1988 with six acres of tobacco. The next year, he put up his firs...

August 15th, 2017 |

4-H Livestock Show showcases local youth

For anyone who is tired of mundane Saturday afternoon chores or the same old thing every Saturday, like yard work, washing the car and cleaning the ho...

August 9th, 2017 |

Yadkin students complete Agricultural Leaders program

Yadkin County students Ryan Coe and Timothy Matthews were recognized for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (...

July 5th, 2017 |

June is Dairy Month

In 1937, some grocer organizations decided to sponsor National Milk Month to create a way to hand out extra milk when dairy production was at a surplu...

June 22nd, 2017 |

USDA Farm Service Agency county committee nomination period begins June 15

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced recently that the nomination period for local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committ...

May 31st, 2017 |

North Carolina dairy referendum slated

Dairy farmers in Yadkin County will be voting in a Dairy Promotion Referendum on May 18. The referendum is on the question of continuing the 10-cent a...

April 26th, 2017 |

Free pesticide collection day

Davie County will host a free Pesticide Collection Day on May 3. The collection will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Picnic Grounds, at 201 P...

April 20th, 2017 |

East Bend corn grower earns top state honors in national corn yield contest

ST. LOUIS — As the American farmer strives to meet the growing demand for corn required to satisfy increasing world demand, one area grower has ...

April 6th, 2017 |

Pastures need a facelift?

With the lack of moisture and ill-timed cold snaps, pasture grasses have taken a beating the last couple of years. Livestock have tried to graze short...

March 23rd, 2017 |

Yadkin County tobacco grower attends NC State Tobacco Short Course

Ben Hobson, a Yadkin County young farmer, participated with 45 other tobacco farmers and industry representatives recently in the 2017 NC State Tobacc...

February 23rd, 2017 |

Horse industry promotion assessment March 8

The North Carolina Horse Council will hold an equine referendum to extend the Horse Industry Promotion Assessment which was first authorized in 1999. ...

February 22nd, 2017 |

Farm Bureau offers scholarship for ag students

The Yadkin group of North Carolina Farm Bureau has announced it will be offering scholarships for agricultural students.“I am pleased that Yadki...

February 8th, 2017 |

NC Corn Grower Association referendum Feb. 22

February 22 is the date when corn growers will vote on continuation of the self-assessment program for six years. The Board of Directors of the Corn G...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Farm Bureau recognizes area leaders, scholarship recipient

YADKINVILLE — During the recent Annual Meeting of Yadkin County Farm Bureau area farm leaders were recognized. The organization awards three ser...

January 29th, 2017 |

Grants available for agricultural projects

Supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development are key objectives for the 2017 NC Tobacco Trus...

January 25th, 2017 |

Corn growers association of N.C. referendum

RALEIGH — February 22 is the date when corn growers will vote on continuation of the self assessment program for six years. The Board of Directo...

January 20th, 2017 |

Drought management for livestock producers

In many areas of Yadkin and Davie counties, the lack of rainfall has caused pastures to stop growing and the winter feed supply is being used up daily...

December 7th, 2016 |

Yadkin County FSA acreage reporting dates for 2017

Yadkin County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Kathy Dudley announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all cro...

October 26th, 2016 |

Phillips family joins American Angus Association

Gregory and Tina Phillips of Yadkinville are new members of the American Angus Association, reported Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national breed organ...

September 10th, 2016 |

Nickels for Know-How referendum set

The Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Nov. 1. The Yadkin County Cooperative Extension office, located at 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkin...

August 26th, 2016 |

Nomination deadline for Farm Service Agency County Committees

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) North Carolina Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director, SED Bob Etheridge recently remi...

July 28th, 2016 |

Local agriculture leaders honored

STATESVILLE — Carolina Farm Credit announced that five local leaders, including Boonville’s Neil Shore, are being recognized nationally th...

March 23rd, 2016 |

Hay management tips

The 2015 hay season was not the best for many producers. As a result, livestock owners are searching for hay and folks selling hay are pretty popular ...

February 18th, 2016 |

Workshop offered on cold damage to grapevines

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Viticulture and Enology Department will be offering a Cold Damage Assessment and Management workshop Ja...

January 5th, 2016 |

Yadkin Cattlemen will meet in November

Yadkin County Beef Producers will be meeting Nov. 17 at Mountain View Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. The educational program will be centered on Winter N...

November 11th, 2015 |

Extension Agency accepting Master Gardener volunteer applications

North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Yadkin County is accepting applications for the 2015 Extension Master Gardener Volunteer class. The class is u...

August 5th, 2015 |

4-H Livestock Show showcases local youth

Are you dreading another Saturday of doing the same old things like yard work, washing the car and cleaning the house? If so, make plans to do somethi...

August 5th, 2015 |

Bird flu precautions in place

Extension Agent Phil Rucker says the latest strain of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza is still confined to the Midwestern and Western parts of the cou...

July 29th, 2015 |

Farmers Market hosts tomato tasting

The Yadkin Farmers Market hosted its first Tomato Tasting on Saturday. Several farmers at the market provided 11 different tomato varieties for the ta...

July 22nd, 2015 |

Cattlemen’s Association awards scholarship

July 16th, 2015 |

“People don’t plan to fail, they fail to plan.” We’ve all heard that saying and there is quite a bit of truth in it. Many area...

July 9th, 2015 |

Horse owners urged to vaccinate horses against mosquito-borne diseases

It’s mosquito season and it’s time for equine owners across North Carolina to talk to their veterinarians about protecting their animals f...

June 18th, 2015 |