Business
Local insurance agent honored at company event
Jeremy Willard, a Forsyth County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named as the #1 Honor Agent for 2017, by Steven D....
Sanders Ridge invites couples to experience a mock wedding
The holiday season is a popular time for “popping the question” so many newly engaged couples are now in the process of planning for their...
Renovations, new technology coming to Yadkinville McDonald’s
The McDonald’s in Yadkinville will soon be renovated and owners Christine and Craig Poppe said customers can look forward to some exciting chang...
Unifi names Eddie Ingle vice president of Global Corporate Sustainability
GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) has announced the appointment of Eddie Ingle to vice president of Global Corporate Sustainability, Supply C...
Free SBC seminars announced for February
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in S...
Farm Bureau agents honored at annual meeting
The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 3-5, 2017, at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention C...
Unifi announces recipients of inaugural REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Awards
GREENSBORO — To further commemorate its recent milestone of recycling 10 billion bottles, Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is pleased to announce the rec...
Unifi elects PepsiCo North America CEO Albert P. Carey to the Board of Directors
GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world’s leading innovators in synthetic and recycled yarns, has announced the election of...
CCC&TI students honored for academic achievement
HUDSON — Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and...
Stevensons receive awards
Hilda Stevenson, certified site manager, and Karl Stevenson, maintenance caretaker, of Collinswood Apartments and Woodrun Apartments in Elkin were rec...
Foxx meets with trucking industry reps
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx recently met with representatives of the trucking industry. Crystal Collins, president of the North Carolina Trucking Asso...
Cone Denim introduces S GENE stretch denim with REPREVE
GREENSBORO — Cone Denim and Unifi, Inc. introduced the latest in advanced stretch technology — S GENE with REPREVE. Combining the advanced...
Prism hosts local food drive for Foothills Pantry
For the week of Nov. 13 to 17, Prism is hosting a food drive at their corporate offices in downtown Elkin. Prism will be accepting donations from the ...
Carolina Farm Credit announces results of director elections
STATESVILLE — Carolina Farm Credit completed the 2017 director election by mail on Oct. 6. The members elected to serve are J. Eric McPherson (t...
New office opens in Yadkinville
The Yadkin Vision Center held a ribbon cutting at its new location at 225 E. Lee Ave., Yadkinville Monday afternoon.
Unifi celebrates National Manufacturing Day
GREENSBORO — In observance of Manufacturing Day 2017 (MFG Day), Unifi, Inc., (NYSE:UFI) joined companies across the nation to showcase automatio...
Pioneer bringing presence to Yadkin
Pioneer Technology Group broke ground on a new facility to be constructed in Yadkinville Oct. 5.The Yadkin County Economic Development Partnership has...
The Resource open in Yadkinville
Todd Freeman, branch manager of The Resource in Yadkinville, welcomes those attending last week’s ribbon cutting.Kathy Hartung, CEO of The Resou...
Cookout to honor Home Acres’ customers
Home Acres Fine Furniture recently opened expanded sale floor space with two new showrooms at its Hamptonville location. The store has its third annua...
Curves International celebrating 25 years
Twenty-five years ago, Curves International opened its doors to women looking for a place to workout among their own, and now it is one of the largest...
North Carolina Zoo awards Unifi, Inc. with 2017 Paw of Approval for earth-friendly commitment
GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Zoo has awarded Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) its 2017 Paw of Approval, which highlights the company’s commitmen...
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named 2017 Most Wired
For the third consecutive year, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has earned Most Wired status as one of the nation’s health leaders in information...
VIDEO: Jonesville Kayak & Tube Rentals now open for business
JONESVILLE — The beauty of the Yadkin Valley was too much for the Rondeau family to resist as they turned what was intended to be a retirement h...
North Wilkesboro, Wake Forest Baptist announce completion of agreement to lease Wilkes Regional Medical Center
NORTH WILKESBORO — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Wilkes Medical Center into its family of hospitals Saturday, as the Board of Comm...
Local business owner meets with legislators
Rid-A-Bug VP/GM Marty Roberts of Hamptonville recently met with Pest Professionals from all across the state to discuss issues affecting the industry....
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plu...
Carolina West Wireless announces successful results in FCC low band spectrum auction
WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, successfully participated in the recent Federal Com...
Agency gets new home, new fleet
Yadkin Valley Home Health’s staff recently relocated to a newly refurbished office beside Hugh Chatham Urgent Care-Jonesville. On May 10, the st...
Farm Bureau Insurance Companies honor local agent
Johnny W. Groce, Yadkin County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named 14th among the Top 75 Agents for 2016, by Stev...
Free SBC seminars announced for April
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in April at various locations in Surr...
Greystone joins forces with LifeStore Insurance
Greystone Insurance has joined forces with LifeStore Insurance, which is part of LifeStore Financial Group.“We are very excited to add Greystone...
Great State Bank announces special cash dividend and 2016 operating results
The Board of Directors of Great State Bank has declared a special cash dividend of seven cents per share on the company’s common stock. The cash...
Hannah Davis becomes new executive director at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation
On Thursday, Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation and the community of Elkin welcomed Hannah Davis as the new executive director.Originally from Laurinb...
Diversified Foam recognized with Pregis award
Pregis recognized the outstanding performance of three Pregis Distributor Program (PDP) members and the top Pregis Fabricator Partner at the eighth an...
Yadkin Physical Therapy offering K-Laser Class IV Therapeutic Laser Treatments
Debbie Snyder, PT of Yadkin Physical Therapy announced the addition of K-Laser Class IV therapeutic laser treatments for advanced pain relief and enha...
Unifi gets OK from Food And Drug Administration to produce food-grade packaging from recycled bottles
REIDSVILLE — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) can now produce its post-consumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in the manufacturing of food-contact a...
Great State Bank opens in Yadkinville
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Great State Bank on Feb. 28 at 516 Hawthorne Drive in Yadkinville.
Yadkin Vision Center breaks ground for new office
A groundbreaking ceremony takes place on Feb. 14 for the new Yadkin Vision Center which will be located on the corner of East Lee Avenue and Van Buren...
Textile company, Unifi, inc., teams up with professional sports franchises
GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE, the leading recycled fiber brand made from plastic bottles, announced its collaboration with seven ...
New florist shop now open in Yadkinville
A ribbon cutting ceremony is held recently for DishGardenArt Florist located at 501 E. Main St. next to Southern Bride in Yadkinville.
Gentry announces addition of Richard Huff to staff
Gentry Family Funeral Service has announced the addition of Richard Kent Huff Jr. to its staff in funeral service and pre-needs.Huff graduated from Fo...
Vietnam is the latest global expansion for Unifi’s REPREVE
GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc. (UFI: NYSE) continues to expand its global footprint of REPREVE recycled fiber by entering into Vietnam with support fr...
Yadkin County Farm Bureau wins County of Excellence Award
GREENSBORO — Yadkin County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the 2016 County of Excellence Award, Division 2. The county organization was judg...
Notary public classes offered this winter
DOBSON — Many businesses are required to have notarized signatures as a part of their normal business activity, and therefore employ persons who...
Certified physician assistant joins Jonesville Family Medical Center
JONESVILLE — Cornerstone Health Care has announced Certified Physician Assistant Mary Keller has joined the Jonesville Family Medical Center wit...
Farm Bureau agents honored
The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-6 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center i...
Business After Hours held
Guests enjoy a Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Dec. 6, hosted by the Hospice & Palliative Care Center.Guests enjoy a Yad...
New office opens
A ribbon cutting was held Dec. 1 for River Valley Eye Associates, located at 953 S. State St. in Yadkinville.
Ribbon cutting held
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is held for Yadkin Physical Therapy on Nov. 18 at its new location, 102 Woodlyn Drive in Yadkinville, behi...
Hugh Chatham partners with Studer Group to ‘hardwire’ a culture of excellence
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced a three-year partnership with Studer Group, an outcomes-based healthcare performance improvement firm bas...