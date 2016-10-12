Local insurance agent honored at company event

Jeremy Willard, a Forsyth County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named as the #1 Honor Agent for 2017, by Steven D....

March 9th, 2018 |

Sanders Ridge invites couples to experience a mock wedding

The holiday season is a popular time for “popping the question” so many newly engaged couples are now in the process of planning for their...

February 13th, 2018 |

Renovations, new technology coming to Yadkinville McDonald’s

The McDonald’s in Yadkinville will soon be renovated and owners Christine and Craig Poppe said customers can look forward to some exciting chang...

February 8th, 2018 |

Unifi names Eddie Ingle vice president of Global Corporate Sustainability

GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) has announced the appointment of Eddie Ingle to vice president of Global Corporate Sustainability, Supply C...

February 7th, 2018 |

Free SBC seminars announced for February

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in S...

February 7th, 2018 |

Farm Bureau agents honored at annual meeting

The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 3-5, 2017, at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention C...

February 4th, 2018 |

Unifi announces recipients of inaugural REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO — To further commemorate its recent milestone of recycling 10 billion bottles, Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is pleased to announce the rec...

February 3rd, 2018 |

Unifi elects PepsiCo North America CEO Albert P. Carey to the Board of Directors

GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world’s leading innovators in synthetic and recycled yarns, has announced the election of...

February 2nd, 2018 |

CCC&TI students honored for academic achievement

HUDSON — Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and...

January 26th, 2018 |

Stevensons receive awards

Hilda Stevenson, certified site manager, and Karl Stevenson, maintenance caretaker, of Collinswood Apartments and Woodrun Apartments in Elkin were rec...

January 26th, 2018 |

Foxx meets with trucking industry reps

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx recently met with representatives of the trucking industry. Crystal Collins, president of the North Carolina Trucking Asso...

December 19th, 2017 |

Cone Denim introduces S GENE stretch denim with REPREVE

GREENSBORO — Cone Denim and Unifi, Inc. introduced the latest in advanced stretch technology — S GENE with REPREVE. Combining the advanced...

December 6th, 2017 |

Prism hosts local food drive for Foothills Pantry

For the week of Nov. 13 to 17, Prism is hosting a food drive at their corporate offices in downtown Elkin. Prism will be accepting donations from the ...

November 14th, 2017 |

Carolina Farm Credit announces results of director elections

STATESVILLE — Carolina Farm Credit completed the 2017 director election by mail on Oct. 6. The members elected to serve are J. Eric McPherson (t...

October 13th, 2017 |

New office opens in Yadkinville

The Yadkin Vision Center held a ribbon cutting at its new location at 225 E. Lee Ave., Yadkinville Monday afternoon.

October 12th, 2017 |

Unifi celebrates National Manufacturing Day

GREENSBORO — In observance of Manufacturing Day 2017 (MFG Day), Unifi, Inc., (NYSE:UFI) joined companies across the nation to showcase automatio...

October 11th, 2017 |

Pioneer bringing presence to Yadkin

Pioneer Technology Group broke ground on a new facility to be constructed in Yadkinville Oct. 5.The Yadkin County Economic Development Partnership has...

October 9th, 2017 |

The Resource open in Yadkinville

Todd Freeman, branch manager of The Resource in Yadkinville, welcomes those attending last week’s ribbon cutting.Kathy Hartung, CEO of The Resou...

September 28th, 2017 |

Cookout to honor Home Acres’ customers

Home Acres Fine Furniture recently opened expanded sale floor space with two new showrooms at its Hamptonville location. The store has its third annua...

September 27th, 2017 |

Curves International celebrating 25 years

Twenty-five years ago, Curves International opened its doors to women looking for a place to workout among their own, and now it is one of the largest...

September 21st, 2017 |

North Carolina Zoo awards Unifi, Inc. with 2017 Paw of Approval for earth-friendly commitment

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Zoo has awarded Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) its 2017 Paw of Approval, which highlights the company’s commitmen...

August 23rd, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named 2017 Most Wired

For the third consecutive year, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has earned Most Wired status as one of the nation’s health leaders in information...

July 25th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Jonesville Kayak & Tube Rentals now open for business

JONESVILLE — The beauty of the Yadkin Valley was too much for the Rondeau family to resist as they turned what was intended to be a retirement h...

July 6th, 2017 |

North Wilkesboro, Wake Forest Baptist announce completion of agreement to lease Wilkes Regional Medical Center

NORTH WILKESBORO — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Wilkes Medical Center into its family of hospitals Saturday, as the Board of Comm...

July 3rd, 2017 |

Local business owner meets with legislators

Rid-A-Bug VP/GM Marty Roberts of Hamptonville recently met with Pest Professionals from all across the state to discuss issues affecting the industry....

June 5th, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plu...

May 26th, 2017 |

Carolina West Wireless announces successful results in FCC low band spectrum auction

WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, successfully participated in the recent Federal Com...

May 17th, 2017 |

Agency gets new home, new fleet

Yadkin Valley Home Health’s staff recently relocated to a newly refurbished office beside Hugh Chatham Urgent Care-Jonesville. On May 10, the st...

May 17th, 2017 |

Farm Bureau Insurance Companies honor local agent

Johnny W. Groce, Yadkin County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named 14th among the Top 75 Agents for 2016, by Stev...

May 10th, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for April

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in April at various locations in Surr...

April 5th, 2017 |

Greystone joins forces with LifeStore Insurance

Greystone Insurance has joined forces with LifeStore Insurance, which is part of LifeStore Financial Group.“We are very excited to add Greystone...

March 28th, 2017 |

Great State Bank announces special cash dividend and 2016 operating results

The Board of Directors of Great State Bank has declared a special cash dividend of seven cents per share on the company’s common stock. The cash...

March 21st, 2017 |

Hannah Davis becomes new executive director at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation

On Thursday, Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation and the community of Elkin welcomed Hannah Davis as the new executive director.Originally from Laurinb...

March 21st, 2017 |

Diversified Foam recognized with Pregis award

Pregis recognized the outstanding performance of three Pregis Distributor Program (PDP) members and the top Pregis Fabricator Partner at the eighth an...

March 14th, 2017 |

Yadkin Physical Therapy offering K-Laser Class IV Therapeutic Laser Treatments

Debbie Snyder, PT of Yadkin Physical Therapy announced the addition of K-Laser Class IV therapeutic laser treatments for advanced pain relief and enha...

March 9th, 2017 |

Unifi gets OK from Food And Drug Administration to produce food-grade packaging from recycled bottles

REIDSVILLE — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) can now produce its post-consumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in the manufacturing of food-contact a...

March 8th, 2017 |

Great State Bank opens in Yadkinville

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Great State Bank on Feb. 28 at 516 Hawthorne Drive in Yadkinville.

March 7th, 2017 |

Yadkin Vision Center breaks ground for new office

A groundbreaking ceremony takes place on Feb. 14 for the new Yadkin Vision Center which will be located on the corner of East Lee Avenue and Van Buren

February 22nd, 2017 |

Textile company, Unifi, inc., teams up with professional sports franchises

GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE, the leading recycled fiber brand made from plastic bottles, announced its collaboration with seven ...

February 21st, 2017 |

New florist shop now open in Yadkinville

A ribbon cutting ceremony is held recently for DishGardenArt Florist located at 501 E. Main St. next to Southern Bride in Yadkinville.

February 7th, 2017 |

Gentry announces addition of Richard Huff to staff

Gentry Family Funeral Service has announced the addition of Richard Kent Huff Jr. to its staff in funeral service and pre-needs.Huff graduated from Fo...

January 18th, 2017 |

Vietnam is the latest global expansion for Unifi’s REPREVE

GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc. (UFI: NYSE) continues to expand its global footprint of REPREVE recycled fiber by entering into Vietnam with support fr...

January 12th, 2017 |

Yadkin County Farm Bureau wins County of Excellence Award

GREENSBORO — Yadkin County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the 2016 County of Excellence Award, Division 2. The county organization was judg...

January 4th, 2017 |

Notary public classes offered this winter

DOBSON — Many businesses are required to have notarized signatures as a part of their normal business activity, and therefore employ persons who...

December 22nd, 2016 |

Certified physician assistant joins Jonesville Family Medical Center

JONESVILLE — Cornerstone Health Care has announced Certified Physician Assistant Mary Keller has joined the Jonesville Family Medical Center wit...

December 22nd, 2016 updated: December 22nd, 2016. |

Farm Bureau agents honored

The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-6 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center i...

December 21st, 2016 |

Business After Hours held

Guests enjoy a Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Dec. 6, hosted by the Hospice & Palliative Care Center.Guests enjoy a Yad...

December 15th, 2016 |

New office opens

A ribbon cutting was held Dec. 1 for River Valley Eye Associates, located at 953 S. State St. in Yadkinville.

December 15th, 2016 |

Ribbon cutting held

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is held for Yadkin Physical Therapy on Nov. 18 at its new location, 102 Woodlyn Drive in Yadkinville, behind Yadkin Valley Bank.

November 30th, 2016 |

Hugh Chatham partners with Studer Group to ‘hardwire’ a culture of excellence

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced a three-year partnership with Studer Group, an outcomes-based healthcare performance improvement firm bas...

October 12th, 2016 |