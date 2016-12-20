Crime
Felony drug charges for two Yadkinville teens
Two Yadkinville teens are facing felony drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies completed an investigation regarding the distribution of marijuana...
Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel
JONESVILLE — Three people in their mid-30s are facing drug charges after a routine patrol at a Jonesville hotel by Yadkin County Sheriff’s...
Yadkinville woman faces heroin, child abuse charges
A Yadkinville woman has been charged following an investigation into heroin distribution. On Feb. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, with as...
‘Operation Winter Storm’ in Yadkin County results in 252 drug charges
As part of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office commitment to battle the illegal narcotics sales and distribution in Yadkin County, a special oper...
Boonville woman faces drug, child abuse charges
On Jan. 9 at 11:30 p.m, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a license check at the intersection of Dobbins Road and U.S. 601.A veh...
Boonville man faces multiple drug charges
On Jan. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Michael Holcomb, 21, of Boonville, in reference to outstanding warrants for arrest...
Lawn mower theft thwarted
An Elkin man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for allegedly attempting to steal a lawn mower.On Dec. 31, 2017, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s O...
Man charged for jewelry theft
A Winston-Salem man has been charged for allegedly stealing from his brother-in-law.On Dec. 2, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Two charged after fleeing vehicle stop
BOONVILLE — Two men have been charged after allegedly attempting to flee from a traffic stop.In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, the Yadkin C...
Jonesville man charged with breaking/entering
On Dec. 1, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Joe Hodge Jr., 60, of Jonesville, and charged him with one count of felony breaking...
Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest
Two men are facing felony charges after the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint regarding alleged drug activity. On Nov. 2...
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
Two young people from Winston-Salem have been charged following a traffic stop by North Carolina Highway Patrol.On Nov. 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff&...
Two suspects charged in robbery
Two Winston-Salem men face charges in a Yadkin County theft case.On Nov. 10, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Forbush and Ba...
Jonesville man faces child abuse charges
JONESVILLE — A Jonesville man has been charged with child abuse after allegedly injuring his girlfriend’s child. On Nov. 7, the Yadkin Cou...
Two charged in golf cart theft
Two individuals have been charged in a case involving a stolen golf cart.The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monroe Dean Hutchins, 70, o...
Boonville woman faces drug, weapon charges
A Boonville woman faces multiple charges after officers discovered drugs and a weapon in her vehicle.On Nov. 4, Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies...
Alleged jewelry thief charged
On Oct. 6, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Winding Creek Lane in East Bend in reference to a larceny. The owner ...
Two men charged in drug case
Two Triad men are facing a number of drug-related charges after allegedly being involved in a narcotics transaction in Yadkinville Friday. The alleged...
East Bend man facing drug charges, $75,000 bond
EAST BEND — An East Bend man is facing a number of felony drug-related charges following a four-month investigation.On Thursday, the Yadkin Coun...
Jonesville man charged in drug case
A Jonesville man was charged in a drug-related case following a tip from a neighboring county’s police department.Justin Andrew Collins, 28, of ...
Law enforcement locates $57,000 in marijuana plants
Marijuana plants with a street value totaling $57,000 have been found growing across Yadkin County, according to law enforcement officials.On Aug. 17,...
Lewisville man charged in robbery case
A Lewisville man has been charged after officers allege he robbed Yadkinville residents.On Aug. 15, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received ...
Two charged in drug-related case
JONESVILLE — On Aug. 7, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call referencing two suspicious subjects, a male and a female, walki...
Teens facing dozens of felony charges in Yadkin theft cases
Two Winston-Salem teens have been charged in a string of larcenies in Yadkin County which began Tuesday, according to authorities.On Tuesday morning, ...
Father charged with leaving children in hot car
Yadkinville Police arrested a Hamptonville man July 14 after he allegedly left his three small children unattended in a car outside the Yadkin County ...
Yadkinville couple charged with car theft
Yadkinville Police detectives have issued warrants for a Yadkinville couple who allegedly stole a car on July 14 and drove it to Pennsylvania.Chakia A...
Teen faces charges of theft
A Yadkinville teen was arrested over the weekend for the alleged theft of a dirt bike.The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner Gregory...
Teen charged with breaking and entering
JONESVILLE — A Jonesville teen has been charged following a case of items being taken from a residence on Bethel Road this week.On Wednesday, Ya...
Sex offender charged for failure to report address
On June 15, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Gerald Dalton Jr., 30, of Rocky Branch Road, Hamptonville, and charged him with a sex...
Yadkinville man, three teens charged in drug bust
A Yadkinville man and three teenagers have been arrested on charges relating to the sale and possession of marijuana. On May 10, the Yadkin County She...
Stolen vehicle recovered, Hamptonville man charged
On May 3, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a stolen vehicle from Surry County was spotted at the Hamptonville Dollar General...
Boonville man charged with larceny of firearm
On April 30, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Justin Crissman, 33, of Boonville, and charged him with one count each felony posses...
Multiple drug, child abuse charges for two Yadkinville residents
Following a five-month-long investigation by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, two Yadkinville residents were arrested on April 20 and now fac...
Son charged with elder abuse of parent
The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on an elderly resident on Union Cross Church Rd., Yadkinville on April...
Yadkinville man charged with larceny for business break-in
On April 17, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee with Briggs Shaffner Company on US Hwy 601 in Yadkinville regar...
Elkin man faces multiple drug charges
HAMPTONVILLE — On March 22, detectives with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alton Wayne Propst, 33, of Elkin, at a service sta...
Sex offender charged with indecent exposure
Yadkinville Police arrested a registered sex offender Monday as a result of multiple reports of indecent exposure at a local supermarket.Travis Gregor...
Woman charged with assault
On March 17, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Grace Pittman, 23, of Yadkinville, and charged her with one felony count of assaul...
Man charged with obtaining property by false pretense
On March 1, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cameron Jason Sizemore, 53, of Yadkinville, and charged him with two counts of felony ob...
Teen charged in two larceny cases
Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared Nash Brinegar Jr., 19, of Boonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one count of felony larceny o...
High Point man suspected of armed robbery is arrested in Boonville
On Feb. 16, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Winston-Salem Police Department regarding an armed robbery that had taken place in F...
Sex offender faces new charge
On Tuesday, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Evan Warden, 31, of East Bend, and charged him with one count of a sex offender ...
‘Operation Shadow’ nets multiple drug arrests
Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office executed what they referred to as “Operation Shadow” on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, a drug bust that resul...
Former Forbush athletic trainer faces sexual offense charges
BOONVILLE — On Thursday, SBI agents arrested Matthew Reid Norman, 22, of Boonville. The arrest followed an investigation by the State Bureau of ...
Sex offender faces violation charges
On Jan. 19, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harold Ray Salmons, 40, of Hamptonville, and charged him with a felony violation of sex offe...
East Bend man facing multiple drug charges
On Jan. 19, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant on NC Hwy 67 in East Bend. Michael Ryan Greene, 28, of East Bend, was arrested...
Boonville man charged with larceny
Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Joseph Ray, 44, of Boonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one count of felony breaking and ent...
Hamptonville man charged with statutory rape
HAMPTONVILLE — Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky James Inscore, 35, of Hamptonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one felon...
Yadkinville residents face heroin trafficking charges
Several area residents were arrested on Jan. 5 after the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Yadkinville Police Department executed a search ...
Statesville man charged in Hamptonville Dollar General robbery
HAMPTONVILLE — On Dec. 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General Store ...