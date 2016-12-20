Felony drug charges for two Yadkinville teens

Two Yadkinville teens are facing felony drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies completed an investigation regarding the distribution of marijuana...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel

JONESVILLE — Three people in their mid-30s are facing drug charges after a routine patrol at a Jonesville hotel by Yadkin County Sheriff’s...

February 7th, 2018 |

Yadkinville woman faces heroin, child abuse charges

A Yadkinville woman has been charged following an investigation into heroin distribution. On Feb. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, with as...

February 6th, 2018 |

‘Operation Winter Storm’ in Yadkin County results in 252 drug charges

As part of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office commitment to battle the illegal narcotics sales and distribution in Yadkin County, a special oper...

January 26th, 2018 updated: January 30th, 2018. |

Boonville woman faces drug, child abuse charges

On Jan. 9 at 11:30 p.m, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a license check at the intersection of Dobbins Road and U.S. 601.A veh...

January 17th, 2018 |

Boonville man faces multiple drug charges

On Jan. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Michael Holcomb, 21, of Boonville, in reference to outstanding warrants for arrest...

January 8th, 2018 |

Lawn mower theft thwarted

An Elkin man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for allegedly attempting to steal a lawn mower.On Dec. 31, 2017, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s O...

January 3rd, 2018 |

Man charged for jewelry theft

A Winston-Salem man has been charged for allegedly stealing from his brother-in-law.On Dec. 2, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...

December 20th, 2017 |

Two charged after fleeing vehicle stop

BOONVILLE — Two men have been charged after allegedly attempting to flee from a traffic stop.In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, the Yadkin C...

December 13th, 2017 |

Jonesville man charged with breaking/entering

On Dec. 1, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Joe Hodge Jr., 60, of Jonesville, and charged him with one count of felony breaking...

December 6th, 2017 |

Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest

Two men are facing felony charges after the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint regarding alleged drug activity. On Nov. 2...

November 28th, 2017 |

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Two young people from Winston-Salem have been charged following a traffic stop by North Carolina Highway Patrol.On Nov. 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff&...

November 16th, 2017 |

Two suspects charged in robbery

Two Winston-Salem men face charges in a Yadkin County theft case.On Nov. 10, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Forbush and Ba...

November 14th, 2017 |

Jonesville man faces child abuse charges

JONESVILLE — A Jonesville man has been charged with child abuse after allegedly injuring his girlfriend’s child. On Nov. 7, the Yadkin Cou...

November 8th, 2017 updated: November 8th, 2017. |

Two charged in golf cart theft

Two individuals have been charged in a case involving a stolen golf cart.The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monroe Dean Hutchins, 70, o...

November 6th, 2017 |

Boonville woman faces drug, weapon charges

A Boonville woman faces multiple charges after officers discovered drugs and a weapon in her vehicle.On Nov. 4, Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies...

November 6th, 2017 |

Alleged jewelry thief charged

On Oct. 6, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Winding Creek Lane in East Bend in reference to a larceny. The owner ...

November 6th, 2017 |

Two men charged in drug case

Two Triad men are facing a number of drug-related charges after allegedly being involved in a narcotics transaction in Yadkinville Friday. The alleged...

September 18th, 2017 |

East Bend man facing drug charges, $75,000 bond

EAST BEND — An East Bend man is facing a number of felony drug-related charges following a four-month investigation.On Thursday, the Yadkin Coun...

September 15th, 2017 |

Jonesville man charged in drug case

A Jonesville man was charged in a drug-related case following a tip from a neighboring county’s police department.Justin Andrew Collins, 28, of ...

September 5th, 2017 |

Law enforcement locates $57,000 in marijuana plants

Marijuana plants with a street value totaling $57,000 have been found growing across Yadkin County, according to law enforcement officials.On Aug. 17,...

August 18th, 2017 |

Lewisville man charged in robbery case

A Lewisville man has been charged after officers allege he robbed Yadkinville residents.On Aug. 15, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received ...

August 18th, 2017 |

Two charged in drug-related case

JONESVILLE — On Aug. 7, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call referencing two suspicious subjects, a male and a female, walki...

August 8th, 2017 |

Teens facing dozens of felony charges in Yadkin theft cases

Two Winston-Salem teens have been charged in a string of larcenies in Yadkin County which began Tuesday, according to authorities.On Tuesday morning, ...

July 27th, 2017 |

Father charged with leaving children in hot car

Yadkinville Police arrested a Hamptonville man July 14 after he allegedly left his three small children unattended in a car outside the Yadkin County ...

July 27th, 2017 |

Yadkinville couple charged with car theft

Yadkinville Police detectives have issued warrants for a Yadkinville couple who allegedly stole a car on July 14 and drove it to Pennsylvania.Chakia A...

July 26th, 2017 updated: July 26th, 2017. |

Teen faces charges of theft

A Yadkinville teen was arrested over the weekend for the alleged theft of a dirt bike.The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner Gregory...

July 18th, 2017 |

Teen charged with breaking and entering

JONESVILLE — A Jonesville teen has been charged following a case of items being taken from a residence on Bethel Road this week.On Wednesday, Ya...

July 13th, 2017 |

Sex offender charged for failure to report address

On June 15, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Gerald Dalton Jr., 30, of Rocky Branch Road, Hamptonville, and charged him with a sex...

June 20th, 2017 |

Yadkinville man, three teens charged in drug bust

A Yadkinville man and three teenagers have been arrested on charges relating to the sale and possession of marijuana. On May 10, the Yadkin County She...

May 13th, 2017 |

Stolen vehicle recovered, Hamptonville man charged

On May 3, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a stolen vehicle from Surry County was spotted at the Hamptonville Dollar General...

May 4th, 2017 |

Boonville man charged with larceny of firearm

On April 30, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Justin Crissman, 33, of Boonville, and charged him with one count each felony posses...

May 3rd, 2017 |

Multiple drug, child abuse charges for two Yadkinville residents

Following a five-month-long investigation by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, two Yadkinville residents were arrested on April 20 and now fac...

April 24th, 2017 |

Son charged with elder abuse of parent

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on an elderly resident on Union Cross Church Rd., Yadkinville on April...

April 19th, 2017 |

Yadkinville man charged with larceny for business break-in

On April 17, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee with Briggs Shaffner Company on US Hwy 601 in Yadkinville regar...

April 19th, 2017 |

Elkin man faces multiple drug charges

HAMPTONVILLE — On March 22, detectives with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alton Wayne Propst, 33, of Elkin, at a service sta...

March 27th, 2017 |

Sex offender charged with indecent exposure

Yadkinville Police arrested a registered sex offender Monday as a result of multiple reports of indecent exposure at a local supermarket.Travis Gregor...

March 21st, 2017 |

Woman charged with assault

On March 17, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Grace Pittman, 23, of Yadkinville, and charged her with one felony count of assaul...

March 21st, 2017 |

Man charged with obtaining property by false pretense

On March 1, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cameron Jason Sizemore, 53, of Yadkinville, and charged him with two counts of felony ob...

March 2nd, 2017 |

Teen charged in two larceny cases

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared Nash Brinegar Jr., 19, of Boonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one count of felony larceny o...

February 28th, 2017 |

High Point man suspected of armed robbery is arrested in Boonville

On Feb. 16, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Winston-Salem Police Department regarding an armed robbery that had taken place in F...

February 17th, 2017 |

Sex offender faces new charge

On Tuesday, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Evan Warden, 31, of East Bend, and charged him with one count of a sex offender ...

February 8th, 2017 |

‘Operation Shadow’ nets multiple drug arrests

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office executed what they referred to as “Operation Shadow” on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, a drug bust that resul...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 7th, 2017. |

Former Forbush athletic trainer faces sexual offense charges

BOONVILLE — On Thursday, SBI agents arrested Matthew Reid Norman, 22, of Boonville. The arrest followed an investigation by the State Bureau of ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |

Sex offender faces violation charges

On Jan. 19, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harold Ray Salmons, 40, of Hamptonville, and charged him with a felony violation of sex offe...

January 24th, 2017 |

East Bend man facing multiple drug charges

On Jan. 19, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant on NC Hwy 67 in East Bend. Michael Ryan Greene, 28, of East Bend, was arrested...

January 21st, 2017 |

Boonville man charged with larceny

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Joseph Ray, 44, of Boonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one count of felony breaking and ent...

January 19th, 2017 |

Hamptonville man charged with statutory rape

HAMPTONVILLE — Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky James Inscore, 35, of Hamptonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one felon...

January 18th, 2017 |

Yadkinville residents face heroin trafficking charges

Several area residents were arrested on Jan. 5 after the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Yadkinville Police Department executed a search ...

January 9th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |

Statesville man charged in Hamptonville Dollar General robbery

HAMPTONVILLE — On Dec. 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General Store ...

December 20th, 2016 |