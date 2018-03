Competition strong at second annual Winter Early College Cup Competition

Early colleges in northwestern North Carolina began competing in athletic and academic competitions last year to earn the Early College Cup for their ...

March 1st, 2018 |

Edwards named to University of Findlay dean’s list

FINDLAY, Ohio — Taylor Edwards, of East Bend, was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievemen...

February 21st, 2018 |

Trivette named to Greensboro College Dean’s List

GREENSBORO — Paris DeeAnn Trivette, of Yadkinville, is among 225 students to be named to the dean’s list at Greensboro College for the fal...

February 16th, 2018 |

Appalachian State University announces fall 2017 honors and degrees awarded

BOONE — Appalachian State University has released the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2017 semester as well as the list o...

February 13th, 2018 |

Boonville Elementary School recognized at the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature School Awards

BOONVILLE — At its annual meeting on Dec. 8, 2017, the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium honored Signature Schools that have demonstrated sign...

February 10th, 2018 |

Explore N.C. geology in new Surry CC course

DOBSON — Surry Community College will offer a new, two-part personal enrichment course focused on the geology of North Carolina starting in Febr...

February 10th, 2018 |

Schools celebrate Career and Technical Education Month

This month, Yadkin County Schools is celebrating Career and Technical Education. Career and Technical Education (CTE), is a program that supports stud...

February 9th, 2018 |

SCC truck driver training orientation to be held Feb. 28

DOBSON — Surry Community College will soon be starting a new session of classes for people wanting to start a career in truck driving. Orientati...

February 9th, 2018 |

Surry Community achieves 96 percent NCLEX pass rate

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program recently achieved an outstanding three-year average National Cou...

February 7th, 2018 |

UT Martin names Yadkin County student to fall semester Chancellor’s honor roll

MARTIN, Tenn. — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at martin have been honored with ...

January 24th, 2018 |

Fall 2017 president’s list and dean’s list recipients announced

BANNER ELK — Of the 921 students enrolled in the fall 2017 semester at Lees-McRae College, 475 students — over half of enrolled students a...

January 16th, 2018 |

Forbush Elementary Honor Roll

Forbush Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.Third Grade “A” Honor Roll: Mak...

January 13th, 2018 |

Virtual reality comes to Yadkin Early College

Yadkin Early College students now have virtual access to the world. The early college has been awarded a $4,400 grant by The Foundation for Rural Serv...

January 12th, 2018 |

The heart and soul of Yadkin basketball

Everyone knows that when our community thinks of Starmount vs. Forbush, we always refer to the Unifi Bowl, yet what happens after that adrenaline-pump...

December 27th, 2017 |

SHS Senior Night 2017 held

At Starmount High School, senior night is used as a way for the graduating class to recollect their memories and enjoy their last football game as a s...

December 27th, 2017 |

The Starmount angels

It’s December, meaning it’s that most wonderful time of year again, Christmas time. People are rummaging around to find the perfect gift w...

December 27th, 2017 |

Computer, technology classes starting in January in Surry, Yadkin counties

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin ...

December 22nd, 2017 |

Yadkinville Elementary SchoolSecond GradeRachel Friel’s classChristmas is Jesus’s birthday and it is a time to remember him. Christmas is ...

December 21st, 2017 |

SCC’s technology services division donates toys, canned goods

DOBSON — The holiday season is often synonymous with a time for giving, and at Surry Community College, the spirit of generosity is thriving.Stu...

December 21st, 2017 |

SCC Machining Club buys five children Christmas gifts

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Machining Club is making Christmas a little brighter for five area children.The club is composed of student...

December 21st, 2017 |

Boonville Elementary SchoolThird GradeRosanna Laws’ classChristmas is important to me because that was the day that Jesus Christ was born. Also,...

December 21st, 2017 |

Courtney Elementary SchoolThird GradeBrittany McDaniel’s classI love to do lots of things on Christmas, from presents to holiday dinner. I love ...

December 21st, 2017 |

SCC nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December.SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certificatio...

December 20th, 2017 |

SCC medical assisting grads recognized by WFBMC

DOBSON — Two graduates of Surry Community College’s Medical Assisting program were recently recognized by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cent...

December 20th, 2017 |

FHS goes to Wonderland in most recent theater production

On Nov. 16, the theater students at Forbush High School put on a play during first period for the rest of the school to come enjoy. They performed ...

December 14th, 2017 |

Junior Civitan hosts annual coat drive

The Forbush High School Junior Civitan Club is hosting its annual coat drive for the second year in a row. It’s becoming a tradition for people ...

December 14th, 2017 |

Starmount FFA students compete in Raleigh

The Starmount FFA livestock team recently competed in Raleigh at the State Future Farmers of America livestock evaluation event.Each team evaluates si...

December 13th, 2017 |

Grants available through CenturyLink Teachers and Technology Grant Program

Educators in North Carolina have the opportunity to apply for a grant funded by CenturyLink’s Clarke M. Williams. The Teachers and Technology pr...

December 13th, 2017 |

Grant awards from Surry-Yadkin EMC make days bright for local teachers

DOBSON — Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation is honoring teachers and celebrating innovation in the classroom this month by awarding 10...

November 29th, 2017 |

Writing contest brings out chilling suspense

The ghost story contest at Starmount High is a writing contest that has become an annual tradition, created and hosted by one of the English teachers,...

November 27th, 2017 |

Coloring our education

Every student and staff member is unique, especially in a high school setting, like Starmount. What if you could walk onto our campus and see all the ...

November 27th, 2017 |

Are you abiding by your school’s email rules?

According to CNN, in President Barack Obama’s first-term, his secretary of state Hillary Clinton used a personal email server to send confidenti...

November 27th, 2017 |

Holiday favorites: pie, stuffing, and fish?

Everyone knows what holiday is coming up, but do we ever consider what Starmount, as a collective whole, thinks are our favorite foods for Thanksgivin...

November 27th, 2017 |

Forbush HOSA team goes to district competition

On Nov. 18, the Forbush High School HOSA team brought its A game, using skills they have been developing since early October. Multiple students went t...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Forbush High School theater presents ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

This fall, the Forbush High School theater classes and club put on the play, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”There were several p...

November 23rd, 2017 |

FCCLA Paws for the Cause fundraiser held

Forbush FCCLA is continuously trying to find different ways to get involved in its community. For the past two weeks, the club has been putting on a f...

November 16th, 2017 |

Yadkin Bots Championship competition held

On Nov. 7, the Yadkin BOTS LEGO Robotics league held its fourth annual championship at Forbush Middle School. Ten teams comprised of elementary and mi...

November 15th, 2017 |

Forbush Elementary announces honor roll

Forbush Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Makenz...

November 10th, 2017 |

Becoming an Eagle Scout

On Sunday, people gathered at Deep Creek Friends Meeting Church to celebrate Jacob Brendle becoming an Eagle Scout. Brendle is a senior at Forbush Hig...

November 9th, 2017 |

Surry CC announces Dr. Randy Bledsoe Scholarship recipients

DOBSON — Surry Community College recently established the Dr. Randy Bledsoe Scholarship and awarded three students with funds for the 2017-2018 ...

November 1st, 2017 |

Surry graduates 14th class of truck drivers

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Program held its 14th graduation ceremony on Oct. 10 at The Yadkin Center, Yadkinville. On...

November 1st, 2017 |

Hocus pocus, wedding rings, and mashed potatoes

BOONVILLE — What are Halloween traditions to you? Is it dressing up and getting candy? Is it going out to a Halloween bash? Do you visit a pumpk...

October 26th, 2017 |

Fair rides, food, and FFA

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School’s Future Farmers of America took the yearly trip to the Dixie Classic Fair this past month. The purpose ...

October 26th, 2017 |

Editorial review: graffiti in Yadkin

People have been expressing themselves for hundreds of years through various methods, including writing poetry and novels, composing music, and creati...

October 26th, 2017 |

Is daylight savings necessary?

BOONVILLE — Daylight savings was a proposal of Benjamin Franklin. But we did not initiate time saving until 1918 in the United States. This proc...

October 26th, 2017 |

Yadkin bike share would bring travel and fitness to the valley

BOONVILLE — Bike share programs allow people to pay small amounts in order to rent a bike for a certain time frame. This is very popular in a va...

October 26th, 2017 |

HOSA members learn about mental illness

EAST BEND — On Oct. 12, six students from Forbush High School HOSA attended District 7 HOSA Fall Leadership. Fall Leadership was held at Ashe Co...

October 26th, 2017 |

Students honored for hard work

Landon Baity, second from right, and Alyssa Byrd, second from left, are the 2017-2018 Morehead-Cain Scholarship nominees for Starmount High School. Th...

October 25th, 2017 |

Students help with disaster training

On Sept. 21, 19 students from Forbush High School HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) along with their advisor Adrianna Sloan participated i...

October 19th, 2017 |

Willowbrook takes a trip to the fair

On Oct. 3, two clubs — Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Junior Civitan — from Forbush High School had the privilege of as...

October 19th, 2017 |