Jonesville native Aaron Cave files to run for NC House

On Feb. 26, Democratic candidate Aaron Cave filed to challenge two-time incumbent Lee Zachary for a seat in the NC House of Representatives, 73rd Hous...

March 10th, 2018 |

Adams files for Fifth District Congressional seat

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. (D.D.) Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, made the official announcement of her c...

February 28th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up

Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...

February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |

Daoud to run for newly-drawn Senate District 34

EAST BEND — Former NCGOP Sixth District chairman, small business owner in Yadkin County (Huff Funeral Home), and former Lottery Commissioner A.J...

February 21st, 2018 |

2018 Filing period open — Three incumbents, newcomer running for three school board seats in Yadkin County

Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days avai...

February 14th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

Vickie Sawyer announces candidacy for NC Senate

MOORESVILLE — Vickie Sawyer has officially announced her candidacy for the 34th District of the North Carolina Senate.“I have been a resid...

February 14th, 2018 |

Four file for Yadkinville election

Municipal election filing for the town of Yadkinville closed on Friday. Mayor Eddie Norman filed for reelection. Jacob Wagoner filed to run for the ma...

July 25th, 2017 |

Adams to host campaign kickoff event on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. Adams will officially launch her candidacy for the Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Virginia Foxx at a ki...

March 28th, 2017 |

Councilwoman Denise D. Adams to run for Fifth Congressional District seat in 2018

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, will run for the Fifth Congressional District ...

February 9th, 2017 |

Marshall kicks off congressional campaign

Jenny Marshall of Winston-Salem has announced that she will run for U.S. House representing the 5th district in the mid-term elections in 2018. Marsha...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Krawiec appointed chairman of Senate Health Care, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

RALEIGH — The office of Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth and Yadkin) announced last week that she has been appointed chairman of the Senate Health ...

January 25th, 2017 |

Jonesville seeks to fill vacancy

JONESVILLE — Due to the recent passing of Council Member Judy Wolfe, the Jonesville Town Council is seeking an individual to fill the vacant sea...

October 21st, 2016 |

Voter registration deadline Oct. 14

The General Election will be held on Nov. 8, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Deadline for registering to vote or making a change to regi...

October 12th, 2016 |

Ross campaigns in Yadkin County

Deborah Ross, Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate, chats with supporters at a campaign event at RagApple Lassie Winery in Boonville on Aug. 4. .neF...

September 15th, 2016 |

Zachary shares women in politics at Governor’s Mansion

RALEIGH — Judge Valerie Zachary of the Court of Appeals delivered remarks before a capacity crowd at the Governor’s Mansion on the success...

August 31st, 2016 |

NCGOP chairman visits Yadkinville

NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes visited Yadkinville last Thursday morning to meet with local neighborhood team members and activists to discuss the sustain...

June 24th, 2016 |

Filing open for June Primary

RALEIGH — Filing is open for candidates seeking nomination to the U.S. House of Representatives under new district lines still awaiting approval...

March 22nd, 2016 |

Brewer runs for state senate

Franklin Daniel Boone Harding was the last North Carolina state senator to represent Yadkin County and actually live here, according to a press releas...

December 31st, 2015 |

Shook announces candidacy for NC House

Dwight Shook has announced his candidacy as a Republican candidate for the North Carolina House of Representatives in the 73rd district. The district ...

November 19th, 2015 |

Cary CPA announces run for state treasurer

RALEIGH — Ron Elmer, a certified public account and professional money manager, announced his campaign for state treasurer. Elmer, a Democrat, s...

October 28th, 2015 |

Bill to provide coverage for autistic children gains approval

RALEIGH — At the close of the 2015 legislative session, Sens. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) and Tom Apodaca (R-Henderson) took the final steps to pr...

October 7th, 2015 |

Former senior deputy AG will seek office of attorney general

On Monday, Josh Stein announced he will seek the office of North Carolina Attorney General. He made the announcement as he traveled the state holding ...

September 25th, 2015 |

Foxx co-sponsors legislation to end taxpayer funding for abortion providers

WASHINGTON — Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has joined 64 of her House colleagues in co-sponsoring legislation that would permanently cut off taxpa...

July 30th, 2015 updated: July 30th, 2015. |