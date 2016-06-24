Local Politics
Daoud to run for newly-drawn Senate District 34
EAST BEND — Former NCGOP Sixth District chairman, small business owner in Yadkin County (Huff Funeral Home), and former Lottery Commissioner A.J...
Jonesville seeks to fill vacancy
JONESVILLE — Due to the recent passing of Council Member Judy Wolfe, the Jonesville Town Council is seeking an individual to fill the vacant sea...
Voter registration deadline Oct. 14
The General Election will be held on Nov. 8, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Deadline for registering to vote or making a change to regi...
NCGOP chairman visits Yadkinville
NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes visited Yadkinville last Thursday morning to meet with local neighborhood team members and activists to discuss the sustain...