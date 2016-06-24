Daoud to run for newly-drawn Senate District 34

EAST BEND — Former NCGOP Sixth District chairman, small business owner in Yadkin County (Huff Funeral Home), and former Lottery Commissioner A.J...

February 21st, 2018 |

Jonesville seeks to fill vacancy

JONESVILLE — Due to the recent passing of Council Member Judy Wolfe, the Jonesville Town Council is seeking an individual to fill the vacant sea...

October 21st, 2016 |

Voter registration deadline Oct. 14

The General Election will be held on Nov. 8, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Deadline for registering to vote or making a change to regi...

October 12th, 2016 |

NCGOP chairman visits Yadkinville

NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes visited Yadkinville last Thursday morning to meet with local neighborhood team members and activists to discuss the sustain...

June 24th, 2016 |