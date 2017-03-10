Opinion
Playing in the snow
This winter we’ve already had two significant snow storms in East Bend. I didn’t measure them, but I’m guessing about 10 inches comb...
The Absentee Gardeners
Finding a satisfactory method of identifying the plants in the garden is difficult. I used to arrogantly think I would remember which plant was which ...
Sometimes you just want something fake and cheesy
You may have seen our editor Wendy Byerly Wood’s column a few weeks ago about a new book written by Yadkin County native Mamrie Hart. Hart is a ...
White roses, cacti, and other forms of love
BOONVILLE — Valentine’s Day is a day when loved ones spend time with each other and give each other gifts. Annually celebrated on the 14th...
SHS students wish for warmer days
BOONVILLE — From the end of December into the new year, the area has experienced some of the coldest days of the winter yet. The low hit 4 degre...
Are rain boots hot or so not?
BOONVILLE — Rain boots are an essential in any wardrobe. However, have you ever questioned if they are fashion statement?Wonder no more since we...
The Absentee Gardeners
“Your garden’s so pretty! How do you do that?” my neighbor gushed. She: stylishly walking her dog; me: wet and muddy squatting down ...
Take action – file or vote
Action, action, we want action!While the cheerleaders may chant that as a way of encouraging the ball team to give the best performance, when it comes...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,It has come to our attention that Waste Site #6, on Speer Bridge Road is proposed to be moved to a new site on the same road, at the loc...
Mason jar mania
Growing up in Yadkin County we had Mason jars all over the place. These jars were generally used for the purpose of storing home-canned items such as ...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,We are so grateful to Courtney Volunteer Fire Department for coming to our aid at 4 a.m. Superbowl Sunday. The detached garage with an a...
The Absentee Gardeners
Last October I wrote an article called, “I Hate My Garden” — and I did. I was tired to all its tiresome demands, its unquenchable th...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,The 6 o’clock news doesn’t typically lead off with a feel-good story. Most often, we hear about another shooting in Winston-...
Former Boonville resident, actress, comedian Mamrie Hart publishes second book
Searching for a good read can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if you’re like me and you read a lot already for work. By the time you get d...
The Absentee Gardeners
Howling wind, gray skies, and freezing temperatures have touched me with cabin fever. So when sunny moments arrive I’m dashing outside looking f...
It’s all about the people
There were many beautiful and curious things to see as my spouse Connie and I drove around northern Canada and Alaska this summer. We saw an abundance...
New year, new underwear
I used to dream about spending New Year’s Eve watching the ball drop in Times Square in New York City. Now, I’m lucky if I can stay up unt...
The Christmas card debate
Growing up, our mantel or coffee table was covered in Christmas cards sent to us from friends and family both near and far. I remember as a kid I alwa...
Time for some holiday baking
One of the best things about the holiday season is all the good food. Even more special is making that food with loved ones. Most people have very spe...
NC Christmas trees: grown by hand, protected by science
I’ll start with a disclosure, we are real Christmas tree people. I understand the arguments for fake trees, but I don’t want a hunk of pla...
The things our mothers did
I’m at the age where I catch myself saying or doing things that my mamma always did. Some people dread turning into their mother, but I consider...
Now where did I put that key?
This summer, my spouse Connie and I drove to Alaska and back. Fourteen-thousand-eight-hundred and fifty-two miles (but who’s counting), we were ...
Letter to the Editor
To the editor:At Thanksgiving we take time to count our blessings. This year, I’m especially thankful for the eight active Yadkin County volunte...
Yadkin Chamber in Alaska
Final installment of a three-part series on the recent Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce trip to Alaska.Breakfast at Denali Park Village was again exc...
Pot pie versus chicken pie
Several years ago I wrote a column about a local delicacy we call chicken stew. It is chicken stew season here in Yadkin County, a very favorite time ...
Still in the Halloween spirit
Halloween has come and gone so that means it’s Christmas, right? Well it certainly seems so according to the items for sale in stores and commer...
A voyage to Alaska
Members of the Yadkin Chamber of Commerce visited Alaska in July. Here is part two of their adventures. Part one of the series was published in the No...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,Forbush Recycle Center,Once again Forbush is due a change. Upon knowing authority, I have learned that the Recycling center at the corne...
Welcome back to the kitchen
You may have noticed the Kitsey’s Kitchen column has been missing from the last several months of The Yadkin Ripple. I have a very good reason f...
Yadkin Chamber members visit Alaska
The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce returned on July 20 from our most recent trip to the great state of Alaska. Everyone again reported a grand time...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,“If it ain’t broke …”What is so broken about Elkin’s traffic situation that regressing from lights to 4-wa...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,It astonishes me that the last time our elected officials passed comprehensive tax reform was in 1986. Thirty-one years ago Ronald Reaga...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,Citizens of the Yadkinville area have much to be proud of; the activities of the Arts Council, Unifi’s modern manufacturing facili...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,Citizens of the Yadkinville area have much to be proud of; the activities of the Arts Council, Unifi’s modern manufacturing facili...
SECU Hospice Home reminds of opportunities available
As Mountain Valley Hospice begins to welcome guests at the SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville, I cannot help but consider the several individuals I know...
Citizens’ Sentiments
Abby Hardy (East Bend) “I’ll be playing softball for my travel team, Carolina Xtreme. I play catcher.” .neFileBlock { margin-bottom...
Dining adventures on vacation
Sweet summertime is finally here and I will soon be dipping my toes in the Atlantic Ocean. My husband thinks my idea of going on vacation is boring, s...
Let them eat cake!
Who doesn’t like cake? I’m sure there are some curmudgeonly souls out there who don’t like cake, but we’ll just look at the br...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,I was extremely disturbed Sunday when my daughter told me about an experience she had while registering my six year old granddaughter fo...
We all scream for ice cream!
Warmer temperatures are here so bring on the cool treats. Ice cream is the perfect food to pair with a lovely sunny spring or summer day. Luckily for ...
Citizens’ Sentiments
Sharon Brandon (Yadkinville) “I will actually be working on Memorial Day.”Kevin Hege (Yadkinville) “I will be attending the Elkin VF...
Stacks of stones
My favorite hiking trail was laid down many hundreds of years ago by the ancient inhabitants of our southwest. These agrarian people, probably numberi...
Citizens’ Sentiments
Jeff Eads (Yadkinville) “I’m a big supporter of Goodwill, NPR and The Sierra Club.”Lisa Hughes (Yadkinville) “I think my favor...
Tiny men and other things
For years I’ve missed out on something that as a child I loved dearly. Perhaps this started in my mid-teens, when it wasn’t cool to apprec...
Citizens’ Sentiments
Kim Russell (East Bend) “I’d like to see events and festivals in the East Bend area. A music festival would be great because we have sever...
Citizens’ Sentiments
Rod Hunter (East Bend) “I used to make a gadget out of paperclips, a rubber band and paper in an envelope that when opened it sounded like somet...
The perils of homemade pasta
My husband Morgan was given the pasta maker attachment for our Kitchen Aid mixer as a birthday gift. Morgan teases me about how he always seems to get...
Letter to the editor
To the editor,In 2011, the United States Senate passed a resolution declaring March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.” Since then,...
Citizens’ Sentiments
Keith Vestal (Yadkinville) “Two favorite things are scuba diving and kayak fishing. Especially since we have such a nice lake in Yadkin County t...
March 23rd, 2017 updated: March 23rd, 2017. |
Community Commentary
Curtis Taylor (Beulah) “Those little Delights.”Steve Owings (State Road) “I really don’t like Girl Scout cookies. The lemon on...