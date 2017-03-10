Playing in the snow

This winter we’ve already had two significant snow storms in East Bend. I didn’t measure them, but I’m guessing about 10 inches comb...

March 1st, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

Finding a satisfactory method of identifying the plants in the garden is difficult. I used to arrogantly think I would remember which plant was which ...

March 1st, 2018 |

Sometimes you just want something fake and cheesy

You may have seen our editor Wendy Byerly Wood’s column a few weeks ago about a new book written by Yadkin County native Mamrie Hart. Hart is a ...

March 1st, 2018 |

White roses, cacti, and other forms of love

BOONVILLE — Valentine’s Day is a day when loved ones spend time with each other and give each other gifts. Annually celebrated on the 14th...

February 28th, 2018 |

SHS students wish for warmer days

BOONVILLE — From the end of December into the new year, the area has experienced some of the coldest days of the winter yet. The low hit 4 degre...

February 28th, 2018 |

Are rain boots hot or so not?

BOONVILLE — Rain boots are an essential in any wardrobe. However, have you ever questioned if they are fashion statement?Wonder no more since we...

February 28th, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

“Your garden’s so pretty! How do you do that?” my neighbor gushed. She: stylishly walking her dog; me: wet and muddy squatting down ...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Take action – file or vote

Action, action, we want action!While the cheerleaders may chant that as a way of encouraging the ball team to give the best performance, when it comes...

February 21st, 2018 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,It has come to our attention that Waste Site #6, on Speer Bridge Road is proposed to be moved to a new site on the same road, at the loc...

February 15th, 2018 |

Mason jar mania

Growing up in Yadkin County we had Mason jars all over the place. These jars were generally used for the purpose of storing home-canned items such as ...

February 15th, 2018 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,We are so grateful to Courtney Volunteer Fire Department for coming to our aid at 4 a.m. Superbowl Sunday. The detached garage with an a...

February 15th, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

Last October I wrote an article called, “I Hate My Garden” — and I did. I was tired to all its tiresome demands, its unquenchable th...

February 1st, 2018 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,The 6 o’clock news doesn’t typically lead off with a feel-good story. Most often, we hear about another shooting in Winston-...

February 1st, 2018 |

Former Boonville resident, actress, comedian Mamrie Hart publishes second book

Searching for a good read can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if you’re like me and you read a lot already for work. By the time you get d...

January 31st, 2018 |

The Absentee Gardeners

Howling wind, gray skies, and freezing temperatures have touched me with cabin fever. So when sunny moments arrive I’m dashing outside looking f...

January 26th, 2018 |

It’s all about the people

There were many beautiful and curious things to see as my spouse Connie and I drove around northern Canada and Alaska this summer. We saw an abundance...

January 11th, 2018 |

New year, new underwear

I used to dream about spending New Year’s Eve watching the ball drop in Times Square in New York City. Now, I’m lucky if I can stay up unt...

January 4th, 2018 |

The Christmas card debate

Growing up, our mantel or coffee table was covered in Christmas cards sent to us from friends and family both near and far. I remember as a kid I alwa...

December 21st, 2017 |

Time for some holiday baking

One of the best things about the holiday season is all the good food. Even more special is making that food with loved ones. Most people have very spe...

December 14th, 2017 |

NC Christmas trees: grown by hand, protected by science

I’ll start with a disclosure, we are real Christmas tree people. I understand the arguments for fake trees, but I don’t want a hunk of pla...

November 30th, 2017 |

The things our mothers did

I’m at the age where I catch myself saying or doing things that my mamma always did. Some people dread turning into their mother, but I consider...

November 30th, 2017 |

Now where did I put that key?

This summer, my spouse Connie and I drove to Alaska and back. Fourteen-thousand-eight-hundred and fifty-two miles (but who’s counting), we were ...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Letter to the Editor

To the editor:At Thanksgiving we take time to count our blessings. This year, I’m especially thankful for the eight active Yadkin County volunte...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Yadkin Chamber in Alaska

Final installment of a three-part series on the recent Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce trip to Alaska.Breakfast at Denali Park Village was again exc...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Pot pie versus chicken pie

Several years ago I wrote a column about a local delicacy we call chicken stew. It is chicken stew season here in Yadkin County, a very favorite time ...

November 16th, 2017 |

Still in the Halloween spirit

Halloween has come and gone so that means it’s Christmas, right? Well it certainly seems so according to the items for sale in stores and commer...

November 9th, 2017 |

A voyage to Alaska

Members of the Yadkin Chamber of Commerce visited Alaska in July. Here is part two of their adventures. Part one of the series was published in the No...

November 9th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,Forbush Recycle Center,Once again Forbush is due a change. Upon knowing authority, I have learned that the Recycling center at the corne...

November 9th, 2017 |

Welcome back to the kitchen

You may have noticed the Kitsey’s Kitchen column has been missing from the last several months of The Yadkin Ripple. I have a very good reason f...

November 2nd, 2017 |

Yadkin Chamber members visit Alaska

The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce returned on July 20 from our most recent trip to the great state of Alaska. Everyone again reported a grand time...

November 2nd, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,“If it ain’t broke …”What is so broken about Elkin’s traffic situation that regressing from lights to 4-wa...

October 6th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,It astonishes me that the last time our elected officials passed comprehensive tax reform was in 1986. Thirty-one years ago Ronald Reaga...

September 27th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,Citizens of the Yadkinville area have much to be proud of; the activities of the Arts Council, Unifi’s modern manufacturing facili...

August 28th, 2017 |

August 17th, 2017 |

SECU Hospice Home reminds of opportunities available

As Mountain Valley Hospice begins to welcome guests at the SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville, I cannot help but consider the several individuals I know...

August 11th, 2017 |

Citizens’ Sentiments

Abby Hardy (East Bend) “I’ll be playing softball for my travel team, Carolina Xtreme. I play catcher.” .neFileBlock { margin-bottom...

June 28th, 2017 |

Dining adventures on vacation

Sweet summertime is finally here and I will soon be dipping my toes in the Atlantic Ocean. My husband thinks my idea of going on vacation is boring, s...

June 8th, 2017 |

Let them eat cake!

Who doesn’t like cake? I’m sure there are some curmudgeonly souls out there who don’t like cake, but we’ll just look at the br...

June 1st, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,I was extremely disturbed Sunday when my daughter told me about an experience she had while registering my six year old granddaughter fo...

May 26th, 2017 |

We all scream for ice cream!

Warmer temperatures are here so bring on the cool treats. Ice cream is the perfect food to pair with a lovely sunny spring or summer day. Luckily for ...

May 25th, 2017 |

Citizens’ Sentiments

Sharon Brandon (Yadkinville) “I will actually be working on Memorial Day.”Kevin Hege (Yadkinville) “I will be attending the Elkin VF...

May 25th, 2017 |

Stacks of stones

My favorite hiking trail was laid down many hundreds of years ago by the ancient inhabitants of our southwest. These agrarian people, probably numberi...

May 4th, 2017 |

Citizens’ Sentiments

Jeff Eads (Yadkinville) “I’m a big supporter of Goodwill, NPR and The Sierra Club.”Lisa Hughes (Yadkinville) “I think my favor...

May 4th, 2017 |

Tiny men and other things

For years I’ve missed out on something that as a child I loved dearly. Perhaps this started in my mid-teens, when it wasn’t cool to apprec...

April 6th, 2017 |

Citizens’ Sentiments

Kim Russell (East Bend) “I’d like to see events and festivals in the East Bend area. A music festival would be great because we have sever...

April 6th, 2017 |

Citizens’ Sentiments

Rod Hunter (East Bend) “I used to make a gadget out of paperclips, a rubber band and paper in an envelope that when opened it sounded like somet...

March 30th, 2017 |

The perils of homemade pasta

My husband Morgan was given the pasta maker attachment for our Kitchen Aid mixer as a birthday gift. Morgan teases me about how he always seems to get...

March 30th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,In 2011, the United States Senate passed a resolution declaring March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.” Since then,...

March 30th, 2017 |

Citizens’ Sentiments

Keith Vestal (Yadkinville) “Two favorite things are scuba diving and kayak fishing. Especially since we have such a nice lake in Yadkin County t...

March 23rd, 2017 updated: March 23rd, 2017. |

Community Commentary

Curtis Taylor (Beulah) “Those little Delights.”Steve Owings (State Road) “I really don’t like Girl Scout cookies. The lemon on...

March 10th, 2017 |