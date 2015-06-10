Letter to the editor

To the editor,It has come to our attention that Waste Site #6, on Speer Bridge Road is proposed to be moved to a new site on the same road, at the loc...

February 15th, 2018 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,We are so grateful to Courtney Volunteer Fire Department for coming to our aid at 4 a.m. Superbowl Sunday. The detached garage with an a...

February 15th, 2018 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,The 6 o’clock news doesn’t typically lead off with a feel-good story. Most often, we hear about another shooting in Winston-...

February 1st, 2018 |

Letter to the Editor

To the editor:At Thanksgiving we take time to count our blessings. This year, I’m especially thankful for the eight active Yadkin County volunte...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,Forbush Recycle Center,Once again Forbush is due a change. Upon knowing authority, I have learned that the Recycling center at the corne...

November 9th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,“If it ain’t broke …”What is so broken about Elkin’s traffic situation that regressing from lights to 4-wa...

October 6th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,It astonishes me that the last time our elected officials passed comprehensive tax reform was in 1986. Thirty-one years ago Ronald Reaga...

September 27th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,Citizens of the Yadkinville area have much to be proud of; the activities of the Arts Council, Unifi’s modern manufacturing facili...

August 28th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

August 17th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,I was extremely disturbed Sunday when my daughter told me about an experience she had while registering my six year old granddaughter fo...

May 26th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,In 2011, the United States Senate passed a resolution declaring March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.” Since then,...

March 30th, 2017 |

Letter to the Editor

To the editor,The Yadkin Arts Council started its 2016-17 Annual Fund Drive on Nov. 1, 2016. Letters requesting a financial contribution were mailed t...

January 12th, 2017 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,When Judy Wolfe died in the early hours of Sept. 8, Jonesville lost its most dynamic leader for the preservation of its history. She was...

September 14th, 2016 updated: September 14th, 2016. |

Letter to the Editor

To the editor,Listen to my words Yadkin County, and listen well, for my words are strong words and my message is a strong message. This message has a ...

March 17th, 2016 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,I’d like to introduce myself my name is Sandra Dee. I’ve had Fibromyalgia 16 years. I was honored and blessed to be a part o...

March 17th, 2016 |

Why is advance care planning important?

To the editor,When we plan ahead and document our end of life wishes it takes the burden off of our family and friends. None of us want our loved one ...

September 9th, 2015 |

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,With all the recent tumultuous events in the news, have you ever wondered what the world is coming to? Admittedly, everything seems to be ...

July 23rd, 2015 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,What is going on in the North Carolina General Assembly about driver’s education? The N.C. Driver and Traffic Safety Education Ass...

July 16th, 2015 |

Letter to the Editor

To the editor,A Faith and Freedom Rally was held in the Yadkinville Town Square from 11-3 on the fourth of July. Several ministers, local and out of t...

July 9th, 2015 |

Letter to the editor

To the editor,I’ll be honest, at first I had a personal vendetta against the subject of this letter. The elected official it pertains to misled ...

June 18th, 2015 |

Letter to editor

To the editor:Last week, Rotarians from the Rotary Clubs of Yadkinville and the Yadkin Valley banded together to put on a great golf tournament in sup...

June 10th, 2015 |