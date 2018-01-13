NCBCA names All-District teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association announced last week the District Player’s of the Year. Forbush, East Wilkes and Starmount all hav...

March 10th, 2018 |

Local sports briefs

FHS women’s soccer alumni recognition gameEAST BEND — Forbush High School will be hosting alumni recognition for former Forbush women̵...

March 9th, 2018 |

Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College

Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...

March 9th, 2018 |

Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...

March 8th, 2018 |

Student receives Touchstone Energy Sports Camp scholarship

RALEIGH — A local middle-school student was honored during the N.C. State University women’s basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 11, for winni...

March 7th, 2018 |

Hornets claim back-to-back county championships

The Yadkinville Hornets basketball team claimed its second county championship in a row. Players include, front row, from left, Skylar Kimber, Corde G...

March 7th, 2018 |

ACC Barnstorming Tour making stop in East Bend

EAST BEND — ACC All-Stars and Legends will be making a stop in East Bend as the ACC Barnstorming Tour will be coming to Forbush High School. On ...

March 7th, 2018 |

Forbush soccer puts on a show

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons women’s soccer team took the field against Wilkes Central in its first game of the regula...

March 7th, 2018 |

Forbush JV girls team finshes season undefeated

EAST BEND — This year’s Forbush Falcons junior varsity girls basketball team finished its 2017-2018 season undefeated, with a perfect 16-0...

March 7th, 2018 |

Lady Rams fall in season opener

WINSTON SALEM — The Lady Rams of Starmount traveled to Winston-Salem last week to take on the West Forsyth Titans. West Forsyth came away with a...

March 7th, 2018 |

Starmount falls in fourth round

DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Forbush baseball takes 15-5 win over Starmount

BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...

February 27th, 2018 |

Lady Falcons awarded WPAC trophies

Forbush’s Parkley Hennings, left, was name Co-Player of the Year along with Atkins’ Taylor Blakely.Forbush had three athletes make All-Con...

February 27th, 2018 |

Forbush spring sports schedules

Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....

February 26th, 2018 |

Cougars named Post-Season Champions

Fall Creek Lady Cougars sixth-grade team defeated the Yadkinville Hornets 38-33 to win the Post-Season Championship title. The Cougars finished the se...

February 25th, 2018 |

Forbush, Starmount compete at Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Championships were held this past weekend, and athletes from ac...

February 21st, 2018 |

Myers signs with Pfeiffer

Gina Myers, a senior at Forbush High School, signs a letter of intent to swim for Pfeiffer College this fall. Myers is a four-year state finalist and ...

February 21st, 2018 |

Tryout dates and coaches announced for State Games

The Powerade State Games are gearing up for the upcoming event, as the tryout dates, coaches and locations have been announced for various sports. The...

February 21st, 2018 |

Foster signs with Brevard College

Forbush High School soccer player, Samantha Foster, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Brevard College starting this fall. At the s...

February 21st, 2018 |

Falcons advance to second round

EAST BEND — The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Playoffs tipped off on Tuesday night with the 10th-seeded ...

February 21st, 2018 |

Rams fall in MVAC championship game

BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...

February 20th, 2018 |

Basketball scores and schedules

Women’s Basketball:Starmount:Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 - Starmount 8Dec. 1: Forbush 78 - Starmount 46Dec. 6: Galax 45 - Starmount 33Dec. 12: Sta...

February 15th, 2018 |

MVAC basketball tournament results

The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...

February 14th, 2018 |

Forbush Indoor Track bests competition

WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field State Championship was held last weekend at the JDL F...

February 14th, 2018 |

Forbush dominates Carver, 62-14

EAST BEND — It was a smooth first-round game for the Forbush Falcons as it tipped off the postseason Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tourna...

February 13th, 2018 |

Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals

NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. Starmount came put strong as it a...

February 13th, 2018 |

Stone signs with Gardner-Webb University

Forbush soccer player, Michaela Stone, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Gardner-Webb University starting in the fall. At the sign...

February 9th, 2018 |

Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons

BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...

February 7th, 2018 |

Lady Falcons earn WPAC win on Senior night

EAST BEND — The Lady Falcons of Forbush kept up its impressive 2017-2018 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with an outstanding win ove...

February 7th, 2018 |

Forbush falls 85-64 in WPAC game

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons hosted Senior Night as it took on a powerhouse Walkertown team in East Bend. Forbush has shown ...

February 6th, 2018 |

Forbush swim and track results

Over the past few weeks, the Forbush Falcons had athletes compete in the Indoor Track and Field conference meet and the Regional swim meet. The Falcon...

February 6th, 2018 |

Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...

February 6th, 2018 |

Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs

MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...

February 1st, 2018 |

Basketball scores and schedules

February 1st, 2018 |

Local sports briefs

Surry Storm to hold tryoutsThe Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm...

January 31st, 2018 |

Starmount falls in conference game

BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...

January 31st, 2018 |

Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...

January 31st, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling tournament results

HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...

January 30th, 2018 |

Falcons take vital WPAC win in overtime

MOUNT AIRY — The sixth-ranked 2A team in North Carolina, the Lady Falcons of Forbush, travelled to North Surry on last week and came away with a...

January 29th, 2018 |

Local sports briefs

January 24th, 2018 |

Basketball scores and schedules

January 24th, 2018 |

MVAC swim meet results

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference swim meet was held Saturday afternoon at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. S...

January 24th, 2018 |

Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks

ELKIN — After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the c...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win

ELKIN — Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were o...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Winter conditions bring changes to athletic events for Friday night

With road conditions still questionable, many of tonight’s sporting events have been rescheduled.The basketball games between Elkin and Starmoun...

January 19th, 2018 |

Basketball scores and schedules

January 18th, 2018 |

UPDATE: Wildlife Commission postpones public hearing in Elkin

Due to the snow that arrived Wednesday in the region, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has postponed a public hearing that was schedul...

January 15th, 2018 updated: January 17th, 2018. |

Winston-Salem Dash make staffing hires for 2018

WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem Dash have hired new staff and promoted several of their front office team members in preparation for the 2018 ...

January 14th, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling results and standings

Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...

January 13th, 2018 |