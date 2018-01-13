Sports
NCBCA names All-District teams
The N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association announced last week the District Player’s of the Year. Forbush, East Wilkes and Starmount all hav...
Local sports briefs
FHS women’s soccer alumni recognition gameEAST BEND — Forbush High School will be hosting alumni recognition for former Forbush women̵...
Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College
Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...
Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout
PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...
Student receives Touchstone Energy Sports Camp scholarship
RALEIGH — A local middle-school student was honored during the N.C. State University women’s basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 11, for winni...
Hornets claim back-to-back county championships
The Yadkinville Hornets basketball team claimed its second county championship in a row. Players include, front row, from left, Skylar Kimber, Corde G...
ACC Barnstorming Tour making stop in East Bend
EAST BEND — ACC All-Stars and Legends will be making a stop in East Bend as the ACC Barnstorming Tour will be coming to Forbush High School. On ...
Forbush soccer puts on a show
EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons women’s soccer team took the field against Wilkes Central in its first game of the regula...
Forbush JV girls team finshes season undefeated
EAST BEND — This year’s Forbush Falcons junior varsity girls basketball team finished its 2017-2018 season undefeated, with a perfect 16-0...
Lady Rams fall in season opener
WINSTON SALEM — The Lady Rams of Starmount traveled to Winston-Salem last week to take on the West Forsyth Titans. West Forsyth came away with a...
Starmount falls in fourth round
DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...
Forbush baseball takes 15-5 win over Starmount
BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...
Lady Falcons awarded WPAC trophies
Forbush’s Parkley Hennings, left, was name Co-Player of the Year along with Atkins’ Taylor Blakely.Forbush had three athletes make All-Con...
Forbush spring sports schedules
Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....
Cougars named Post-Season Champions
Fall Creek Lady Cougars sixth-grade team defeated the Yadkinville Hornets 38-33 to win the Post-Season Championship title. The Cougars finished the se...
Forbush, Starmount compete at Wrestling Championships
GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Championships were held this past weekend, and athletes from ac...
Myers signs with Pfeiffer
Gina Myers, a senior at Forbush High School, signs a letter of intent to swim for Pfeiffer College this fall. Myers is a four-year state finalist and ...
Tryout dates and coaches announced for State Games
The Powerade State Games are gearing up for the upcoming event, as the tryout dates, coaches and locations have been announced for various sports. The...
Foster signs with Brevard College
Forbush High School soccer player, Samantha Foster, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Brevard College starting this fall. At the s...
Falcons advance to second round
EAST BEND — The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Playoffs tipped off on Tuesday night with the 10th-seeded ...
Rams fall in MVAC championship game
BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...
Basketball scores and schedules
Women’s Basketball:Starmount:Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 - Starmount 8Dec. 1: Forbush 78 - Starmount 46Dec. 6: Galax 45 - Starmount 33Dec. 12: Sta...
MVAC basketball tournament results
The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...
Forbush Indoor Track bests competition
WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field State Championship was held last weekend at the JDL F...
Forbush dominates Carver, 62-14
EAST BEND — It was a smooth first-round game for the Forbush Falcons as it tipped off the postseason Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tourna...
Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals
NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. Starmount came put strong as it a...
Stone signs with Gardner-Webb University
Forbush soccer player, Michaela Stone, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Gardner-Webb University starting in the fall. At the sign...
Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons
BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...
Lady Falcons earn WPAC win on Senior night
EAST BEND — The Lady Falcons of Forbush kept up its impressive 2017-2018 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with an outstanding win ove...
Forbush falls 85-64 in WPAC game
EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons hosted Senior Night as it took on a powerhouse Walkertown team in East Bend. Forbush has shown ...
Forbush swim and track results
Over the past few weeks, the Forbush Falcons had athletes compete in the Indoor Track and Field conference meet and the Regional swim meet. The Falcon...
Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...
Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs
MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...
Basketball scores and schedules
Local sports briefs
Surry Storm to hold tryoutsThe Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm...
Starmount falls in conference game
BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...
Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals
BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...
MVAC wrestling tournament results
HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...
Falcons take vital WPAC win in overtime
MOUNT AIRY — The sixth-ranked 2A team in North Carolina, the Lady Falcons of Forbush, travelled to North Surry on last week and came away with a...
Local sports briefs
Basketball scores and schedules
MVAC swim meet results
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference swim meet was held Saturday afternoon at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. S...
Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks
ELKIN — After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the c...
Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win
ELKIN — Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were o...
Winter conditions bring changes to athletic events for Friday night
With road conditions still questionable, many of tonight’s sporting events have been rescheduled.The basketball games between Elkin and Starmoun...
Basketball scores and schedules
UPDATE: Wildlife Commission postpones public hearing in Elkin
Due to the snow that arrived Wednesday in the region, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has postponed a public hearing that was schedul...
Winston-Salem Dash make staffing hires for 2018
WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem Dash have hired new staff and promoted several of their front office team members in preparation for the 2018 ...
MVAC wrestling results and standings
Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...