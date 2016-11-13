Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College

Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...

March 9th, 2018 |

Stone signs with Gardner-Webb University

Forbush soccer player, Michaela Stone, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Gardner-Webb University starting in the fall. At the sign...

February 9th, 2018 |

SCC baseballers deliver holiday cheer

DOBSON — Six inches of snow did little to stop Surry Community College’s baseball team from helping out the community on Dec. 9.For the 12...

December 27th, 2017 |

Surry softball gives back to children in need

DOBSON — Winning games is always among the top priorities for Surry Community College’s softball program. The opportunity to help others i...

December 6th, 2017 |

SCC Athletic Club hosts bingo fundraiser

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its ninth annual bingo event on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the college gym. Th...

November 15th, 2017 |

Wells named to Averett University’s Hall of Fame

DANVILLE, Va. — As part of Averett University’s 2017 homecoming weekend, Oct. 20-22, the university honored five alumni with Distinguished...

November 1st, 2017 |

Guilford students honored for Academic Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guilford College’s softball team placed a school-record 14 student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Ass...

October 25th, 2017 |

Knights win four straight, lead Region X

DOBSON — After winning four games in a five-day span, Surry Community College’s volleyball team now stands atop the Region X standings.The...

September 13th, 2017 |

Surry Knights split with pair of NCAA D-III teams

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team challenged itself by taking on two NCAA Division III schools Saturday in the Greensboro...

September 5th, 2017 |

Lady Knights open season with sweep in renovated gym

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team unveiled its newly renovated gym in style on Saturday, defeating Patrick Henry Communit...

August 29th, 2017 |

Swaim commits to Greensboro College

Recent Forbush graduate, Kelsey Swaim, committed to play softball at Greensboro College starting this fall. Swaim played softball at Forbush High Scho...

July 26th, 2017 |

Camp kicks off volleyball season for SCC Knights

DOBSON — With three seasoned sophomores and a talented crop of freshmen, Surry Community College’s volleyball team was ready to tip off th...

July 26th, 2017 |

Surry volleyball named NJCAA All-Academic team

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the top academic programs for the 2016-2017 school year ...

July 18th, 2017 |

Surry’s Huntley, Lambert named baseball All-Americans

DOBSON — It’s been nearly a month since Surry Community College’s baseball team played its last game, but the Knights are still reap...

July 5th, 2017 |

Surry’s run in CWS ends

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — If you were born the last time Surry Community College had earned a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Associatio...

June 5th, 2017 |

Forbush athletes sign with Surry Community College

Katie Moncus signs her letter of of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College this fall. She is joined at the signing by her parents, Maggi...

May 31st, 2017 |

SCC Knights win Region X golf title

DOBSON — This season’s success was no different than in the years prior, as Surry Community College’s golf team claimed their fourth...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Walters sisters complete basketball season at Guilford

GREENSBORO — Senior Heaven Walters (Starmount) and freshman Miracle Walters (Elkin) recently completed the 2016-2017 season with the Guilford Co...

April 12th, 2017 |

Surry golf places third

DOBSON — Nick Gunnell and Grayson Ruble both placed in the top 10 to lead Surry Community College’s golf team to a third-place finish at t...

April 11th, 2017 |

Starmount High School alumni, Heaven Walters, earns ODAC basketball recognition

SALEM, Va. — Guilford College basketball player and Starmount High School alumnas Heaven Walters earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference bas...

February 24th, 2017 |

Walters named to All-District V Team

GREENSBORO — Guilford College senior and Starmount High School graduate, Heaven Walters, was named to the College Sports Information Directors o...

February 14th, 2017 |

Surry baseball teams up with sheriff’s department for food drive

When Surry Community College’s baseball club teams up with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, there is no game to be played, but there...

December 28th, 2016 |

Giving back to less fortunate a tradition for SCC softball

DOBSON — During the week of Nov. 21-27, most Americans spent a majority of their time giving thanks. Surry Community College’s softball te...

December 7th, 2016 |

Allred completes first volleyball season at Guilford

GREENSBORO — Forbush High School graduate and current Guilford College freshman Michaela Allred recently completed her first season with the Gui...

November 16th, 2016 |

Allred completes first volleyball season at Guilford

GREENSBORO — Forbush High School graduate and Guilford College freshman Michaela Allred recently completed her first season with the Guilford Co...

November 13th, 2016 |