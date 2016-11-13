College Sports
Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College
Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...
Stone signs with Gardner-Webb University
Forbush soccer player, Michaela Stone, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Gardner-Webb University starting in the fall. At the sign...
SCC baseballers deliver holiday cheer
DOBSON — Six inches of snow did little to stop Surry Community College’s baseball team from helping out the community on Dec. 9.For the 12...
Surry softball gives back to children in need
DOBSON — Winning games is always among the top priorities for Surry Community College’s softball program. The opportunity to help others i...
SCC Athletic Club hosts bingo fundraiser
DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its ninth annual bingo event on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the college gym. Th...
Wells named to Averett University’s Hall of Fame
DANVILLE, Va. — As part of Averett University’s 2017 homecoming weekend, Oct. 20-22, the university honored five alumni with Distinguished...
Guilford students honored for Academic Excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guilford College’s softball team placed a school-record 14 student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Ass...
Knights win four straight, lead Region X
DOBSON — After winning four games in a five-day span, Surry Community College’s volleyball team now stands atop the Region X standings.The...
Surry Knights split with pair of NCAA D-III teams
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team challenged itself by taking on two NCAA Division III schools Saturday in the Greensboro...
Lady Knights open season with sweep in renovated gym
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team unveiled its newly renovated gym in style on Saturday, defeating Patrick Henry Communit...
Swaim commits to Greensboro College
Recent Forbush graduate, Kelsey Swaim, committed to play softball at Greensboro College starting this fall. Swaim played softball at Forbush High Scho...
Camp kicks off volleyball season for SCC Knights
DOBSON — With three seasoned sophomores and a talented crop of freshmen, Surry Community College’s volleyball team was ready to tip off th...
Surry volleyball named NJCAA All-Academic team
COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the top academic programs for the 2016-2017 school year ...
Surry’s Huntley, Lambert named baseball All-Americans
DOBSON — It’s been nearly a month since Surry Community College’s baseball team played its last game, but the Knights are still reap...
Surry’s run in CWS ends
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — If you were born the last time Surry Community College had earned a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Associatio...
Forbush athletes sign with Surry Community College
Katie Moncus signs her letter of of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College this fall. She is joined at the signing by her parents, Maggi...
SCC Knights win Region X golf title
DOBSON — This season’s success was no different than in the years prior, as Surry Community College’s golf team claimed their fourth...
Walters sisters complete basketball season at Guilford
GREENSBORO — Senior Heaven Walters (Starmount) and freshman Miracle Walters (Elkin) recently completed the 2016-2017 season with the Guilford Co...
Surry golf places third
DOBSON — Nick Gunnell and Grayson Ruble both placed in the top 10 to lead Surry Community College’s golf team to a third-place finish at t...
Starmount High School alumni, Heaven Walters, earns ODAC basketball recognition
SALEM, Va. — Guilford College basketball player and Starmount High School alumnas Heaven Walters earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference bas...
Walters named to All-District V Team
GREENSBORO — Guilford College senior and Starmount High School graduate, Heaven Walters, was named to the College Sports Information Directors o...
Surry baseball teams up with sheriff’s department for food drive
When Surry Community College’s baseball club teams up with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, there is no game to be played, but there...
Giving back to less fortunate a tradition for SCC softball
DOBSON — During the week of Nov. 21-27, most Americans spent a majority of their time giving thanks. Surry Community College’s softball te...
Allred completes first volleyball season at Guilford
GREENSBORO — Forbush High School graduate and current Guilford College freshman Michaela Allred recently completed her first season with the Gui...
