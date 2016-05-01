High School Baseball
Forbush baseball takes 15-5 win over Starmount
BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...
Forbush spring sports schedules
Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....
Forbush baseball players compete in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games baseball games were held at the UNC Greensboro baseball stadium last week. Five local athletes made the ro...
High Schools hold successful camps
Starmount High School held its annual softball camp for future Lady Rams last week in Boonville. The camp was a success with more than 40 participants...
Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced
Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...
Powerade State Games rosters released
The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...
Falcons win third round, fall in fourth
EAST BEND — On paper, the Forbush Falcons baseball team had the perfect set up to go all the way in the 2A NCHSAA Playoffs. As things sometimes ...
Forbush baseball advances to third round of state playoffs
EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons baseball team ended its second round playoff game against Draughn in spectacular fashion on Saturday night. Cart...
Second round NCHSAA playoffs held
The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...
First round NCHSAA playoffs held
The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...
NCHSAA playoff brackets announced
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...
Forbush baseball crowned WPAC champions
EAST BEND — After a 10-year conference championship drought, Forbush baseball has gone back-to-back. The Falcons were named regular season champ...
Forbush baseball celebrates 50 years
Forbush baseball celebrated 50 years on Friday night in East Bend. Players from 1967 through 2017 were honored in front of a packed crowd. The Forbush...
Spring 2017 scores
Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount high schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...
Campbell and Winebarger pitch no-hitter
WALNUT COVE — The Forbush Falcons baseball team earned a 7-0 win over South Stokes on Monday night. The game was a special one for Tyler Campbel...
PSG baseball coaches named
The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Sho...
Rams and Cards battle through seven innings
BOONVILLE — Last week’s Mountain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game between the Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals saw bot...
Falcons dominate East Wilkes, 14-0
EAST BEND — In a game that only saw five innings and 14 runs, Jamie Sheek drove in eight runs for the Forbush Falcons. Sheek had a tremendous ga...
Forbush baseball defeats number one ranked West Davidson, 8-3
EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons baseball team has been on a roll this season as the team has only lost one game. On Monday night, the Falcons to...
Rams beat Elks in nine innings
ELKIN — The Elkin Buckin’ Elks and the Starmount Rams baseball team always draw a crowd when the two teams meet up on the field. On Friday...
Falcons earn 13-1 win over Rams
BOONVILLE — The Forbush and Starmount baseball teams met up for the first time this season in Boonville last Friday night. With temperatures fal...
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...
Falcons baseball team is looking for 2016 success to roll-over to 2017
EAST BEND — The Forbush High School baseball team is looking to continue its dominating performances with another conference championship for th...
Forbush holds off Eagles’ rally
DOBSON — Surry Central spent the entire regular season in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference chasing Forbush, but there wasn’t much ...