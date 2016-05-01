Forbush baseball takes 15-5 win over Starmount

BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...

February 27th, 2018 |

Forbush spring sports schedules

Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....

February 26th, 2018 |

Forbush baseball players compete in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games baseball games were held at the UNC Greensboro baseball stadium last week. Five local athletes made the ro...

June 27th, 2017 |

High Schools hold successful camps

Starmount High School held its annual softball camp for future Lady Rams last week in Boonville. The camp was a success with more than 40 participants...

June 21st, 2017 |

Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced

Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...

June 14th, 2017 |

Powerade State Games rosters released

The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...

June 14th, 2017 |

Falcons win third round, fall in fourth

EAST BEND — On paper, the Forbush Falcons baseball team had the perfect set up to go all the way in the 2A NCHSAA Playoffs. As things sometimes ...

May 23rd, 2017 |

Forbush baseball advances to third round of state playoffs

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons baseball team ended its second round playoff game against Draughn in spectacular fashion on Saturday night. Cart...

May 17th, 2017 |

Second round NCHSAA playoffs held

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...

May 16th, 2017 |

First round NCHSAA playoffs held

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...

May 11th, 2017 |

NCHSAA playoff brackets announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...

May 9th, 2017 |

Forbush baseball crowned WPAC champions

EAST BEND — After a 10-year conference championship drought, Forbush baseball has gone back-to-back. The Falcons were named regular season champ...

May 9th, 2017 |

Forbush baseball celebrates 50 years

Forbush baseball celebrated 50 years on Friday night in East Bend. Players from 1967 through 2017 were honored in front of a packed crowd. The Forbush...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount high schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...

April 25th, 2017 |

Campbell and Winebarger pitch no-hitter

WALNUT COVE — The Forbush Falcons baseball team earned a 7-0 win over South Stokes on Monday night. The game was a special one for Tyler Campbel...

April 11th, 2017 |

PSG baseball coaches named

The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Sho...

April 9th, 2017 |

Rams and Cards battle through seven innings

BOONVILLE — Last week’s Mountain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game between the Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals saw bot...

April 4th, 2017 |

Falcons dominate East Wilkes, 14-0

EAST BEND — In a game that only saw five innings and 14 runs, Jamie Sheek drove in eight runs for the Forbush Falcons. Sheek had a tremendous ga...

March 28th, 2017 |

Forbush baseball defeats number one ranked West Davidson, 8-3

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons baseball team has been on a roll this season as the team has only lost one game. On Monday night, the Falcons to...

March 21st, 2017 |

Rams beat Elks in nine innings

ELKIN — The Elkin Buckin’ Elks and the Starmount Rams baseball team always draw a crowd when the two teams meet up on the field. On Friday...

March 21st, 2017 |

Falcons earn 13-1 win over Rams

BOONVILLE — The Forbush and Starmount baseball teams met up for the first time this season in Boonville last Friday night. With temperatures fal...

March 7th, 2017 |

BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...

March 7th, 2017 |

Falcons baseball team is looking for 2016 success to roll-over to 2017

EAST BEND — The Forbush High School baseball team is looking to continue its dominating performances with another conference championship for th...

March 1st, 2017 |

Forbush holds off Eagles’ rally

DOBSON — Surry Central spent the entire regular season in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference chasing Forbush, but there wasn’t much ...

May 1st, 2016 |