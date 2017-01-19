High School Basketball
NCBCA names All-District teams
The N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association announced last week the District Player’s of the Year. Forbush, East Wilkes and Starmount all hav...
Forbush JV girls team finshes season undefeated
EAST BEND — This year’s Forbush Falcons junior varsity girls basketball team finished its 2017-2018 season undefeated, with a perfect 16-0...
Starmount falls in fourth round
DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...
Lady Falcons awarded WPAC trophies
Forbush’s Parkley Hennings, left, was name Co-Player of the Year along with Atkins’ Taylor Blakely.Forbush had three athletes make All-Con...
Falcons advance to second round
EAST BEND — The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Playoffs tipped off on Tuesday night with the 10th-seeded ...
Rams fall in MVAC championship game
BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...
MVAC basketball tournament results
The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...
Forbush dominates Carver, 62-14
EAST BEND — It was a smooth first-round game for the Forbush Falcons as it tipped off the postseason Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tourna...
Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons
BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...
Forbush falls 85-64 in WPAC game
EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons hosted Senior Night as it took on a powerhouse Walkertown team in East Bend. Forbush has shown ...
Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...
Starmount falls in conference game
BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...
Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals
BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...
Falcons take vital WPAC win in overtime
MOUNT AIRY — The sixth-ranked 2A team in North Carolina, the Lady Falcons of Forbush, travelled to North Surry on last week and came away with a...
Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks
ELKIN — After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the c...
Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win
ELKIN — Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were o...
Lady Falcons take WPAC win in overtime
EAST BEND — It was a wild Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game for the Forbush Lady Falcons (12-2, 5-0) and the North Surry Greyhounds (7-9...
Falcons fall in WPAC showdown
EAST BEND — The men’s basketball game against Forbush and North Surry capped off an intense night in East Bend. After an overtime game in ...
Starmount splits games with East Wilkes
RONDA — On the second day of the new year, the Starmount Rams traveled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a Mountain Valley Athlet...
Falcons fall short against West Stokes
EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons men’s basketball team was overwhelmed by the visiting West Stokes Wildcats on Friday night. The Falcons pu...
Falcons fly past Wildcats, 66-50
EAST BEND — The Forbush Lady Falcons kept their undefeated Western Piedmont Athletic Conference record alive on Friday night with a win over the...
Rams take first place in Holiday Tournament
BOONVILLE — The 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament came to a close on Friday night, and the Starmount Rams took home the Championship ...
Starmount takes seventh place over Salem
BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams finished off the Cook’s Tournament by taking a 65-57 win over Salem Baptist Christian on Friday night. The win p...
Forbush places seventh in tournament
BOONVILLE — The Forbush Falcons competed in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount High School last weekend. Forbush fell to E...
Falcons place third in Galax tourney
GALAX, Va. — Forbush’s girls basketball team got everything it wanted out of the Skyline National Bank Christmas Tournament except for the...
Starmount to host basketball tournament
BOONVILLE — Starmount High School will be hosting the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic basketball tournament from Dec. 27-29. This is a three-d...
Falcons fall short against Cardinals
EAST BEND — Thursday night’s game between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Falcons brought out the fire and the intensity of both teams. Fo...
Falcons down Cardinals, 64-46
EAST BEND — Last week, the East Wilkes Cardinals (0-5, 0-1) traveled to East Bend to take on the Forbush Falcons (4-3, 1-0). Both teams put up a...
Lady Rams take 62-42 win over Elkin
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams put on a show on Tuesday night as they hosted the Lady Elks in Boonville. Starmount came out firing and took...
Starmount basketball splits games against South Stokes
Starmount basketball traveled to South Stokes on Dec. 4 to take on the Sauras. The Rams were able to win the girl’s game, while falling in the b...
Lady Falcons take win over Starmount
EAST BEND — Things were smooth sailing for the Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team on Friday night. The Falcons hosted their cross-cou...
Rams outlast Falcons comeback
EAST BEND — It’s no surprise that when Forbush and Starmount meet on the court or the field, sparks tend to fly. On Friday night, the Rams...
Starmount Rams basketball schedules
BOONVILLE — The 2017-2018 Starmount basketball schedules have been released for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Rams wil...
2017-2018 Forbush basketball schedules
EAST BEND — The 2017-2018 schedules have been released for the Forbush men and women’s basketball teams. The Falcons will take on Starmoun...
Lady Falcons fall to East Rutherford, 71-64 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs
EAST BEND — The first round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs saw the Forbush Lady Falcons (21-6) take on East Rutherford (18-7) on Tuesday night. The F...
MVAC All Conference and Honorable Mention
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released the list of recipients for All Conference and honorable mention for the 2016-2017 basketball season.N...
Elkin, East Wilkes, and Forbush women’s basketball teams make NCHSAA playoffs
The 2017 basketball playoff brackets have been released and three local girls teams made it to the next stage. Elkin, East Wilkes and Forbush will tip...
Lady Falcons win WPAC semifinals over Surry Central then fall in finals to North Surry
EAST BEND — The Lady Falcons of Forbush pulled away for a 61-54 semifinal win over Surry Central in Thursday night’s semifinal of the West...
Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results
The final regular season basketball games have been played and the teams are now getting ready for conference tournaments and playoffs. Final scores f...
Eagles down Forbush, advance to semis
DOBSON — Surry Central’s boys’ basketball team won’t know until the weekend if it will return to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs ...
Rams move on to MVAC semifinals
BOONVILLE — The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament saw East Wilkes travel to Boonville on Friday night...
Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results
The final regular season basketball games have been played and the teams are now getting ready for conference tournaments and playoffs. Final scores f...
Lady Cards take a win over Starmount
RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals basketball team made the most of its first-round MVAC tournament game on Thursday night. The Cards hosted...
Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results
With winter sports winding down, many teams are vying for a conference win. Below is the running schedule for the 2016-2017 winter sports for Elkin, E...
Greyhounds roll past Falcons
EAST BEND — Last week the Forbush Falcons matched up with the North Surry Greyhounds in East Bend. The Lady Falcons had the stage set for a win ...
Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results
With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...
Starmount basketball results
Men’s basketball: Starmount 66 - Elkin 49ELKIN — In front of a jam packed crowd on Friday night, the Battle of the Bridge basketball editi...
Eagles shut down, then rout Falcons
DOBSON — It was a sign of things to come when Surry Central’s boys held Forbush without a point for the first five minutes of Friday night...
Forbush changes tactics, beats Central
DOBSON — Forbush had a plan for how to beat Surry Central in Friday night’s girls game, and it was working well in the first quarter.Then ...
Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results
With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...