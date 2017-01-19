NCBCA names All-District teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association announced last week the District Player’s of the Year. Forbush, East Wilkes and Starmount all hav...

March 10th, 2018 |

Forbush JV girls team finshes season undefeated

EAST BEND — This year’s Forbush Falcons junior varsity girls basketball team finished its 2017-2018 season undefeated, with a perfect 16-0...

March 7th, 2018 |

Starmount falls in fourth round

DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Lady Falcons awarded WPAC trophies

Forbush’s Parkley Hennings, left, was name Co-Player of the Year along with Atkins’ Taylor Blakely.Forbush had three athletes make All-Con...

February 27th, 2018 |

Falcons advance to second round

EAST BEND — The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Playoffs tipped off on Tuesday night with the 10th-seeded ...

February 21st, 2018 |

Rams fall in MVAC championship game

BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...

February 20th, 2018 |

MVAC basketball tournament results

The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...

February 14th, 2018 |

Forbush dominates Carver, 62-14

EAST BEND — It was a smooth first-round game for the Forbush Falcons as it tipped off the postseason Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tourna...

February 13th, 2018 |

Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons

BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...

February 7th, 2018 |

Forbush falls 85-64 in WPAC game

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons hosted Senior Night as it took on a powerhouse Walkertown team in East Bend. Forbush has shown ...

February 6th, 2018 |

Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...

February 6th, 2018 |

Starmount falls in conference game

BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...

January 31st, 2018 |

Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...

January 31st, 2018 |

Falcons take vital WPAC win in overtime

MOUNT AIRY — The sixth-ranked 2A team in North Carolina, the Lady Falcons of Forbush, travelled to North Surry on last week and came away with a...

January 29th, 2018 |

Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks

ELKIN — After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the c...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win

ELKIN — Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were o...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Lady Falcons take WPAC win in overtime

EAST BEND — It was a wild Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game for the Forbush Lady Falcons (12-2, 5-0) and the North Surry Greyhounds (7-9...

January 12th, 2018 |

Falcons fall in WPAC showdown

EAST BEND — The men’s basketball game against Forbush and North Surry capped off an intense night in East Bend. After an overtime game in ...

January 12th, 2018 |

Starmount splits games with East Wilkes

RONDA — On the second day of the new year, the Starmount Rams traveled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a Mountain Valley Athlet...

January 10th, 2018 |

Falcons fall short against West Stokes

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons men’s basketball team was overwhelmed by the visiting West Stokes Wildcats on Friday night. The Falcons pu...

January 10th, 2018 |

Falcons fly past Wildcats, 66-50

EAST BEND — The Forbush Lady Falcons kept their undefeated Western Piedmont Athletic Conference record alive on Friday night with a win over the...

January 10th, 2018 |

Rams take first place in Holiday Tournament

BOONVILLE — The 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament came to a close on Friday night, and the Starmount Rams took home the Championship ...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Starmount takes seventh place over Salem

BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams finished off the Cook’s Tournament by taking a 65-57 win over Salem Baptist Christian on Friday night. The win p...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Forbush places seventh in tournament

BOONVILLE — The Forbush Falcons competed in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount High School last weekend. Forbush fell to E...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Falcons place third in Galax tourney

GALAX, Va. — Forbush’s girls basketball team got everything it wanted out of the Skyline National Bank Christmas Tournament except for the...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Starmount to host basketball tournament

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School will be hosting the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic basketball tournament from Dec. 27-29. This is a three-d...

December 20th, 2017 |

Falcons fall short against Cardinals

EAST BEND — Thursday night’s game between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Falcons brought out the fire and the intensity of both teams. Fo...

December 19th, 2017 |

Falcons down Cardinals, 64-46

EAST BEND — Last week, the East Wilkes Cardinals (0-5, 0-1) traveled to East Bend to take on the Forbush Falcons (4-3, 1-0). Both teams put up a...

December 19th, 2017 |

Lady Rams take 62-42 win over Elkin

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams put on a show on Tuesday night as they hosted the Lady Elks in Boonville. Starmount came out firing and took...

December 14th, 2017 |

Starmount basketball splits games against South Stokes

Starmount basketball traveled to South Stokes on Dec. 4 to take on the Sauras. The Rams were able to win the girl’s game, while falling in the b...

December 12th, 2017 |

Lady Falcons take win over Starmount

EAST BEND — Things were smooth sailing for the Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team on Friday night. The Falcons hosted their cross-cou...

December 5th, 2017 |

Rams outlast Falcons comeback

EAST BEND — It’s no surprise that when Forbush and Starmount meet on the court or the field, sparks tend to fly. On Friday night, the Rams...

December 5th, 2017 |

Starmount Rams basketball schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2017-2018 Starmount basketball schedules have been released for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Rams wil...

November 22nd, 2017 |

2017-2018 Forbush basketball schedules

EAST BEND — The 2017-2018 schedules have been released for the Forbush men and women’s basketball teams. The Falcons will take on Starmoun...

November 22nd, 2017 |

Lady Falcons fall to East Rutherford, 71-64 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs

EAST BEND — The first round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs saw the Forbush Lady Falcons (21-6) take on East Rutherford (18-7) on Tuesday night. The F...

February 28th, 2017 |

MVAC All Conference and Honorable Mention

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released the list of recipients for All Conference and honorable mention for the 2016-2017 basketball season.N...

February 21st, 2017 |

Elkin, East Wilkes, and Forbush women’s basketball teams make NCHSAA playoffs

The 2017 basketball playoff brackets have been released and three local girls teams made it to the next stage. Elkin, East Wilkes and Forbush will tip...

February 21st, 2017 |

Lady Falcons win WPAC semifinals over Surry Central then fall in finals to North Surry

EAST BEND — The Lady Falcons of Forbush pulled away for a 61-54 semifinal win over Surry Central in Thursday night’s semifinal of the West...

February 21st, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

The final regular season basketball games have been played and the teams are now getting ready for conference tournaments and playoffs. Final scores f...

February 14th, 2017 |

Eagles down Forbush, advance to semis

DOBSON — Surry Central’s boys’ basketball team won’t know until the weekend if it will return to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs ...

February 14th, 2017 |

Rams move on to MVAC semifinals

BOONVILLE — The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament saw East Wilkes travel to Boonville on Friday night...

February 11th, 2017 |

Lady Cards take a win over Starmount

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals basketball team made the most of its first-round MVAC tournament game on Thursday night. The Cards hosted...

February 11th, 2017 |

Greyhounds roll past Falcons

EAST BEND — Last week the Forbush Falcons matched up with the North Surry Greyhounds in East Bend. The Lady Falcons had the stage set for a win ...

January 31st, 2017 |

Starmount basketball results

Men’s basketball: Starmount 66 - Elkin 49ELKIN — In front of a jam packed crowd on Friday night, the Battle of the Bridge basketball editi...

January 24th, 2017 |

Eagles shut down, then rout Falcons

DOBSON — It was a sign of things to come when Surry Central’s boys held Forbush without a point for the first five minutes of Friday night...

January 24th, 2017 |

Forbush changes tactics, beats Central

DOBSON — Forbush had a plan for how to beat Surry Central in Friday night’s girls game, and it was working well in the first quarter.Then ...

January 24th, 2017 |

