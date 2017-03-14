Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...

March 8th, 2018 |

Forbush soccer puts on a show

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons women’s soccer team took the field against Wilkes Central in its first game of the regula...

March 7th, 2018 |

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...

February 27th, 2018 |

Stone signs with Gardner-Webb University

Forbush soccer player, Michaela Stone, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Gardner-Webb University starting in the fall. At the sign...

February 9th, 2018 |

MVAC soccer All Conference and Honorable Mention

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the men’s 2017 soccer season. Starmount came away ...

November 22nd, 2017 |

Playoff scores and schedules

Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...

November 16th, 2017 |

Rams win third round, fall in fourth

Starmount hosted Highlands in the third round of the playoffs and took a 4-0 win. On Saturday, Starmount traveled to Bishop McGuinness for the fourth ...

November 14th, 2017 |

Starmount soccer moves on to third round

BOONVILLE — After a first-round bye, the Starmount Rams were back in action on Saturday night for the second round of the North Carolina High Sc...

November 6th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

November 6th, 2017 |

State soccer playoff brackets released

CHAPEL HILL — Several local teams will begin play for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) men’s soccer playoffs W...

October 31st, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 24th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 19th, 2017 |

Starmount takes 8-0 win over East Wilkes

RONDA — With only two weeks left in the 2017 regular season, soccer teams around the area are putting their best foot forward to earn as many wi...

October 18th, 2017 |

Forbush remains undefeated in WPAC

MOUNT AIRY — The Forbush Falcons men’s soccer team are proving their dominance in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference with a record o...

October 17th, 2017 |

Starmount soccer shuts down Elkin, 9-0

BOONVILLE — Starmount soccer continued its mercy rule run through the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Rams hoste...

October 11th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 10th, 2017 |

Starmount remains undefeated in the MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team has been on a roll lately providing entertainment for the fans in the stands. On Monday afternoon, St...

October 4th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 3rd, 2017 |

Forbush wins wild game over Surry Central

DOBSON — The highly-touted matchup of 2A juggernauts, Forbush and Surry Central, took place last week and lived up to all expectations. Both the...

September 26th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 26th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 20th, 2017 |

Rams beat Cardinals in 43 minutes

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team continued its dominating streak of performances with a 9-0 win over East Wilkes on Monday night. The ...

September 19th, 2017 updated: September 20th, 2017. |

Fall 2017 scores

September 13th, 2017 |

Opening week soccer results

The 2017 season kicked off last week for the local men’s soccer teams. Starmount took on South Iredell and South Stokes, while Forbush hosted Ce...

August 22nd, 2017 |

Forbush soccer schedule released

EAST BEND — With the fall sports season kicking off in just a few days, the Forbush Falcons soccer team has released its 2017 schedule. The Falc...

August 9th, 2017 |

Starmount soccer schedule released

BOONVILLE — The Starmount men’s soccer schedule has been released for the upcoming 2017 season.The Rams kick things off with four home gam...

August 2nd, 2017 |

Six Lady Falcons named All-Region

Although other conferences had teams represented in the 2A ranks of Region 9 of the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, it was players from the Western P...

June 21st, 2017 |

Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced

Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...

June 14th, 2017 |

Powerade State Games rosters released

The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...

June 14th, 2017 |

Region and All-State soccer players awarded

With the 2016-2017 men’s and women’s soccer seasons in the books, the final awards have been handed out. Forbush and Starmount each came a...

May 31st, 2017 |

MVAC awards All Conference for women’s soccer

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the 2017 women’s soccer season. Player...

May 23rd, 2017 |

Falcons win third round, fall in fourth

EAST BEND — On paper, the Forbush Falcons baseball team had the perfect set up to go all the way in the 2A NCHSAA Playoffs. As things always go ...

May 20th, 2017 updated: May 21st, 2017. |

Second round NCHSAA playoffs held

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...

May 16th, 2017 |

May 16th, 2017 |

First round NCHSAA playoffs held

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...

May 11th, 2017 |

Lady Rams reign on East Wilkes senior night

RONDA — The Lady Rams of Starmount traveled a short distance up the road for their final conference match against East Wilkes on Friday night. T...

May 9th, 2017 |

NCHSAA playoff brackets announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...

May 9th, 2017 |

Forbush takes 2-1 win over West Stokes

EAST BEND — In a pivotal game of soccer that saw the No. 3 and No. 5 ranked teams in the western 2A play each other in a conference showdown, th...

May 2nd, 2017 updated: May 2nd, 2017. |

Lady Rams earn one win, one loss

BOONVILLE — The Starmount soccer team is winding down its regular season play with non-conference and conference games. On Wednesday night, the ...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount high schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...

April 25th, 2017 |

Reynolds defeats Starmount in non-conference play

BOONVILLE — The Starmount High School Lady Rams hosted 4A RJ Reynolds in a non-conference game on Friday night in Boonville. Reynolds took the l...

April 25th, 2017 |

Lady Rams sail past Trojans and Blackhawks

Starmount 10 - Alleghany 0The Starmount Lady Rams wasted very little time in establishing themselves against the Lady Trojans of Alleghany on Monday n...

April 11th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

April 4th, 2017 |

Lady Rams earn 7-0 win over Cards

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams soccer team finally came to play both halves of soccer as the Rams defeated the visiting Lady Cardinals of E...

April 4th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

March 28th, 2017 |

Lady Rams sail past Lady Trojans

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams defeated the Lady Trojans of Alleghany on Tuesday night in Mountain Valley 1A/2A play by a score of 11-0 in ...

March 23rd, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

March 21st, 2017 |

Lady Rams soccer earns a win and a loss

The Starmount Rams soccer team earned a win and a loss over the past few days. The Rams took on Elkin on Friday night where they came away with a 3-1 ...

March 21st, 2017 |

Falcons win Invitational Championship

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons soccer team captured its second Forbush Invitational Championship on Saturday night.The Falcons came away with a...

March 14th, 2017 |

Wildcats run wild on Lady Rams

BOONVILLE — The West Stokes Lady Wildcats defeated the Starmount Lady Rams on Friday afternoon by a score of 9-0. The Lady Wildcats ran out to a...

March 14th, 2017 |