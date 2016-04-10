Lady Rams fall in season opener

WINSTON SALEM — The Lady Rams of Starmount traveled to Winston-Salem last week to take on the West Forsyth Titans. West Forsyth came away with a...

March 7th, 2018 |

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...

February 27th, 2018 |

Forbush spring sports schedules

Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....

February 26th, 2018 |

Caiti Mickles signs with Pfeiffer University

Forbush High School softball player Caiti Mickles signed with Pfeiffer University last week in East Bend. She was joined by her dad, Scotty Mickles, a...

December 5th, 2017 |

Local softball athletes place fourth in Powerade Games

GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games softball tournament was held last week in Greensboro with regions across the state competing for a medal. ...

June 27th, 2017 |

High Schools hold successful camps

Starmount High School held its annual softball camp for future Lady Rams last week in Boonville. The camp was a success with more than 40 participants...

June 21st, 2017 |

Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced

Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...

June 14th, 2017 |

Powerade State Games rosters released

The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...

June 14th, 2017 |

Forbush athletes sign with Surry Community College

Katie Moncus signs her letter of of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College this fall. She is joined at the signing by her parents, Maggi...

May 31st, 2017 |

Second round NCHSAA playoffs held

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...

May 16th, 2017 |

First round NCHSAA playoffs held

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...

May 11th, 2017 |

NCHSAA playoff brackets announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...

May 9th, 2017 |

PSG softball coaches announced

DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 20-21 at UNC Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park in Greensbor...

April 26th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount high schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...

April 25th, 2017 |

Lady Rams take conference win over Cardinals

RONDA — The Starmount Lady Rams came out swinging in their 8-3 win over East Wilkes on a rainy Friday night. After a brief rain delay, the Rams ...

April 25th, 2017 |

Starmount softball take win over Elkin

BOONVILLE — In a back and forth affair between Starmount Rams and the Elkin Lady Elks, one team was able to prevail to earn a conference victory...

April 24th, 2017 |

SHS softball advances to 5-3 in MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams softball team has kept up its winning streak with a 10-8 win over North Wilkes and a 7-6 win over Ashe County. The win...

April 11th, 2017 |

Forbush softball celebrates 50 years

EAST BEND — Friday night saw Forbush High School welcome back softball players from the 1970s through 2017 as the Falcons celebrated 50 years of...

April 11th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount High Schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...

April 4th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the spring season in full swing, many teams have had a successful start. Final scores from baseball, softball, soccer and tennis are listed below...

March 28th, 2017 |

Lady Rams advance to 3-0 in MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Starmount softball team defeated Alleghany (7-6) and Ashe County (9-1) last week.Starmount 7 - Alleghany 6The Lady Rams beat All...

March 28th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

March 21st, 2017 |

Starmount softball earns first conference win

The Lady Elks softball team started off its 2017 season with a home game against Starmount last week. The Elks and the Rams battled through seven inni...

March 14th, 2017 |

Lady Falcons dominate Rams and Cardinals

EAST BEND — The Forbush Lady Falcons softball team has had an undefeated first week of the 2017 season. On Friday night, the Falcons traveled to...

March 7th, 2017 |

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...

March 7th, 2017 |

Lady Falcons softball looking for another WPAC championship

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons softball team didn’t get the ending it wanted last season, but this season the team is back and ready for ...

March 1st, 2017 |

PSG registration now open for softball

GREENSBORO — The 2017 Powerade States Games are fast approaching and the schedules, venues, and the coaches for each division have been named. F...

February 9th, 2017 |

No. 3 Forbush too much for Lady Eagles

DOBSON — Without a doubt, Surry Central’s softball team has come a long way since last year.The next Lady Eagle victory of the 2016 season...

April 10th, 2016 |