High School Softball
Lady Rams fall in season opener
WINSTON SALEM — The Lady Rams of Starmount traveled to Winston-Salem last week to take on the West Forsyth Titans. West Forsyth came away with a...
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...
Forbush spring sports schedules
Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....
Caiti Mickles signs with Pfeiffer University
Forbush High School softball player Caiti Mickles signed with Pfeiffer University last week in East Bend. She was joined by her dad, Scotty Mickles, a...
Local softball athletes place fourth in Powerade Games
GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games softball tournament was held last week in Greensboro with regions across the state competing for a medal. ...
High Schools hold successful camps
Starmount High School held its annual softball camp for future Lady Rams last week in Boonville. The camp was a success with more than 40 participants...
Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced
Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...
Powerade State Games rosters released
The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...
Forbush athletes sign with Surry Community College
Katie Moncus signs her letter of of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College this fall. She is joined at the signing by her parents, Maggi...
Second round NCHSAA playoffs held
The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...
First round NCHSAA playoffs held
The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...
NCHSAA playoff brackets announced
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...
PSG softball coaches announced
DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 20-21 at UNC Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park in Greensbor...
Spring 2017 scores
Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount high schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...
Lady Rams take conference win over Cardinals
RONDA — The Starmount Lady Rams came out swinging in their 8-3 win over East Wilkes on a rainy Friday night. After a brief rain delay, the Rams ...
Starmount softball take win over Elkin
BOONVILLE — In a back and forth affair between Starmount Rams and the Elkin Lady Elks, one team was able to prevail to earn a conference victory...
SHS softball advances to 5-3 in MVAC
BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams softball team has kept up its winning streak with a 10-8 win over North Wilkes and a 7-6 win over Ashe County. The win...
Forbush softball celebrates 50 years
EAST BEND — Friday night saw Forbush High School welcome back softball players from the 1970s through 2017 as the Falcons celebrated 50 years of...
Lady Rams advance to 3-0 in MVAC
BOONVILLE — The Starmount softball team defeated Alleghany (7-6) and Ashe County (9-1) last week.Starmount 7 - Alleghany 6The Lady Rams beat All...
Starmount softball earns first conference win
The Lady Elks softball team started off its 2017 season with a home game against Starmount last week. The Elks and the Rams battled through seven inni...
Lady Falcons dominate Rams and Cardinals
EAST BEND — The Forbush Lady Falcons softball team has had an undefeated first week of the 2017 season. On Friday night, the Falcons traveled to...
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...
Lady Falcons softball looking for another WPAC championship
EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons softball team didn’t get the ending it wanted last season, but this season the team is back and ready for ...
PSG registration now open for softball
GREENSBORO — The 2017 Powerade States Games are fast approaching and the schedules, venues, and the coaches for each division have been named. F...
No. 3 Forbush too much for Lady Eagles
DOBSON — Without a doubt, Surry Central’s softball team has come a long way since last year.The next Lady Eagle victory of the 2016 season...