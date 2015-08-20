Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...

February 27th, 2018 |

Forbush spring sports schedules

Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....

February 26th, 2018 |

Playoff scores and schedules

Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...

November 16th, 2017 |

Forbush women’s tennis soars to new heights

EAST BEND — The 2017 season started with a lot of promise for the Forbush women’s tennis program. After graduating only two seniors follow...

November 15th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

November 6th, 2017 |

MVAC announces All Conference for women’s tennis

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the All Conference recipients for the 2017 Women’s Tennis season. Ashe County came away as MVA...

November 1st, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 24th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 19th, 2017 |

East Wilkes tennis earns MVAC tournament wins

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tennis tournament has come to a close, and the East Wilkes Cardinals reign supreme as the 1A Singles and Doubl...

October 18th, 2017 |

Forbush women’s tennis results

Forbush 7 - West Stokes 2Singles1. Sydney Preston (WS) Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-1, 6-02. Stephanie Swain (FHS) Def. Stephine Henery (WS) 6-6 (4-7)...

October 11th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 10th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 3rd, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

Football:Forbush:West Wilkes 42 - Forbush 17Forbush 37 - North Iredell 13East Wilkes 42 - Forbush 0Starmount 20 - Forbush 0North Wilkes 49 - Forbush 1...

September 26th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 20th, 2017 |

Forbush women’s tennis remains undefeated in WPAC

Forbush women’s tennis has continued its successful 2017 run with two more wins. Last week the Falcons beat Carver 6-0 and Atkins 6-3. With the ...

September 19th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 13th, 2017 |

Forbush women’s tennis results

North Iredell 8 - Forbush 1Singles1. Holly Griffin (NI) def. Stephanie Swain (FHS) 8-02. Caleyah Gaither (NI) def. Rachel Dixon (FHS) 8-33. Haley Grif...

September 13th, 2017 |

High school tennis schedules released

The 2017 women’s tennis schedules have been released for Forbush, Starmount, East Wilkes and Elkin. Schedules are subject to change.Forbush tenn...

August 9th, 2017 |

Dual Team Regional brackets announced

On Monday afternoon, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2017 men’s tennis Dual Team Regionals. A...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

Spring 2017 baseball, softball, soccer and tennis results from Forbush and Starmount high schools.Baseball:Feb. 28: West Forsyth 4 - Forbush 3Feb 28: ...

April 25th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

April 4th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

March 28th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

March 21st, 2017 |

MVAC tennis awards announced

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has announced the 2016 All Conference players for women’s tennis. Elkin and East Wilkes had several play...

October 18th, 2016 |

SC tennis blanks Forbush

EAST BEND — The North Surry tennis team has had trouble getting matches in the last two weeks, with rainy conditions forcing schedules to be shi...

October 6th, 2015 |

East Wilkes women’s tennis splits first two games

The East Wilkes women’s tennis team has split its first two matches. After the opening match at home against North Stokes was postponed midway, ...

August 26th, 2015 |

Elkin wins season opener

Elkin defeated Surry Central Monday night in its season opener for women’s tennis. Despite losing in all the doubles matches, the singles matche...

August 26th, 2015 |

East Wilkes tennis season opener postponed midway

RONDA — Rain thwarted the first tennis match for East Wilkes High School yet again on Wednesday afternoon. After their matchup against North Sto...

August 20th, 2015 |