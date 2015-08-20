High School Tennis
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...
Forbush spring sports schedules
Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.BaseballFeb....
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Forbush women’s tennis soars to new heights
EAST BEND — The 2017 season started with a lot of promise for the Forbush women’s tennis program. After graduating only two seniors follow...
Fall 2017 scores
MVAC announces All Conference for women’s tennis
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the All Conference recipients for the 2017 Women’s Tennis season. Ashe County came away as MVA...
East Wilkes tennis earns MVAC tournament wins
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tennis tournament has come to a close, and the East Wilkes Cardinals reign supreme as the 1A Singles and Doubl...
Forbush women’s tennis results
Forbush 7 - West Stokes 2Singles1. Sydney Preston (WS) Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-1, 6-02. Stephanie Swain (FHS) Def. Stephine Henery (WS) 6-6 (4-7)...
Football:Forbush:West Wilkes 42 - Forbush 17Forbush 37 - North Iredell 13East Wilkes 42 - Forbush 0Starmount 20 - Forbush 0North Wilkes 49 - Forbush 1...
Football:Starmount:Mount Airy 28 - Starmount 7East Surry 39 - Starmount 20West Stokes 22 - Starmount 20Starmount 20 - Forbush 0Forbush:West Wilkes 42 ...
Forbush women’s tennis remains undefeated in WPAC
Forbush women’s tennis has continued its successful 2017 run with two more wins. Last week the Falcons beat Carver 6-0 and Atkins 6-3. With the ...
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Forbush women’s tennis results
North Iredell 8 - Forbush 1Singles1. Holly Griffin (NI) def. Stephanie Swain (FHS) 8-02. Caleyah Gaither (NI) def. Rachel Dixon (FHS) 8-33. Haley Grif...
High school tennis schedules released
The 2017 women’s tennis schedules have been released for Forbush, Starmount, East Wilkes and Elkin. Schedules are subject to change.Forbush tenn...
Dual Team Regional brackets announced
On Monday afternoon, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2017 men’s tennis Dual Team Regionals. A...
Spring 2017 scores
Spring 2017 scores
Spring 2017 scores
With the spring season in full swing, many teams have had a successful start. Final scores from baseball, softball, soccer and tennis are listed below...
With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...
MVAC tennis awards announced
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has announced the 2016 All Conference players for women’s tennis. Elkin and East Wilkes had several play...
SC tennis blanks Forbush
EAST BEND — The North Surry tennis team has had trouble getting matches in the last two weeks, with rainy conditions forcing schedules to be shi...
East Wilkes women’s tennis splits first two games
The East Wilkes women’s tennis team has split its first two matches. After the opening match at home against North Stokes was postponed midway, ...
Elkin wins season opener
Elkin defeated Surry Central Monday night in its season opener for women’s tennis. Despite losing in all the doubles matches, the singles matche...
East Wilkes tennis season opener postponed midway
RONDA — Rain thwarted the first tennis match for East Wilkes High School yet again on Wednesday afternoon. After their matchup against North Sto...