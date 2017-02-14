Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap...

February 27th, 2018 |

Lady Falcons earn WPAC win on Senior night

EAST BEND — The Lady Falcons of Forbush kept up its impressive 2017-2018 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with an outstanding win ove...

February 7th, 2018 |

Forbush swim and track results

Over the past few weeks, the Forbush Falcons had athletes compete in the Indoor Track and Field conference meet and the Regional swim meet. The Falcon...

February 6th, 2018 |

Local track athletes compete at State Championship

GREENSBORO — The 2017 Track and Field season has come to a close, with several local athletes competing at the 2A State Championship on Friday. ...

May 23rd, 2017 |

Forbush Regional track results

MONROE — The Forbush Falcons track and field team put on a show at the 2017 Regionals. Several athletes earned important wins to move on to the ...

May 17th, 2017 |

MVAC championship track results

WEST JEFFERSON — The 1A/2A Mountain Valley Conference Track Championship was held last week at the Ashe County High School Track in West Jeffers...

May 10th, 2017 |

FHS track and field conference championship results

DOBSON — The Forbush Falcons track and field team took control of the 2017 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference championship last week with seve...

May 10th, 2017 |

Forbush indoor track and swimming results

The Forbush Falcons Indoor Track and Swimming teams had successful winter seasons as several of their athletes made their mark at the State Championsh...

February 14th, 2017 |