Forbush, Starmount compete at Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Championships were held this past weekend, and athletes from ac...

February 21st, 2018 |

Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals

NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. Starmount came put strong as it a...

February 13th, 2018 |

Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs

MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...

February 1st, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling tournament results

HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...

January 30th, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling results and standings

Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...

January 13th, 2018 |

Falcons and Greyhounds battle on the mat

MOUNT AIRY — The Forbush Falcons wrestling team took on North Surry last week in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play at the Ron King Gym. ...

January 10th, 2018 |

Elkin, Starmount, and Forbush wrestlers compete at State Championship

GREENSBORO — Several wrestlers from Elkin, Starmount and Forbush competed in the first rounds of the NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships h...

February 21st, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

The final regular season basketball games have been played and the teams are now getting ready for conference tournaments and playoffs. Final scores f...

February 14th, 2017 |

MVAC All Conference wrestling recipients named

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the 2016-2017 wrestling season. Elkin, East W...

February 9th, 2017 |

Forbush wrestling and swim results

Forush’s wrestling and swimming seasons are coming to a close and both teams are trying to pull out as many wins as possible.Forbush’s swi...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |

Forbush, East Wilkes kick off wrestling season

EAST BEND — Forbush, East Wilkes, North Forsyth and Parkland took part in a quad wrestling match on Wednesday night at Forbush High School. All ...

November 29th, 2016 |