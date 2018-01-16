Suspect charged with murder in weekend stabbing in East Bend

EAST BEND — A suspect has been charged with murder following a domestic situation during which two individuals were stabbed Saturday in East Ben...

March 11th, 2018 |

New building on Yadkin SCC campus to open in July

The G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center, the newest addition to the Yadkin County campus of Surry Community College, is slated for completio...

March 10th, 2018 |

Boonville students to perform in ‘Peter Pan’

BOONVILLE — The classic tale of Peter Pan will be brought to life on stage by students at Boonville Elementary School this month. Boonville Elem...

March 8th, 2018 |

Rotary club donates books, reads to children

Each year, in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, members of the Yadkinville Rotary Club visit the Yadkin County Public Library to read to area ...

March 7th, 2018 |

Local man to appear on HISTORY channel show

HUNTSVILLE — On Thursday at 10 p.m., local Michael Vance will appear on the HISTORY channel show, “Truck Night in America.” Vance wi...

March 7th, 2018 |

Residents weigh in on proposed redesign of U.S. 601 in Yadkinville

Area residents had the chance to weigh in on a proposed redesign of U.S. 601 last Thursday. NCDOT held a public meeting at Yadkinville Elementary Scho...

March 6th, 2018 |

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Boonville

BOONVILLE — An unknown suspect or suspects entered multiple vehicles in Boonville last week. Police Chief Farron Jester said that primarily unlo...

March 6th, 2018 |

Democratic 5th Congressional District candidates share opinions on the issues facing voters, the community

One candidate for the Fifth Congressional District said she wants to see the minimum wage increased to $15 an hour, while the other Democratic candida...

March 6th, 2018 |

Boonville police chief announces retirement

BOONVILLE — Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester has announced his retirement. Jester has worked in law enforcement in Yadkin County for 30 year...

February 27th, 2018 |

Redesign of U.S. 601 proposed

A public meeting will take place Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Yadkinville Elementary School regarding a proposed project to construct medians and seve...

February 27th, 2018 |

Winery owner requests approval of Brunch Bill

Neil Shore, owner of Sanders Ridge Winery, spoke during the public comments portion of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 19 req...

February 27th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up

Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...

February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |

Love is no trivial pursuit

In the age of the internet, there are a multitude of ways to find love. Dating sites abound from ones for specific age groups to certain religious bel...

February 26th, 2018 |

Life is sweet at Yadkinville Elementary

This month students at Yadkinville Elementary School are learning all about the state vegetable — the sweet potato.“It’s National Sw...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Construction begins on new Courtney gym

COURTNEY — County school officials and students gathered on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new gymnasium at Courtney Elementary...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Love is no trivial pursuit

In the age of the internet, there are a multitude of ways to find love. Dating sites abound from ones for specific age groups to certain religious bel...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Collision causes vehicle to overturn

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Beroth Drive and South Stat...

February 20th, 2018 |

Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-77 South near Jonesville

JONESVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire in the southbound lane of I-77 near the 79-mile marker just south of the Center Road overpass is causing tra...

February 19th, 2018 updated: February 19th, 2018. |

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping

The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...

February 16th, 2018 |

BREAKING NEWS: Crews on scene of Yadkinville wreck

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Beroth Dr. and S. State Str...

February 14th, 2018 updated: February 15th, 2018. |

Retreat series for women planned at Soul Compass Center

A three-part retreat series for women, entitled Embrace, will be hosted beginning this month at Soul Compass Center, by Jennifer Bracey and daughter C...

February 14th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period open — Three incumbents, newcomer running for three school board seats in Yadkin County

Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days avai...

February 14th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

Yadkin Early College High School principal in the running for state Principal of the Year

Yadkin Early College High School Principal Tracy Kimmer has been named the Piedmont Triad Regional Principal of the Year for 2018.As Yadkin CountyR...

February 9th, 2018 |

Young Democrats hosting candidate forum for 5th Congressional District

Democratic candidates for the Fifth Congressional district will be making themselves available for voters’ questions during a town hall-style fo...

February 8th, 2018 |

Jewelry store to close after more than 40 years

After more than 40 years in business, jewelry store Jones and Jones in Yadkinville will be closing its doors. Owner Ron Jones said the final day the b...

February 8th, 2018 |

Three-time Spelling Bee champ

For the third year in a row, Samielle Baldillo claimed the victory in Yadkin County Schools’ county-wide spelling bee. Baldillo is now a seventh...

February 7th, 2018 |

Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel

JONESVILLE — Three people in their mid-30s are facing drug charges after a routine patrol at a Jonesville hotel by Yadkin County Sheriff’s...

February 7th, 2018 |

Filing for 2018 political races begins Monday

Filing for the 2018 elections for many local, state and federal seats will open Monday at noon, and close Feb. 28 at noon. District lines at the state...

February 7th, 2018 updated: February 8th, 2018. |

Black History Celebration to take place in Jonesville

JONESVILLE — In honor of Black History Month, the Jonesville Historical Society in conjunction with the Jonesville Public Library will hold a ce...

February 6th, 2018 |

Wake Forest Baptist and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital partner to improve patient access to clinical services and enhance healthcare coordination in Alleghany County

SPARTA — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Friday announced a partnership to ensure the future of Alleghany ...

February 6th, 2018 |

Filing for 2018 political races begins Monday

Filing for the 2018 elections for many local, state and federal seats will open Monday at noon, and close Feb. 28 at noon. District lines at the state...

February 6th, 2018 updated: February 8th, 2018. |

East Bend waterline now in operation

EAST BEND — A celebratory gathering was held on Monday afternoon in commemoration of the newly completed East Bend waterline. Residents already ...

February 5th, 2018 updated: February 6th, 2018. |

Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce award winners

David Nance, left, presents Eddie Norman with an Economic Development award for B&G Foods at the annual Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce banquet....

February 1st, 2018 |

Yadkin Arts Council kicks off its shoes with ‘Footloose’

Performers in Yadkin County will bring “Footloose” to the stage later this month. Tickets are still available for the Feb. 17, 22 and 23 p...

February 1st, 2018 |

Victim pinned in vehicle in wreck on U.S. 421

Emergency officials are on the scene of an accident with a victim pinned in the vehicle, reported Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vest...

January 31st, 2018 |

Three-time Spelling Bee champ

For the third year in a row, Samielle Baldillo claimed the victory in Yadkin County Schools’ county-wide spelling bee. Baldillo is now a seventh...

January 29th, 2018 |

‘Operation Winter Storm’ in Yadkin County results in 252 drug charges

As part of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office commitment to battle the illegal narcotics sales and distribution in Yadkin County, a special oper...

January 26th, 2018 updated: January 30th, 2018. |

Yadkin County Girl Scouts are out in force selling cookies

Just when the holiday season is over and it seems like there is nothing else to look forward to, along comes another magical time of year, it’s ...

January 25th, 2018 |

Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce honors award winners; Blue Rhino founder and Yadkin County native Billy Prim returns home as keynote speaker for annual meeting

Yadkin County native and business mogul Billy Prim spoke Tuesday night at the annual Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce banquet. Prim is known for foun...

January 24th, 2018 |

Wellness fair builds connections

ELKIN — The first-ever Natural Family Wellness Fair in Elkin was a great success, said organizers Rochelle Long and Kelly Dougherty. The event t...

January 24th, 2018 |

East Bend Senior Center offers fun, food, fellowship for local residents

EAST BEND — Visitors to the YVEDDI East Bend Senior Center can engage in a wide variety of activities from lunch to line dancing. What they real...

January 24th, 2018 |

Suspect fired at deputy; schools locked down during search

EAST BEND — A Walnut Cove man was arrested and charged Tuesday afternoon following a manhunt that began early in the morning near Butner Mill Ro...

January 23rd, 2018 updated: January 26th, 2018. |

Wind, wrecks have caused I-77 shutdown in Carroll County, Virginia

FANCY GAP, Va. — Officials have shut down I-77 northbound from Cana to Fancy Gap after high winds have caused several tractor-trailers to overtu...

January 18th, 2018 |

2017: A year-in-review

January• Shortly after 2017’s first snowfall, which came a few days after the year began, the Capital Bank location on East Main Street in...

January 18th, 2018 |

Performing arts academy to open in Yadkinville

Yadkin County has a rich history of performing arts, but until recent years there has not been a home for those performances. All that changed when th...

January 18th, 2018 |

Lack of surveys means no grant to fund school water line extension

A future plan to expand the new East Bend waterline to a portion of the Forbush community has hit a snag as the county may not be able to secure grant...

January 17th, 2018 |

Snow causes multi-vehicle pile up on I-77

Emergency officials were on the scene Wednesday morning of a multi-vehicle pile up on I-77 in the northbound lane just south of the rest area at mile ...

January 17th, 2018 updated: January 17th, 2018. |

Gov. Cooper visits Yadkin County

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a stop in Yadkinville on Tuesday. He and several of his staff took a tour of the Unifi manufacturing plant, kn...

January 16th, 2018 |

Gov. Cooper visits Yadkin County

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a stop in Yadkinville on Tuesday. He and several of his staff took a tour of the Unifi manufacturing plant, kn...

January 16th, 2018 |

Gov. Cooper addresses winter weather threat from Yadkin County

During a visit to Yadkinville today, Governor Roy Cooper met with local Department of Transportation workers and thanked them for their work in preppi...

January 16th, 2018 |