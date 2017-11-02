Chandlers celebrate 50 years

The Rev. Dean and Judy Chandler recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows and being honored with a reception on Oct. 14. The couple was married Oct. 21, 1967.

The couple are the parents of Judena Hutchens, whose husband is Steven, and the late Rebecca Dean Waddell. Their grandchildren are Joseph Ethan Hutchens and the late Jackson Waddell.

Following the vow renewal at 2 p.m. at Believers Baptist Church in Yadkinville, the reception was held in the church fellowship hall.

Rev. Chandler is minister at Believers Baptist Church, and Mrs. Chandler is retired from Arbor Acres United Methodist Home.