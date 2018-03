Leroy and Elizabeth Baity will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 22. The couple has two children, four grandchildren, one stepgrandson and two great-grandsons.

Leroy and Elizabeth Baity will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 22. The couple has two children, four grandchildren, one stepgrandson and two great-grandsons. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_anniversary-formatted.jpg Leroy and Elizabeth Baity will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 22. The couple has two children, four grandchildren, one stepgrandson and two great-grandsons. Submitted photo