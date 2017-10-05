Dowell-Smith exchange vows in Statesville

Andrea Danielle Dowell of Yadkinville and Preston Clayton Smith of Browns Summit were united in holy matrimony at half after five o’clock in the afternoon on June 24 at First Baptist Church in Statesville. The double ring ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Eddie Willis.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rhyne Dowell of Yadkinville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Dowell of Union Grove and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Blankenship. Andrea is the graduate of Forbush High School and East Carolina University. She is obtaining her master’s degree in adult education from East Carolina University. Andrea is employed with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, as a family and consumer sciences teacher.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Smith of Browns Summit. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl Preston and Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Smith. Preston is the graduate of Northeast Guilford High School and Guilford Technical Community College. He is employed with Southeastern Freight Lines, as a diesel mechanic.

Given in marriage by her parents, and escorted by her father, the bride wore a long sleeve, custom satin gown by Robert Bullock of NYC. The gown featured a beaded belt, vintage jewels, and a chapel length train. Her custom cathedral veil, was adorned with satin trim. The bride carried a hand-tied bouquet of white hydrangea, greenery and antique roses.

The maid of honor was Sarah Portis of Charlotte. Matron of honor was Kala MacDowall of Houston, Texas.

Bridesmaids were Joanna Portis of Clemmons and C.J. Oakes of Greenville. Honorary attendant was Jamie Lookabill of Lexington.

Flower girl was Savannah Laughlin of Madison, Georgia.

The best man was Tyler Baldwin of Burlington. Groomsmen were Timothy Brown of Burlington, Garrett Lewis of Browns Summit, Brandon Wyrick of Browns Summit and Brent Lookabill of Lexington.

Sarah Dowell and Mandi Lewis welcomed guest to the wedding ceremony.

Allison Dahl of Dahlias Floral Design & Vintage Décor served as the floral and event designer.

Kat Mendenhall of Merrymaking Events served as the wedding coordinator.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Statesville Country Club.

The parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill in Statesville.

The couple was honored with several showers hosted by family and friends.

After a honeymoon trip to Venice, Italy, the couple will reside in Guilford County.