Riley and Floyd exchange vows in December ceremony

Rebecca Ann Riley and Stuart Price Floyd were married on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Wellford Baptist Church in Wellford, South Carolina. The Rev. Tim Tucker, pastor of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hamptonville, officiated at the 11 a.m. ceremony. Wedding music was provided by guitarist and singer-songwriter James Tucker of Hamptonville.

The bride is the daughter of Joel and Patricia Riley of Hamptonville. She is the granddaughter of Opaline Riley and Margaret Swaim of Hamptonville and the late Bill Riley and Garlis Chambers. She is a graduate of Starmount High School and North Greenville University, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology. The bride is employed by North Greenville University as the science and math department lab coordinator and is working on her master’s degree at North Greenville University.

The groom is the son of Cliff and Lucia Floyd of Woodruff, South Carolina. He is the grandson of Lennie Bell of Columbia, South Carolina, and the late Myrle Bell and Bobby and Elizabeth Floyd. He is also a graduate of North Greenville University, earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in American studies. The groom is employed by North Greenville University as the director of career planning and is working on his master’s degree at North Greenville University.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted to the altar by her father, the bride wore a lace and satin A-line gown with ornate beading, scalloped eyelash cap sleeves and illusion back detail. The veil was a single layer with a plain cut edge which created a sheer soft look. She carried a silk bouquet of off-white roses, calla lilies, peonies and stephanotis adorned with springs of red berries and greenery.

The bride wore diamond earrings given to her by the groom as a wedding present, a pearl and diamond pendant necklace given to her by her parents, and her “something old and borrowed” was her mother’s princess ring.

Matron of honor was Sarah Casstevens of East Bend and maid of honor was Erica Yelton from Mooresboro, both college roommates of the bride. Bridemaids were McKenzie Botts from Wake Forest; Halie Haltiwanger from Lexington, South Carolina; Adeline Floyd from Beaufort, South Carolina; Ashlyn Seay from Lexington, South Carolina; and Kady Floyd from Woodruff, sister of the groom.

Best man was Bryce Staggs from Spartanburg, South Carolina, childhood friend and college roommate of the groom. Groomsmen were Michael Bailey from Lancaster, South Carolina; Jared Ensley from Greer, South Carolina; John Partin from Greenville, South Carolina; Danny Seay from Campobello, South Carolina; Trey Stoudemayer from Greer; and Jacob Riley from Hamptonville, brother of the bride.

Ashton Hemric of Hamptonville attended the guest registry, and Anna and Elizabeth Walker from Atlanta, Georgia, cousins of the groom, directed the wedding.

Empty shot gun shells saved by the groom were used for the handle of the bouquets and the boutonnieres carried and worn by the bridal party. They were designed and created by Janet Key, owner of the Sample Store in Elkin.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, a brunch reception honoring the bridal couple was given by the bride’s parents at the Wellford Baptist Church Family Life Center Gymnasium. Guests were served chicken and waffles with a variety of toppings, grits, gravy, ham, sausage and biscuits and assorted beverages. The tables were decorated with Christmas greenery, floating candles and wood blocks cut from the bride’s family farm. Miniature white lights were draped from the ceiling and three embellished Christmas trees provided additional adornment to the reception area.

The newlyweds exited the reception and were greeted by a flurry of bubbles and well-wishers. They were escorted to Interstate 85 by an officer from the Wellford Police Department.

Following a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple is residing in Tigerville, South Carolina. Upon their arrival home, they were surprised with a United States flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on their wedding date at the request of the Honorable Tim Scott, U.S. senator from South Carolina.

The bridal couple and wedding party were honored at a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening at the Wellford Baptist Church Social Hall. Hosts were the prospective groom’s parents. Guests were served South Carolina barbecue and all the fixings. A Buffalo plaid theme cake and decorations were used in honor of the perspective groom. A video of childhood photos of the bride and groom was played during the dinner.

The bridal couple were honored at a wedding shower on Oct. 15 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Hamptonville, hosted by Sarah Williams Casstevens, matron of honor, Patty Williams, Lana Younger and Jessica Younger, aunt and cousin of the bride.

Erica Yelton, maid of honor, hosted a wedding shower at North Greenville University on Nov. 11.

Kady Floyd, sister of the groom, and Melody Poole were hostesses at a Christmas shower honoring the bridal couple at Wellford Baptist Church on Nov. 26.