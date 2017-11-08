Will Durst performs his hit set ‘Boomeraging’ at the Willingham Theater

Racking up terrific reviews amid sold out houses, “BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG” is a tribute to the history, growth, joys, achievements and looming terrors of the Baby Boom Generation in today’s youth-obsessed society. It’s a celebration of the maturation of the boomer nation.

Aided by only his razor sharp wit and trusty overhead projector, Will Durst explores the Boomer’s evolutions and revolutions while shamelessly stroking the egos of the self-described Most Important Generation.

Sponsored by Yadtel Telecom, this show will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $20 per person, with group rates available for groups over 20.

For more information about the Willingham Theater’s fall 2017 season or upcoming events, contact the Box Office at 336-679-2941 or annie@yadkinarts.org. Visit the Yadkin Arts Council at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville or online at www.yadkinarts.org.