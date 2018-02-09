The Martha Bassett Show comes to the newly renovated Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin

ELKIN — It’s official, The Martha Basset Show is finally here. The Martha Bassett Show will be coming to Elkin for its first 10 show season. The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin and features emerging national artists, fresh local faces and the music of the marvelous Martha Bassett.

Each month, Bassett will bring audiences from throughout the region to enjoy an evening of inspiring and entertaining music at the newly renovated Reeves Theater. Songs of folks who are well known will be heard and there will also be an opportunity to meet new artists who will lift hearts and fill all music lover’s playlists. It is as simple as the shows slogan. It’s good music for good people.

Modeled on old-time radio shows but with a touch of the modern, The Martha Bassett Show aims to reach far and wide with the feel and flair of the Piedmont region of NC. The show also features a podcast where listeners can subscribe and listen to the show after it has appeared.

Bassett has been making music in NC and beyond for more than 20 years. With nine albums under her belt, she transcends genre in her artistry and spirit. Classically trained, she is blessed with a crystalline tone and sultry delivery. Her performances are known for their emotional honesty and visceral impact, making everyone in the room feel she’s singing directly to them. Her musical inspiration moves effortlessly through swing, jazz, folk, country, and rock guaranteeing playful variety at her live shows. Mixing originals with choice covers, she navigates sexy torch songs, rip-your-heart-out ballads, and slinky groove tunes with ease.

Once a grand Art Deco movie theater, the Reeves spent 20 years in ruin. In 2013, Debbie Carson and Chris Groner bought the Reeves, and with partner and project superintendent Erik Dahlager, began renovating it into a live music venue. They saw the abundance of skilled musicians in the area and the need for a state-of-the-art performance venue that could be these artists’ creative home. For more information, visit http://www.reevestheater.com.