The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem announces transition plans

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is moving quickly in response to the recent news that the Arts Council Theatre and offices at 610 Coliseum Drive will be sold, requiring tenants to vacate the building by Aug. 1 of this year.

According to Michelle Welborn, president of The Little Theatre’s Board of Directors, a relocation team consisting of board members and community volunteers with theater and facilities expertise has been working for several weeks to identify and assess potential new homes for The Little Theatre’s offices and operations.

Additionally, a new executive director has been hired to help The Little Theatre manage this transition and to help ensure that the organization continues to meet the high-performance standards the community has come to expect.

“We are delighted that Kevin Mundy has come on board to lead the organization through this critical time,” said Welborn. “In addition to his extensive experience in non-profit management, Kevin has a long personal history with The Little Theatre as a volunteer on-stage and backstage, as a music director, and as a board member.”

Mundy most recently served as assistant executive director and then as interim executive director at Sawtooth School for Visual Art.

The Little Theatre has called the Arts Council Theatre home since 1957, delivering more than 2,000 performances to an estimated 700,000 audience members there. Welborn acknowledged that there is a genuine nostalgia for the Coliseum Drive location among generations of local theatre lovers, as well as the theatre company’s staff and volunteers.

“This building has a lot of history and memories,” Welborn said. “We are excited to continue the history and memory making as we start a new chapter in the long, successful history of this organization.”

Welborn indicated that they are just weeks away from announcing The Little Theatre’s 84th Season and hopes that they will be able to finalize the new location for their offices, classrooms, rehearsal space, and costume and scene shops soon as well.

“The relocation team has already narrowed the list down to a couple of good options,” Welborn shared, “so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we’ll have our ‘big reveal’ in April during Some Enchanted Evening.”