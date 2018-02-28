The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem announces auditions for ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’

WINSTON-SALEM — The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” on March 12 at the Arts Council Theatre, 610 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. Auditions will begin at 7 p.m.; actors should come to the lobby for check-in. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.

With all 37 plays performed in 97 minutes, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” takes audiences on an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s comedies, histories and tragedies. The play was London’s longest-running comedy, and includes the shortest-ever performance of Hamlet, which is performed both forward and backward. The Daily Variety called ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ “a madcap condensation that features nonstop laughs. Done at a whirlwind pace and with great delight…there is no doubt that William Shakespeare himself … would approve.”

Caitlin Stafford will direct “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” There are roles available for three actors; women and men aged 16 and older are welcome to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to read cold from the script, improvise scenes and show off their physical comedy skills (comfortable clothing is suggested). Headshots and theatrical resumes are encouraged but not required.

Actors are encouraged to bring their calendars to the audition so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Callbacks will be held March 13. Performance dates for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” are June 1-3 and 7-10. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre.

For more information, visit www.TheLittleTheatreofWS.org.