Church and Community Calendar

Sept. 4

• 6 to 10:30 p.m., Whiskers and Wine Summer Social at Hanover Park Vineyards with dinner, live music, and more. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. Cost is $50 for reserved seats. Proceeds benefit animals in need, spay/neuter program, critical care, etc. For tickets, contact Hanover Park Vineyards or Alice Singh at whiskerswiness@gmail.com.

Sept. 4-5

• 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Children’s Clothing & Toy sale at Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville. Half price sale on select items Saturday. Huge selection of baby clothes, equipment, toys, games, books etc. For further information on how to be a consigner, call 336-679-2519.

Sept. 12

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the sixth annual Remember Rockford Families Reunion will begin at the Rockford Park/Grant-Burrus Hotel Site and will continue through the Village to the Rockford Methodist Church. Activities include sharing of family and local history, tours of the historic buildings, traditional music by Ashley Holyfield and Devin Matthews, and a wine tasting by RagApple Lassie Vineyard at the 1830 Mark York Tavern. A BBQ lunch will be served at the Rockford Methodist Church and is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Sept. 15

• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Alzheimer’s educational seminar at Pruitt Healthcare in Elkin. Call 336-835-7802 to RSVP.

Sept. 19

• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., huge yard sale by Friends of East Bend Public Library at the library. Tablet raffle during event. Numerous usual and unusual items. Rain date Sept. 27. Donations accepted through Sept. 18.

• 10 a.m., the Keepers of the Faith Christian girls club for ages 5 to 18 in Yadkin County will meet at New Birth Worship Center, 1033 Newbirth Drive, East Bend. For more information, email keepersofthefaithnbwc@yahoo.com.

• 1 p.m., the sixth annual New Hope golf tournament will be held at Silo Run Golf Course to support New Hope Pregnancy Center. Lunch will be served at noon. Register by Sept. 13 at the course, call 336-367-3133 or online at www.newhopepregnancy.com. Cost is $50 per player, or $200 per foursome. For more information, contact New Hope at 336-679-7101.

Sept. 25

• 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Road, Advance, is hosting a Good Neighbor Port-a-Pit chicken/barbecue. Chicken and barbecue lunches may be purchased at the church and beside Nature’s Way Nursery on 801 South beginning at 11 a.m. Supper will be served at the church between 5 and 7 p.m. Takeouts are available. Plates include half chicken or barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Barbecue will be sold by the pound with four buns and slaw as well. Plates are $9 and pound is $12.

Nov. 13

• 6:30 p.m., the seventh annual Basket and Tool Bingo will be held in the Surry Community College gym. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and game at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds go to SCC Knights’ athletic program. Cost is $20 for 20 games. A $30 combo includes 20 regular games, two bonus games and 12 door prize tickets. Hot dogs, pizza, nachos with cheese, baked goods and cold drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call 336-326-5362 or 336-386-3276.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market has in season, local, farm fresh produce. Now featuring beans, potatoes, squash, broccoli, onions, honey, eggs, plants and more. Monthly drawings to win a market basket full of goodies. Located behind the Town Community Park at 1141 Tennessee St. Open Tuesday and Thursday 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. Find us on Facebook.

• Whispers and Wings, 237 E. Main St., will be offering workshops/classes on a variety of topics including couponing, crocheting, and healing with natural remedies, to name a few. Call 336-677-1202 for further details.

• The Winston-Salem Ski & Outing Club is a year-round skiing, outdoor activities and social club for singles, couples and families of all ages in the Winston-Salem area. Established in 1964. Club meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at various locations. Check wssoc.org for meeting location and membership information.

Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@civitasmedia.com.