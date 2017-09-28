Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Sept. 29

• Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Road, Advance, will have its annual Good Neighbor Port-a-Pit barbecue. Advanced sold lunch orders can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the family life center. The 801 site will open beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out. Barbecue sandwiches will be available at Steelman’s Ace Hardware on N.C. 158 beginning at 11 a.m. Free delivery will be available for orders of four or more. Supper is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Plates will include half chicken or barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Cost for lunch or dinner will be $9 per plate. Also available will be a pound of barbecue with four buns and a pint of slaw for $15. Proceeds from the sale assist people in the community.

Sept. 29-30

• The sixth annual Yadkin County Glory Days Show, 2937 Radiator Road, Yadkinville, will feature truck, tractor, lawnmower pulls and antique tractor and engine show, with food available for purchase. Admission is $5 per person, with those 8 and younger admitted free. Events begin at 11 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Gates will open at 8 a.m. For more information, call Charles Neal at 336-671-8094 after 4 p.m.

Sept. 30

• 9 a.m., Flint Hill Vineyards, 2133 Flint Hill Road, East Bend, will host Ride 4 Robbie, in honor of Robbie Long who died in a motor vehicle accident on July 12. The bike ride and walk/run will celebrate his life and raise money for the National Cycling Center in Winston-Salem to support scholarships and veterans’ cycling programs. The ride will have a 60- and a 25-mile bike ride through the Yadkin Valley, as well as a four-mile walk/run for walkers and reluctant runners. The 60-mile ride starts at 9 a.m., and the 25-mile and four-mile events begin at 9:30 a.m. Food will be provided by Don Juans and Flint Hill Vineyards, with music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by The Just Us Band. Register at https://www.usacycling.org/register.2017-2610. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 registrants.

• 11 a.m., Boonville will host its second annual cornhole tournament at Boonville Elementary, 232 E. Main St., Boonville. Tournament starts at noon. Call 336-367-7941 for more information or to sign up.

Oct. 1

• 9:30 a.m., Mountain View Baptist Church of Hamptonville will host its 110th homecoming celebration, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. (only one worship service) and homecoming meal at about noon. Those attending can bring a covered dish. The 7 p.m. service will be a special singing service. For more information, call the church at 336-468-8199.

• 2:15 p.m., the Susan S. Steelman Walk for Hunger will be held at Yadkinville Community Park to benefit the Yadkin Christian Ministries. Registration will be from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. with the walk at 3 p.m. Music will be provided by The Elon Boys. For more information, call Janet Robbins at 336-971-1212 or YCM at 336-277-3080.

Oct. 2-4

• 7 p.m., New Birth Worship Center, 1033 Newbirth Drive, East Bend, will host a three-night revival experience. Guest speaker on Oct. 2 will be the Rev. Dr. George Banks and the congregation from Goler AME Zion Church, Winston-Salem. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Marvin Harper and congregation from Tabernacle United Church of Christ in Yadkinville on Oct. 3. Guest speaker on Oct. 4 will be the Rev. Dr. James Linville and congregation from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Winston-Salem. For additional information, call 336-699-3583.

Oct. 3

• 5:30 p.m., the Yadkin County Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil will be held at the Yadkinville United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., Yadkinville. The event will include speakers, the Rev. Dennis Shaw, domestic violence survivor Pamela Weikle, Yadkin County Commissioner Kevin Austin and domestic violence survivor Jeffrey Pyles. For more information, call 336-849-4070.

Oct. 7

• 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Lewisville Historical Society will host a yoga fundraiser for the Historic Nissen House Restoration Project at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, with help from Blue Lavender NC Yoga. Certified yoga instructor Meredith Hughes will lead two one-hour yoga classes, with guided tours of the house during the event and a door prize. Tickets are $10 per class. For tickets, call 336-945-5123 or 336-766-8256. Tickets are also available at the event. Those attending should bring a mat or chair, towel and water. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Lewisville Community Center.

• 4 to 10 p.m., Traphill Volunteer Fire Department, 8899 Traphill Road, Traphill, will host the Mountain Memories Gospel Music Festival.

• 6 p.m., free concert featuring None of the Above will provide bluegrass-based acoustic music for those at Music in the Park at Yadkinville Community Park, U.S. 601, Yadkinville. Yadkin Civitan Club will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and homemade ice cream. In case of rain, event will be moved to Yadkinville Elementary School.

Oct. 8

• 11 a.m., Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, will hold homecoming service with lunch to follow.

Oct. 13

• 7 p.m., Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, will host the Chuckwagon Gang in concert. Love offering will be accepted.

Oct. 21

• The 14th annual Yadkin Valley Grape Festival will be held in downtown Yadkville, featuring more than 20 Yadkin Valley wineries, as well as food, entertainment and specialty vendors. Visit www.yvgf.com to purchase advance tickets and for more details.

Oct. 22-25

• Mountain View Baptist Church of Hamptonville will host fall revival with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield. Sunday services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and night services will be at 7 p.m. Schofield is the director of the Office of Prayer with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. For more information, call the church at 336-468-8199.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market is now open for the season. The market is located at 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza. Hours are Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.