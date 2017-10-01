Yadkinville native earns coveted title of Navy chief petty officer

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Navy Chief Master-At-Arms Charles Daniels II from Yadkinville was recently promoted to chief petty officer, an accomplishment that only one in five eligible sailors achieve each year.

Chief Daniels, a 2003 Forbush High School graduate, is serving Naval Station Norfolk.

“Being selected as chief means that the hard work and dedication to the chiefs that trained me can be passed on to my junior sailors,” said Daniels.

Achieving the title of “Navy Chief” is a major honor and milestone. According to Navy Personnel Command, there are only 8.5 percent of sailors serving at the chief petty officer rank.

To be selected for this promotion, sailors must be a petty officer 1st class, and successfully navigate through two qualifying factors: a job-based exam and a selection review board. A sailor’s record can only proceed to the review board after they score high enough on the exam. Once the exam is passed, their records are reviewed by a panel of senior navy leaders who meet for six weeks to determine if the individuals meet the standards for selection as a chief petty officer. A sailor’s performance is evaluated for at least five years, and each sailor attributes different experiences for their selection.

“Being forward deployed, taking the hard jobs and putting the needs of the team before oneself is what helped me get selected as chief,” said Daniels.

During the ceremony, the honored sailors invite friends and family members to pin on the two gold anchors that adorn the newly appointed chiefs’ uniforms, while the sailor’s sponsor places the combination cover on their heads.

“Without the support of my family, I would be nothing but a shadow of my current self,” said Daniels. “I owe all I am to my children, wife, mom, dad, grandparents and sister.”

Daniels http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Daniels-Charles-170915-N-UP035-0105.jpg Daniels Submitted photo