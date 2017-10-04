Don’t be a litterbug! middle grades art contest

The Yadkin County Beautification Committee is sponsoring its fourth annual art contest for all Yadkin County students in grades seven and eight. One winning artwork will be featured on “Let’s Keep Yadkin Clean and Green” promotional items in 2018. The student with the winning artwork receives a $50 Visa gift card, the runner up receives a $25 Visa gift card and the winning student’s teacher receives a $50 Visa gift card for classroom supplies.

Contest rules are as follows. Contest is open to all Yadkin County students in grades seven and eight. Only one entry per child allowed. Five color maximum allowed. Create artwork that will fit within a square no smaller than eight inches by eight inches on white, unlined paper. Artwork must relate to the theme “Don’t be a Litterbug!” The participant’s name or other contact information must not appear within the design. Submitted entries must be the child’s original creation and artwork, containing no copyrighted material. Entries are due on or before Oct. 27.

Include on a separate attached sheet or on the back of artwork, the artist’s name, school, grade, home address and phone number, and the teacher’s name supporting them in the contest.

To submit artwork, drop off submissions at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Yadkin County Center, located in the new Yadkin County Agricultural Building at 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville, or mail to NC Cooperative Extension 2051 Agricultural Way, Ste. 201, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deadline for entries is Oct. 27, 5 p.m. For questions or more information, contact Cooperative Extension at 336-849-7908.