East Bend 50th class reunion held

EAST BEND — The East Bend High School class of 1967 held its 50th class reunion on Sept. 9. Twenty-eight of the 60 graduates and their spouses or guests attended.

Special guest, Darlene Caudle, as “Patsy Cline,” provided great entertainment. Delicious food was provided by The Diamond Back Grill in Winston-Salem.

East Bend’s mayor, Archie Hicks, on Aug. 14 stated that by “unanimous vote the Town Council of East Bend” has proclaimed Sept. 9 “East Bend High School Class of 1967 Day.”

Those class members attending the reunion were Rick Matthews, Stanley Lineberry, Valonta Speer Wall, Linda Murphy Hensley, Mary Hardy Thomas, Peggy Davis Elledge, Myrtle Matthews Owens, Jane Lineback Wall, Brenda Frye Gaither, Nick Poindexter, Norman Hutchens, Mike Wall, Jerry Wall, Steve Hauser, Jerry Beane, Larry Burton, Michael Willard, Nellia Wooten Hall, Doris Lineberry Webster, Allen Randleman, Keith Cornelius, Johnny Wall, Roger Spillman, Buddy Parker, Wayne Hicks, Sandra Hobson Miller, Jerry Miller and Carol Minton.

This high school senior class, the last one to graduate from East Bend, enjoyed this reunion very much.

