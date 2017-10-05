Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Oct. 6-7

• The Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association will host its annual community-wide yard sale event. The fee has been waived for yard sale permits this weekend only. For more information, call the town at 336-367-7941.

Oct. 7

• 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Lewisville Historical Society will host a yoga fundraiser for the Historic Nissen House Restoration Project at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, with help from Blue Lavender NC Yoga. Certified yoga instructor Meredith Hughes will lead two one-hour yoga classes, with guided tours of the house during the event and a door prize. Tickets are $10 per class. For tickets, call 336-945-5123 or 336-766-8256. Tickets are also available at the event. Those attending should bring a mat or chair, towel and water. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Lewisville Community Center.

• 4 to 10 p.m., Traphill Volunteer Fire Department, 8899 Traphill Road, Traphill, will host the Mountain Memories Gospel Music Festival.

• 6 p.m., free concert featuring None of the Above will provide bluegrass-based acoustic music for those at Music in the Park at Yadkinville Community Park, U.S. 601, Yadkinville. Yadkin Civitan Club will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and homemade ice cream. In case of rain, event will be moved to Yadkinville Elementary School.

Oct. 8

• 11 a.m., Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, will hold homecoming service with lunch to follow.

• 11 a.m., Branon Friends Church, 1332 Branon Church Road, Yadkinville, will host homecoming with the Rev. Ronnie Wooten as speaker.

Oct. 8-11

• 7 p.m., Branon Friends Church, 1332 Branon Church Road, Yadkinville, will hold revival featuring the Rev. Randy Quate as speaker.

Oct. 12

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the Yadkin Family YMCA.

Oct. 13

• 7 p.m., Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, will host the Chuckwagon Gang in concert. Love offering will be accepted.

Oct. 16

• 5:30 to 8 p.m., the last Hot Rods & Food Trucks event for 2017 will be held by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association.

Oct. 21

• 10 a.m. to noon, the Yadkin Family YMCA will host a floating pumpkin patch event. Participants will pay $5 per pumpkin and swim for their favorite floating pumpkin, then supplies will be available for children and families to decorate their own pumpkin. Space is limited to the first 50 people. Register online or at the front desk at the YMCA.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 14th annual Yadkin Valley Grape Festival will be held in downtown Yadkville, featuring more than 20 Yadkin Valley wineries, as well as food, entertainment and specialty vendors. Admission to the festival is free, and wine tasting tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the event. Visit www.yvgf.com to purchase advance tickets and for more details.

• 2 to 4:30 p.m., the Historic Richmond Law School, 4641 Law School Road, East Bend, the restored home of Judge Richmond Pearson, will be open for tours. This will be the last tour for the 2017 season, and there will be Civil War re-enactors with troop demonstrations and live music.

• 4 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Cruisers will host a cruise-in at the Yadkin Plaza Shopping Center. There will be music and door prizes.

• 6:30 p.m., the Dance for the River exhibit and performance will be held at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Dance for the River is an interdisciplinary program bringing together dance and photography to drive awareness for and educate about clean water on the Yadkin River. The admission is free.

Oct. 22-25

• Mountain View Baptist Church of Hamptonville will host fall revival with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield. Sunday services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and night services will be at 7 p.m. Schofield is the director of the Office of Prayer with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. For more information, call the church at 336-468-8199.

Oct. 27

• 7:30 p.m., the third annual Lip Sync Battle will be held at the Willingham Theater of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. The battle is a fundraiser to benefit the Yadkin Arts Council’s annual fund. Admission is free with complimentary hor d’oeurvres. Voting for a favorite competitor is done monetarily, with all donations tax deductible. For more information, call the center at 336-679-2941.

Oct. 28

• 6:30 to 11 p.m., The Willingham Theater will host “Rocky Horror Picture Show” during its cinema spectacular event. Costumes are welcome. Tickets are $15 each.

Oct. 31

• 3 to 5 p.m., downtown Yadkinville will host its annual trick-or-treating event with businesses participating in the downtown area and at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza. The annual costume contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Willingham Theater. Advance registration for costume contest runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

• 4 to 6 p.m., the second annual Boonville Boo Bash will be sponsored by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association. It will include trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, games, face painting, a bounce house, a cake walk and more. Proceeds benefit the BBDDA and will be reinvested back in the community.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market is now open for the season. The market is located at 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza. Hours are Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.