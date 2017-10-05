Donation benefits Courtney gym

Courtney Elementary School had its first Parent Teacher Association of this year on Sept. 14. The Piedmont District Ruritans came to present the school a check for $5,000 to use for updates and needs on the part of the gym that was not damaged in the storm. At the presentation are, from left, front row, Carol Tulbert, past district governor and Zone 5 governor; Amy Rankin, principal of Courtney Elementary; Donna Sutphin, Piedmont district governor; Curtis Oliver, Piedmont district treasurer; back row, Stephen Tulbert and Andy Turner, both past district governors.

Courtney Elementary School had its first Parent Teacher Association of this year on Sept. 14. The Piedmont District Ruritans came to present the school a check for $5,000 to use for updates and needs on the part of the gym that was not damaged in the storm. At the presentation are, from left, front row, Carol Tulbert, past district governor and Zone 5 governor; Amy Rankin, principal of Courtney Elementary; Donna Sutphin, Piedmont district governor; Curtis Oliver, Piedmont district treasurer; back row, Stephen Tulbert and Andy Turner, both past district governors. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_District-Ruritan-formatted.jpg Courtney Elementary School had its first Parent Teacher Association of this year on Sept. 14. The Piedmont District Ruritans came to present the school a check for $5,000 to use for updates and needs on the part of the gym that was not damaged in the storm. At the presentation are, from left, front row, Carol Tulbert, past district governor and Zone 5 governor; Amy Rankin, principal of Courtney Elementary; Donna Sutphin, Piedmont district governor; Curtis Oliver, Piedmont district treasurer; back row, Stephen Tulbert and Andy Turner, both past district governors. Submitted photo