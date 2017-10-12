Richmond Hill gets donation before final open house

Historic Richmond Hill Law School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, East Bend, is the recipient of six 1840 maple/hickory dining table chairs from Luther Jones, center. On hand for the donation are Andrew Mackie, left, of the Yadkin County Historical Society and Dr. Wayne Matthews, chairman of the Richmond Hill Law School Commission. Because of the design, it is likely the chairs were made locally and have been used by Jones’ family through the years. The chairs can be viewed at the season’s last open house at Richmond Hill on Oct. 21.

