Tie-dye project teaches Surry students writing skills

DOBSON — To most people tie-dyeing a T-shirt seems like an art project, but for students in Dr. Kathleen Fowler’s eight-week, English 111: Writing and Inquiry class at Surry Community College, tie-dyeing became a lesson in writing directions.

“The purpose of the project was to teach the students how to break down a complicated process into steps and write about it clearly, so others can understand and follow that same process. We call this type of writing — process analysis,” Fowler explained.

The instructor and students first talked about the steps involved in making a tie-dye design on a T-shirt. The students then chose the designs they wanted to create, tied their shirts, and applied the colors. When the process was completed, each student wrote out the precise steps they followed to make their unique designs.

“The tie-dye project is an excellent way for the students to draw upon their individual learning styles. Many of them are very strong visual and kinesthetic learners, which means that they understand and retain information better if they can see it applied and do it for themselves,” Fowler said. “All of the students were wholeheartedly involved in the project and that is reflected in the quality of their papers.”

The 16 students who participated in this semester’s tie-dye project are Patrick Abbott of Yadkinville, Gavin Adams of Hamptonville, Brenda Bautista of Hamptonville, Caitlin Brown of Yadkinville, Jaden Cline of East Bend, Davis Crater of Yadkinville, Lyndsey Dalton of Yadkinville, Laura Dimmette of Booneville, Sarah Dowell of Hamptonville, Angelle Garner of Hamptonville, Bailey Gates of Yadkinville, Ezequiel Joaquin of East Bend, Edgar Medina of Yadkinville, Lincoln Reavis of Booneville, Jacob Ridings of Yadkinville and Tim Scott of Hamptonville.

Fowler is asking for help to continue offering the writing project to her students. If anyone would like to donate T-shirts to future classes, contact her at 336-386-3444 or fowlerk@surry.edu.

Surry Community College students in Dr. Kathleen Fowler's English 111: Writing and Inquiry class recently took part in a T-shirt dyeing project as a lesson in writing directions. Those who participated in the unique project are , from front, from left, Angelle Garner of Hamptonville, Lyndsey Dalton of Yadkinville, Bailey Gates of Yadkinville; second row, Sarah Dowell of Hamptonville, Laura Dimmette of Booneville, Patrick Abbott of Yadkinville, Caitlin Brown of Yadkinville, Edgar Medina of Yadkinville; back row, Jaden Cline of East Bend, Gavin Adams of Hamptonville, Davis Crater of Yadkinville, Tim Scott of Hamptonville, Brenda Bautista of Hamptonville, Lincoln Reavis of Booneville, Ezequiel Joaquin of East Bend, and Jacob Ridings of Yadkinville. Submitted photo