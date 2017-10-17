Surry Spooktacular features haunted trail, hayride on Oct. 24

DOBSON — Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium at 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The night of festive fun is open to the community and will feature countless games, prizes, music and merriment. Those attending are encouraged to wear a costume and participate in the event’s exciting costume contest with judging set for 6:30 p.m. If the competition isn’t scary enough, participants can also take part in a hayride around campus and explore a haunted trail.

Participants can purchase 20 activity tickets for $5, and food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Money raised during the event will be used to fund Surry’s Angel Tree which helps provide gifts for children of SCC students in need during the holiday season.

For more information, contact Surry’s Student and Community Engagement Coordinator Kasey Martin at 336-386-3468 or martinkr@surry.edu.

