Surry Community hosts Grand Wine Tasting featuring Melva Houston on Nov. 8

DOBSON — As part of Surry Community College’s sixth annual Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium, the college invites the community to attend its annual Grand Wine Tasting featuring Melva Houston from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology, 630 S. Main. St., Dobson.

The tasting will highlight wines of the Southeast complemented by heavy hors d’oeuvres, and offers interested community members an opportunity to learn more about Surry’s role in North Carolina’s burgeoning grape growing and winemaking industry.

Singer Melva Houston will entertain during the tasting accompanied by her band. Houston, who resides in Mount Airy, is an American jazz, blues, and gospel singer originally from Memphis, Tennessee. At age 13, Houston came to prominence after winning a youth talent competition, and hasn’t stopped performing since. Houston has sung backup vocals on tracks for several noteworthy talents including Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, and the soulful duo Sam and Dave. She has also performed abroad throughout Europe and is highly sought after to perform at festivals and events across North Carolina.

The Grand Wine Tasting is open to the public for a non-conference rate of $25 plus processing fees. To purchase tickets for Surry’s annual Grand Wine Tasting, or learn more about the Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium, visit surry.edu/wine.

Melva Houston will perform at Surry Community College’s sixth annual Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium during the Grand Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology, 630 S. Main. St., Dobson. The Grand Wine Tasting is open to the public for a non-conference rate of $25 plus processing fees. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_melva_color_1-formatted.jpg Melva Houston will perform at Surry Community College’s sixth annual Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium during the Grand Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology, 630 S. Main. St., Dobson. The Grand Wine Tasting is open to the public for a non-conference rate of $25 plus processing fees. Submitted photo