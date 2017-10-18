Surry CC honoring veterans with luncheon on Nov. 2

DOBSON — In honor of Veterans Day, Surry Community College will host its annual Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Surry’s Coordinator of Veteran Affairs Tammy Fletcher said, “Surry Community College supports our veterans and their service to our country. This luncheon is a way to show our appreciation to them.”

All veterans, both students and community members, are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m. A military branch flag ceremony will follow.

To the many veterans in the community, Fletcher expressed thanks on behalf of the college. She said, “Thank you for your bravery and willingness to put your life on the line for the ideas we stand for in this wonderful country. Thank you for paving the way for those who will step up next to serve and for setting an example for the American people. While many go through life wondering if they made an impact on the world, you will never have to wonder. It is for that selfless contribution that we want to recognize and honor you as well as express our tremendous gratitude to you during our annual luncheon.”

Fletcher manages the Veterans Center at Surry Community College that was established to better serve military veterans enrolling at the college. The Veterans Center is a place where veteran students can study, relax, and have access to informational resources.

“The Veterans Center strives to make sure each veteran is successful while pursuing their education, which will allow them to become some of America’s strongest, most insightful leaders,” Fletcher said.

Victory Media, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects classrooms to careers for the nation’s next generation of professionals, has named Surry Community College as a “Military Friendly” School based on services provided by the school to U.S. military veterans. SCC has been designated “Military Friendly” every year consecutively since 2011.

For more information, contact Tammy Fletcher at 336-386-3245 or fletchert@surry.edu.

Veterans enjoy the luncheon held in their honor last year at Surry Community College. This year’s luncheon will be held Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Veterans20162016-PRINT-3-formatted.jpg Veterans enjoy the luncheon held in their honor last year at Surry Community College. This year’s luncheon will be held Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Submitted photo Old Glory flies as a welcome to the Veterans Luncheon attendees last year at Surry Community College. This year’s luncheon will be held Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Veterans20162016-PRINT-38-formatted.jpg Old Glory flies as a welcome to the Veterans Luncheon attendees last year at Surry Community College. This year’s luncheon will be held Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Submitted photo