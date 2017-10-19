Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Oct. 19

• 7 to 9 p.m., the Carolina Prepper Network of Yadkin Valley, with host Elizabeth Hawks, will host a meet and greet at the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department clubhouse, 4725 Old U.S. 421 E., Yadkinville. This is a time for sharing skills for survival of disasters of all types.

Oct. 20

• 2 to 4:30 p.m., Yadkinville United Methodist Church will host Senior Fun Day, featuring Bingo, door prizes, snacks, vendors and games. Admission is free.

Oct. 21

• 8 a.m. to noon, Eyrie Summit Farm, and its program Veterans Helping Veterans Heal through Agriculture, will host an open house at the farm, 192 Barnard Mill Road, Hamptonville. There will be coffee, doughnuts and snacks.

• 10 a.m. to noon, the Yadkin Family YMCA will host a floating pumpkin patch event. Participants will pay $5 per pumpkin and swim for their favorite floating pumpkin, then supplies will be available for children and families to decorate their own pumpkin. Space is limited to the first 50 people. Register online or at the front desk at the YMCA.

• 11 a.m. to noon, the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society will host a low-cost rabies clinic at Grandview Animal Hospital, 6043 Old U.S. 421 Hwy., East Bend. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier and must be at least 3 months of age. To get a three-year vaccination, paperwork must be brought.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 14th annual Yadkin Valley Grape Festival will be held in downtown Yadkville, featuring more than 20 Yadkin Valley wineries, as well as food, entertainment and specialty vendors. Admission to the festival is free, and wine tasting tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the event. Visit www.yvgf.com to purchase advance tickets and for more details.

• 2 to 4:30 p.m., the Historic Richmond Law School, 4641 Law School Road, East Bend, the restored home of Judge Richmond Pearson, will be open for tours. This will be the last tour for the 2017 season, and there will be Civil War re-enactors with troop demonstrations and live music by Silver Leaf Mountain Band. Also on hand will be North Carolina author and historian, Michael Hardy to update his research on Richmond M. Pearson at 3:15. For more information, call 336-473-1853.

• 4 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Cruisers will host a cruise-in at the Yadkin Plaza Shopping Center. There will be music and door prizes.

• 5:30 p.m., East Bend United Methodist Church, Main Street, East Bend, will have its annual chicken/oyster stew and auction sale. The event begins at 5:30 with auction sale to follow. Bowls and spoons will be provided, or those attending can bring their own. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. The money will be used for local missions.

• 6:30 p.m., the Dance for the River exhibit and performance will be held at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Dance for the River is an interdisciplinary program bringing together dance and photography to drive awareness for and educate about clean water on the Yadkin River. The admission is free.

Oct. 22-25

• Mountain View Baptist Church of Hamptonville will host fall revival with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield. Sunday services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and night services will be at 7 p.m. Schofield is the director of the Office of Prayer with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. For more information, call the church at 336-468-8199.

Oct. 24

• 12:30 p.m., the East Bend Public Library will host a screening of “Princess Cut,” the 2015 film which was filmed in East Bend. The event is free.

Oct. 27

• 4 to 6 p.m., the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society will host a low-cost rabies clinic at Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier and must be at least 3 months of age. To get a three-year vaccination, paperwork must be brought.

• 7:30 p.m., the third annual Lip Sync Battle will be held at the Willingham Theater of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. The battle is a fundraiser to benefit the Yadkin Arts Council’s annual fund. Admission is free with complimentary hors d’oeurvres. Voting for a favorite competitor is done monetarily, with all donations tax deductible. For more information, call the center at 336-679-2941.

Oct. 28

• 6:30 to 11 p.m., The Willingham Theater will host “Rocky Horror Picture Show” during its cinema spectacular event. Costumes are welcome. Tickets are $15 each.

Oct. 31

• 11 a.m., East Bend Senior Center will host a Halloween Party with prizes for best costume, Halloween trivia, and those attending can bring their favorite Halloween treats to share.

• 3 to 5 p.m., downtown Yadkinville will host its annual trick-or-treating event with businesses participating in the downtown area and at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza. The annual costume contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Willingham Theater. Advance registration for costume contest runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

• 4 to 6 p.m., the second annual Boonville Boo Bash will be sponsored by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association. It will include trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, games, face painting, a bounce house, a cake walk and more. Proceeds benefit the BBDDA and will be reinvested back in the community.

Nov. 1-3

• Mercy and Truth Ministries will have its holiday toy bus drive at Boonville Elementary School.

Nov. 4

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society will host a low-cost rabies clinic at Yadkin Veterinary Hospital, 5532 Hwy. 601 N., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier and must be at least 3 months of age. To get a three-year vaccination, paperwork must be brought.

Nov. 6

• Mercy and Truth Ministries will have its holiday toy bus drive at Yadkinville YMCA.

Nov. 7-8

• Mercy and Truth Ministries will have its holiday toy bus drive at Jonesville Elementary School.

Nov. 11

• 7:30 to 10 a.m., Stony Knoll United Methodist Church UMW will hold a bazaar with baked goods, crafts, chicken pies and canned foods. Breakfast will be available featuring tenderloin, country ham and sausage biscuits. For more information, call 336-699-3613. This will be the final bazaar at the church.

• 5 to 8 p.m., the Trees of Hope fundraiser will be held at the Yadkinville Methodist Church, with a silent auction of decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, music and dinner. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. All money will benefit Relay for Life of Yadkin County. For more information or ticket purchases, contact Paula Casstevens at 336-480-7837 or paula.casstevens@yahoo.com.

Nov. 25

• East Bend Fire Department will be the site of the annual Small Town Christmas, including pintos, chicken stew and door prizes. Donations and canned food will be accepted for the East Bend Christian Ministries.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market is now open for the season. The market is located at 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza. Hours are Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.