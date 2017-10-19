Yadkin County library news

We are in need of VITA volunteers. This is a tax preparation service for people with incomes under $54,000. If you are good with numbers and enjoy working with the public, this is a great way to give back to the community. In addition, we are also in need of a site coordinator. For more information about these exciting opportunities, contact Claudia Phillips at 704-281-4649 or the Yadkin County Public Library at 336-679-8792.

We are having our book sale again. Popular “fill a bag” deals are back: fill a plastic bag for $2 or a paper bag for $5. Hardback books are only 50 cents. These are exciting deals that can’t be beat. We have fiction, both paperback and hardback, and non-fiction titles available along with magazines and a few movies. Our book sale is located in our front foyer.

If you are you interested in tracing your family roots or need help in learning to use Ancestry.com, the library offers a free workshop, with volunteers, J.E. Brown and Patricia Rogers. Classes are now being offered on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. or Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yadkin County Public Library. All NWRL libraries offer free access to the Ancestry.com Library Edition. No advanced registration is required and all workshops are free and open to the public. As a reminder, there is no Ancestry on the first Tuesday of each month.

NC Works staff, formerly known as the Employment Security Commission, will be at the library on Tuesdays for job assistance. Assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed an hour for lunch. For questions, contact them at 336-312-9960. NC Works staff is also available in the Mount Airy and Winston-Salem offices, throughout the week. You may call the Mount Airy office at 336-786-4169 and the Winston Salem office at 336-776-6757. Hours for these locations vary; please call for their hours of operation.

The Employment Specialists from Surry Community College will be available at the Yadkin County Public Library on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are able to assist job seekers in registering on and using NCWorks, provide information on available training opportunities in the area, and help create resumes and cover letters. Employment Specialists will also be able to help set up email accounts, upload documents into online applications, and provide tips for completing applications and preparing for job interviews.

For a complete list of events going on at the Yadkin County Public Library or any of the NWRL libraries, please visit our NWRL webpage at www.nwrl.org and click on the Events tab. Also, the library has a new Facebook page. Search for “Yadkin County Public Library” on Facebook, click on our page, and “like” it to stay up to date on events, news, and photos.

Are you new to the area or new to the library? Your library card gives you access to a multitude a free resources, such as books, magazines, movies, genealogy resources, music CD’s, ebooks and with a growing consortium through NC Cardinal; it also gives you access to over 5.1 million circulating items and over 27 library systems as of January 2017. Stop by the library and register for a library card and learn even more ways to use your library card!

The Yadkin County Public Library is a member of the Northwestern Regional Library system, comprised of libraries in Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. The library’s normal operating hours are as follows: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.