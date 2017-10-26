Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Oct. 27

• 4 to 6 p.m., the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society will host a low-cost rabies clinic at Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier and must be at least 3 months of age. To get a three-year vaccination, paperwork must be brought.

• 7:30 p.m., the third annual Lip Sync Battle will be held at the Willingham Theater of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. The battle is a fundraiser to benefit the Yadkin Arts Council’s annual fund. Admission is free with complimentary hors d’oeurvres. Voting for a favorite competitor is done monetarily, with all donations tax deductible. For more information, call the center at 336-679-2941.

Oct. 28

• 6:30 to 11 p.m., The Willingham Theater will host “Rocky Horror Picture Show” during its cinema spectacular event. Costumes are welcome. Tickets are $15 each.

Oct. 29

• 10:30 a.m., New Day Assembly of God Church in Hamptonville will host Full Circle Operation Christmas Child speaker Marina Bianco.

Oct. 31

• 11 a.m., East Bend Senior Center will host a Halloween Party with prizes for best costume, Halloween trivia, and those attending can bring their favorite Halloween treats to share.

• 3 to 5 p.m., downtown Yadkinville will host its annual trick-or-treating event with businesses participating in the downtown area and at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza. The annual costume contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Willingham Theater. Advance registration for costume contest runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

• 4 to 6 p.m., the second annual Boonville Boo Bash will be sponsored by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association. It will include trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, games, face painting, a bounce house, a cake walk and more. Proceeds benefit the BBDDA and will be reinvested back in the community.

Nov. 1-3

• Mercy and Truth Ministries will have its holiday toy bus drive at Boonville Elementary School.

Nov. 4

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society will host a low-cost rabies clinic at Yadkin Veterinary Hospital, 5532 Hwy. 601 N., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier and must be at least 3 months of age. To get a three-year vaccination, paperwork must be brought.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1900 Asbury Church Road, Hamptonville, will host the sixth annual cruise-in accompanied by a pinto bean lunch with all the trimmings. Proceeds will be used for local mission projects. Yadkin Valley Cruisers are sponsoring the event.

Nov. 5-8

• Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, will host its homecoming and revival services. Homecoming will include worship at 11 a.m. featuring the Rev. Lisa Wishon and covered-dish lunch immediately following worship. Revival will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Schedule will include Richmond Hill Baptist Church Praise Band from Boonville and the Rev. Justin Crouse, youth minister at Richmond Hill on Sunday; Mitchell’s Chapel Choir and the Rev. Rebekah Ralph of Mitchell’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Boonville Monday; The Boys from Enon Baptist Church in East Bend and Nick Poindexter, pastor of Collide Church in Yadkinville, on Tuesday; and Center UMC Choir and the Rev. Bill Foust of Center UMC on Wednesday.

Nov. 6

• Mercy and Truth Ministries will have its holiday toy bus drive at Yadkinville YMCA.

• 2 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 2232 Brandon Hills Road, Yadkinville.

Nov. 7-8

• Mercy and Truth Ministries will have its holiday toy bus drive at Jonesville Elementary School.

Nov. 11

• 7:30 to 10 a.m., Stony Knoll United Methodist Church UMW will hold a bazaar with baked goods, crafts, chicken pies and canned foods. Breakfast will be available featuring tenderloin, country ham and sausage biscuits. For more information, call 336-699-3613. This will be the final bazaar at the church.

• 11 a.m., the Yadkin County Veterans Council will present a special program to honor all veterans on Veterans Day at the Yadkin County Park behind the YMCA.

• 5 to 8 p.m., the Trees of Hope fundraiser will be held at the Yadkinville Methodist Church, with a silent auction of decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, music and dinner. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. All money will benefit Relay for Life of Yadkin County. For more information or ticket purchases, contact Paula Casstevens at 336-480-7837 or paula.casstevens@yahoo.com.

• 5 p.m., Fall Creek Elementary School Class of 1962 will have its first ever reunion at Mt. Olympus in East Bend.

• 6 p.m., New Home United Methodist Church, 3340 Smithtown Road, East Bend, will host a chicken and oyster stew and auction.

Nov. 12

• 6 p.m., Booger Swamp Rhythm Section, a bluegrass gospel group, will be in concert at Boonville Baptist Church in the family life center. Admission is free. For more information about the group, visit bbc27011.org.

Nov. 19

• 6 p.m., the Starmount Show Choir will perform in the Boonville Baptist Church family life center.

Nov. 25

• East Bend Fire Department will be the site of the annual Small Town Christmas, including pintos, chicken stew and door prizes. Donations and canned food will be accepted for the East Bend Christian Ministries.

Nov. 26

• 5 p.m., Boonville Baptist Church will decorate its sanctuary for Christmas with a special Hanging of the Green program.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market is now open for the season. The market is located at 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza. Hours are Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.