West Yadkin High School Class of 1967 reunites

On Oct. 7, the 1967 graduating class of West Yadkin High School celebrated their 50th class reunion at Longtown Pentecostal Holiness fellowship hall in Yadkinville. The reunion was catered by the Ladies of Longtown United Methodist Church, and a class picture was made by Amber Harris. Updated contact information was provided to the attendees. Out of the 62 that graduated, 27 classmates attended.

To commemorate the 50th class reunion, two wrought-iron benches were given to West Yadkin Elementary School to be placed at the entrance of the school. These benches were made by Larry Crews, an alumni of West Yadkin. A dedication plaque was made by a classmate, Steve Swaim.

Honored guests were Mr. and Mrs. Hoyt Reece. Those attending were Margaret Davis Wood, Kathy Durham Rash, Judy Crews Davis, Judy Norman Knight, Geraldine Henderson Brannon, Jane Gray Parker Jones, Cathy Shore Crosby, Ava Thomasson Lewandowski, Hoyt Reece (Teacher), Karen Sparks Morris, Ramona Henderson Trivette, Wayne Reavis, Ray Randleman, Danny Brown, Marie Holleman Feimster, Lois Welborn Clay, Phyllis Templeton Payne, Wayne Randleman, Donnie Livengood, John Hall, Claude Macy, Jerel Reinhardt, Ricky Johnson, Robbie Stokes, John Day, Joel Ireland, Steve Swaim and Janice McCormick Freeman.

The class has eight deceased members, McKinley Brown, Phyllis Swisher Crook, Richard Charles King, David Garner, Rickey Cheek Sidden, Dorothy Shore Stone, and Michael Swaim.

