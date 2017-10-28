Surry Paralegal Club hosts American Red Cross blood drive

DOBSON — When tragedy strikes the nation, one of the most frequently recommended ways to contribute to recovery is to donate blood. In fact, about every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is with that need in mind that Surry Community College’s Paralegal Club recently hosted an American Red Cross blood drive on the college’s campus in Dobson.

The club’s motto is “Small but Mighty,” which SCC Lead Paralegal Instructor and Club Advisor Selina Dougherty explained, “While we may be one of the smallest clubs on campus, we will strive to complete any task asked of us by this school and community.”

With determination and a sense of altruism, the club proved their motto to be a fitting one during the recent blood drive. The goal for the day was to collect 51 units of blood, and the club exceeded that by collecting a total of 60 units from 61 donors.

The day turned out all the more momentous as Dougherty had the honor of recognizing blood donor Terry Carroll for donating his 100th pint of blood during the drive. Carroll received a pin from the Red Cross and has saved an estimated 300 lives through donating.

The SCC Paralegal Club is comprised of students pursuing curriculum studies in Paralegal Technology who enjoy industry-related activities and field trips, interacting with professionals within the industry, and helping the community. The club stays busy conducting regular meetings, participating in college-wide community fundraisers including Surry’s upcoming Halloween Spooktacular, and maintaining a memorial garden in honor of a former Paralegal student in front of the V-Building on the college’s campus in Dobson. The club has upcoming speakers lined up from the North Carolina State Bar and Legal Aid, as well as a field trip to tour Wake Forest University School of Law planned.

Surry Community College’s Paralegal Technology curriculum prepares individuals to work under the supervision of attorneys by performing routine legal tasks and assisting with substantive legal work. Coursework includes substantive and procedural legal knowledge in the areas of civil litigation, legal research and writing, real estate, family law, wills, estates, trusts, and commercial law.

SCC is designated as a Qualified Paralegal Studies Program by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Paralegal Certification, and graduates are trained to assist attorneys in probate work, investigations, public records search, drafting and filing legal documents, research and office management. A paralegal’s average annual salary is approximately $47,570. Employment opportunities are available in private law firms, governmental agencies, banks, insurance agencies and other business organizations.

Both a degree and certificate are offered in the Paralegal Technology program at Surry Community College. Registration for new students looking to enroll in spring 2018 classes begins Nov. 6. Those classes start Jan. 8, 2018. For additional information contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or Surry’s Lead Paralegal Instructor Selina Dougherty at 336-386-3257.

Surry Community College's Paralegal Club recently hosted an American Red Cross Blood Drive on the college's campus in Dobson. The club collected 60 units from 61 donors. Club members are, front row, from left, Kinley Tate of Mount Airy, Tylar Prevette of Elkin, Sidney Cope of Hamptonville; second row, Hannah Madel of Lowgap, SCC Lead Paralegal Instructor Selina Dougherty, Nicole Lawing of Pilot Mountain, Alexis Webb of Mount Airy, Katelyn Coffman of Boonville; back row, Amanda Wendorf of Mount Airy, Breanna Johnson of Wilkes County, Elizabeth Collins of Mount Airy, Thomas Harless of Wilkes County and Stacey Marker of Elkin.

Donor Terry Carroll, left, receives an American Red Cross pin in honor of his 100th pint of blood donated during the recent blood drive hosted by Surry Community College's Paralegal Club. SCC's Lead Paralegal Instructor Selina Dougherty presents Carroll with the pin.